EnviMin Tanczos: 'Financing from PNRR, for both new forests and windbreaks'

Stiri Recomandate

Fauci: SUA au depășit faza pandemiei COVID-19

Fauci: SUA au depășit faza pandemiei COVID-19

Statele Unite au depășit faza de pandemie de COVID-19, a declarat dr. Anthony Fauci, consilierul medical principal al președintelui Joe Biden și directorul Institutului Național de Alergii și Boli Infecțioase, citat de CNN. [citeste mai departe]

Tur ghidat gratuit la Sarmizegetusa Regia

Tur ghidat gratuit la Sarmizegetusa Regia

De Ziua Internațională a Muncii, pe data de 1 mai, turiștii sunt așteptați la Sarmizgetusa Regia. Cei care vor poposi în capitala dacilor vor avea parte de tururi ghidate gratuite, oferite de DGAMPT Hunedoara, prin specialiștii direcției. „Timp de 45 de minute, un istoric sau un arheolog va însoți fiecare grup și va… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden: Madeleine Albright a fost o promotoare fără egal a libertăţii şi a avansat interesele SUA

Joe Biden: Madeleine Albright a fost o promotoare fără egal a libertăţii şi a avansat interesele SUA

Madeleine Albright a fost o promotoare fără egal a libertăţii şi a contribuit semnificativ la avansarea intereselor Statelor Unite, a declarat miercuri preşedintele Joseph Biden la funeraliile… [citeste mai departe]

Senate President Florin Citu, conducting visit to Ukraine

Senate President Florin Citu, conducting visit to Ukraine

Senate President Florin Citu, is conducting a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday, together with two other officials, parliament presidents of two other European countries, announced the leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL) group in the Senate, Daniel Fenechiu. Fii la curent cu cele mai… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă declară că primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase la jumătatea lui 2022

Nicolae Ciucă declară că primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase la jumătatea lui 2022

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a reiterat, miercuri, că primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase la jumătatea acestui an, exploatarea urmând a asigura circa un miliard de metri cubi pe an, ceea ce reprezintă 10%… [citeste mai departe]

EnviMin Tanczos: Financing from PNRR, for both new forests and windbreaks

EnviMin Tanczos: Financing from PNRR, for both new forests and windbreaks

Financing allotted through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) for the afforestation of agricultural land measure will be granted both for new forests as well as for windbreaks, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said, on Wednesday, at a debate… [citeste mai departe]

Puya, prins drogat cu cocaină la volan

Puya, prins drogat cu cocaină la volan

Rapperul Puya ar fi fost prins drogat la volan, în cursul zilei de miercuri, în București. Dragoș Gărdescu, zis Puya, este cercetat penal. ”În data de 27 Aprilie a.c., polițiști din cadrul Brigăzii Rutiere aflați în exercitarea atribuțiilor de serviciu pe raza sectorului 1, au oprit pentru control un… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase la jumătatea acestui an. Exploatarea va asigura 10% din consumul anual din România

Ciucă: Primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase la jumătatea acestui an. Exploatarea va asigura 10% din consumul anual din România

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a anunțat, miercuri, că primele gaze din Marea Neagră vor fi extrase la jumătatea acestui an, exploatarea… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Cum răspund rușii când sunt întrebați despre când și cum se va termina războiul din Ucraina

VIDEO. Cum răspund rușii când sunt întrebați despre când și cum se va termina războiul din Ucraina

Au trecut peste două luni de la începerea invaziei ruse din Ucraina, iar războiul pare că nu se va încheia curând. Întrebați de jurnaliștii de la Radio Europa Liberă când cred că se va termina… [citeste mai departe]

În luptã pentru podium (VIDEO)

În luptã pentru podium (VIDEO)

Liga 4 SUCCES… Flacãra Muntenii de Sus a câstigat restanta cu Vitis Suletea, scor 1-0, si pune presiune pe Viitorul Vetrisoaia. “Muntenarii” s-au apropiat la trei puncte de podium, iar în runda urmãtoare au meci direct cu Vetrisoaia. Partida restantã dintre Vitis Suletea si Flacãra Muntenii de Sus, contând pentru etapa a 14-a a Ligii… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EnviMin Tanczos: 'Financing from PNRR, for both new forests and windbreaks'

Publicat:
EnviMin Tanczos: 'Financing from PNRR, for both new forests and windbreaks'

Financing allotted through the and (PNRR) for the afforestation of agricultural land measure will be granted both for new forests as well as for windbreaks, Environment Minister Tanczos Barna said, on Wednesday, at a debate in the Committee for Environment and of the Chamber of Deputies.

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Twelve culture, tourism trails designed to raise by 50pct foreign tourists in Romania by 2026

17:40, 20.04.2022 - Senior official with the Ministry of European Investment and Projects Hegedus Csilla said on Wednesday that one of the objectives of 12 culture and tourism trails to be created under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to highlight the country's cultural heritage is to attract…

Commissioner Valean: PNRR projects well-written, but Romania needs to keep them up

12:36, 19.04.2022 - The projects on the transport infrastructure contained in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are very well written and coherent, but Romania needs to keep them up, European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean told a specialty conference on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Brasov to join national route of local gastronomy with money from PNRR

21:30, 13.04.2022 - Brasov County will receive 90,000 euros for the promotion of traditional cuisine, money that will come through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Alina Szasz, the public manager of Brasov County, told AGERPRES on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

LabMin invites unionists to be partners in implementing PNRR reforms

13:25, 06.04.2022 - Labour Minister Marius Budai addressed the trade unionists protesting on Wednesday in front of the government and invited them to participate as partners in the implementation of the reforms in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Agerpres reports. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

PSD Chairman reports fulfillment of NRRP milestones under Social Democrat ministers' watch

18:55, 16.03.2022 - Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday at the Palace of Parliament that the Social Democrat ministers have fulfilled the milestones assigned to them under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

Gov't Spokesman: Gov't, EIF funding contract on venture capital funds for recovery, approved

15:55, 09.03.2022 - The funding agreement between the Government of Romania, represented by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, and the European Investment Fund (EIF) regarding venture capital funds for recovery within National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was approved in the Government meeting…

Investments in transport, analyzed by Minister Dan Vilceanu and European Commissioner Adina Valean

22:35, 23.02.2022 - The reforms and investments provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and within the framework of the cohesion policy 2021-2027 in the field of transport were analyzed, on Wednesday, in Brussels, by the Minister of European Investments and Projects Dan Vilceanu and the European…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 28 aprilie 2022
Bucuresti 9°C | 19°C
Iasi 8°C | 15°C
Cluj-Napoca 8°C | 12°C
Timisoara 7°C | 16°C
Constanta 10°C | 17°C
Brasov 7°C | 14°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 aprilie 2022
USD 4.6601
EUR 4.9474
CHF 4.8359
GBP 5.8688
CAD 3.6297
XAU 284.346
JPY 3.644
CNY 0.7109
AED 1.2687
AUD 3.3321
MDL 0.2506
BGN 2.5295

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec