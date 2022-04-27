EnviMin Tanczos: 'Financing from PNRR, for both new forests and windbreaks'

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Senior official with the Ministry of European Investment and Projects Hegedus Csilla said on Wednesday that one of the objectives of 12 culture and tourism trails to be created under Romania's National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to highlight the country's cultural heritage is to attract…

The projects on the transport infrastructure contained in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) are very well written and coherent, but Romania needs to keep them up, European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean told a specialty conference on Tuesday.

Brasov County will receive 90,000 euros for the promotion of traditional cuisine, money that will come through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Alina Szasz, the public manager of Brasov County, told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

Labour Minister Marius Budai addressed the trade unionists protesting on Wednesday in front of the government and invited them to participate as partners in the implementation of the reforms in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Agerpres reports.

Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu said on Wednesday at the Palace of Parliament that the Social Democrat ministers have fulfilled the milestones assigned to them under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP).

The funding agreement between the Government of Romania, represented by the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, and the European Investment Fund (EIF) regarding venture capital funds for recovery within National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) was approved in the Government meeting…

The reforms and investments provided for in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and within the framework of the cohesion policy 2021-2027 in the field of transport were analyzed, on Wednesday, in Brussels, by the Minister of European Investments and Projects Dan Vilceanu and the European…