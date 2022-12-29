Energy giant ExxonMobil sues EU in move to block new windfall tax

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria și Consiliul Local I.L.Caragiale, ajutoarele lui Moș Crăciun 

Primaria și Consiliul Local I.L.Caragiale, ajutoarele lui Moș Crăciun, ca de fiecare dată s-au  pregătit temeinic și au reușit să bucure pe toți școlarii și preșcolarii din comună. ” Moș Crăciun există! Astăzi,  la Căminul Cultural Ghirdoveni au avut… [citeste mai departe]

Rușii atacă dezlănțuit în Ucraina: lansează rachete de croazieră din toate direcțiile

Forţele Aeriene ucrainene denunţă joi atacuri ruse ”masive” cu rachete de croazieră, în mai multe oraşe ucrainene, inclusiv la Kiev, iar 90% din oraşul Liov (vest) a rămas fără curent în urma atacului, relatează AFP.… [citeste mai departe]

Universitatea Politehnica Timișoara conturează un Campus Creativ în anul Capitalei Europene a Culturii, orientat spre un viitor în care știința, tehnologia și ingineria fac parte integrantă și indivizibilă din viața culturală a comunității.

În… [citeste mai departe]

3 copii au stat 55 de ore lângă părinții morți într-un accident. Nimeni nu a observat mașina răsturnată

Potrivit The Guardian, viața copilului de 1 an a fost salvată de sora sa de 5 ani, care l-a deblocat din scaunul pentru copii în care era prins.Cindy Braddock (25 de ani), Jake… [citeste mai departe]

Bucătăria românească, în topul celor mai bune din lume. Am bătut Austria, dar suntem în urma Ungariei

 Portalul culinar Taste Atlas a plasat bucătăria românească pe locul 22 în lume, lăudând-o pentru produse tradiționale precum telemeaua de Ibănești, cașcavalul afumat, mămăliga sau ciorba… [citeste mai departe]

Anul 2022 a fost cel mai dificil pentru Diplomația română, după 1989

Anul 2022 a fost cel mai dificil pentru Diplomația română, după anul 1989, consideră ministrul Afacerilor Externe, Bogdan Aurescu. Această opinie este prezentată într-un raport intitulat „Reperele acțiunii diplomatice a României. Realizări și cifre – 2022”.… [citeste mai departe]

Păcătos sau tăntălău?

 Nu ştiu nici măcar dacă în vremurile absolut cretine pe care le traversăm mai este permisă utilizarea cuvântului "bulibăşeală", care îşi are rădăcina în "bulibaşă", definit de DEx ca "şef al unei cete de ţigani". Bulibăşeala înseamnă dezordine, harababură, haos, ceea ... [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltarii: Primaria Lumina, judetul Constanta primeste peste 4 milioane de lei prrin Programul National de Investitii Anghel Saligny“ (DOCUMENT)

Ministrul dezvoltarii, lucrarilor publice si administratiei, Cseke Attila, a semnat… [citeste mai departe]

Doi bărbați au fost arestați, după ce un fotbalist a fost înjunghiat mortal, de Boxing Day. Filmarea „horror” care circulă pe rețelele sociale

Doi bărbați au fost arestați după incidentul violent desfășurat într-un club din Birmingham, în… [citeste mai departe]

Nivel ridicat de poluare a aerului. Ministerul Mediului și Agenția de Mediu trag un semnal de alarmă

Ministerul Mediului și Agenția de Mediu atenționează asupra nivelului ridicat de poluare a aerului în Chișinău. Pe 23 și 24 decembrie curent, în capitală s-au înregistrat depășiri ale mediei zilnice… [citeste mai departe]


Energy giant ExxonMobil sues EU in move to block new windfall tax

Publicat:
US oil major XOM.N is suing the in a bid to force it to scrap the bloc’s new windfall tax on oil groups, arguing Brussels exceeded its legal authority by imposing the levy, according to France24.  Record profits this year by oil companies benefiting from high energy prices have boosted inflation around the world […] The post Energy giant ExxonMobil sues EU in move to block new windfall tax appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

