Energy giant ExxonMobil sues EU in move to block new windfall tax

- European Union policymakers agreed to raise E20 billion from the region’s carbon market to help finance the bloc’s strategy to wean itself off Russian natural gas, in a deal that is set to involve the use of some permits currently withdrawn from the system, Bloomberg reports. Under the agreement clinched…

- European Union energy ministers are meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to try to agree a bloc-wide cap on gas prices after months of deadlock over whether the measure can ease Europe’s energy crisis, according to Reuters. After weeks of infighting between countries, the European Commission proposed a price…

- European Union foreign ministers expressed dismay on Monday over a Belgian investigation into allegations that World Cup host Qatar had lavished cash and gifts on European Parliament officials to influence decision-making, according to Reuters. Prosecutors searched 16 houses and seized 600,000 euros…

- France’s TotalEnergies will pull its 19.4% from Russian energy major Novatek at the cost of $3.7 billion, the company announced Friday. TotalEnergies will withdraw its two representatives on Novatek’s board “with immediate effect” and will no longer include revenues from its Novatek investment in its…

- French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stepped up demands for the European Union to take swift and firm action to respond to U.S. President Joe Biden’s climate law, according to Bloomberg. France is concerned that several provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act discourage investment in the EU and…

- European households are paying more than ever for their electricity and natural gas, even as governments spend billions to shield consumers from the energy crisis, Bloomberg reports. The average retail gas price across the European Union and Britain was almost 18 euro cents ($0.18) per kilowatt-hour…

- Leaders of the 27 European Union countries meet on Thursday for the second time in a fortnight to try to bring down energy prices, though persistent divisions between them mean the bloc is unlikely for now to put a ceiling on what it pays for gas, according to Reuters. The 27 are expected to back […]…

- France announced on Wednesday that it was stepping up efforts to protect its companies against surging energy prices, with the country’s top energy suppliers signing a charter pledging ways to protect their corporate customers, according to Reuters. “We must protect our companies against this surge…