Elon Musk activates Starlink satellites to give Ukraine data backupPublicat:
SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company’s Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion, according to Reuters. Musk’s SpaceX has thousands of Starlink satellites in orbit, which allow the company to beam […] The post Elon Musk activates Starlink satellites to give Ukraine data backup appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
