ECB says consumer inflation expectations edged up in July Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation inched up in July, remaining above the European Central Bank’s 2% target as officials ponder whether to hike or hold interest rates next week, according to Bloomberg. Expectations for the next 12 months failed to slow, staying at 3.4%, the ECB said Tuesday in its monthly survey. For three years […] The post ECB says consumer inflation expectations edged up in July appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Christine Lagarde’s avoidance of a clear signal of intent for European Central Bank policy has just thrown a brighter spotlight on a pivotal week in the euro zone, according to Bloomberg. While the president observed on Friday that inflation remains undefeated, she didn’t address prospects for the September…

- Romania’s annual inflation slowed for a fifth straight month, pushing the rate below 10% for the first time since February last year, according to Bloomberg. Consumer prices rose 9.4% from a year earlier in July, compared with 10.25% in June, the statistics office said Friday. That’s below the 9.7%…

- Market measures of inflation risk in Europe are testing record highs and posing a challenge to European Central Bank officials as they eye the end of their historic tightening cycle, according to Bloomberg. A gauge of future inflation closed at its highest level since 2010 Monday, pointing to an average…

- Underlying inflation in the eurozone has probably peaked, even though its exact level remains difficult to determine, according to the European Central Bank, Bloomberg reports. The recent easing is mainly driven by non-energy industrial goods, the ECB wrote in a prerelease of its economic bulletin published…

- The euro-area economy returned to growth while underlying inflation pressures persisted, supporting early arguments for the European Central Bank to raise interest rates again, according to Bloomberg. Second-quarter gross domestic product advanced by 0.3% from the previous three months after shrinking…

- Consumer expectations for euro-area inflation continued to decline in May, adding to a steep drop in the previous month and coming as a relief for European Central Bank officials who are debating how much more monetary tightening is needed, according to Bloomberg. The anticipation for the next 12 months…

- Euro area core inflation re-accelerated in June, a setback for the European Central Bank that may reinforce its determination to raise interest rates next month, according to Bloomberg. The measure of underlying consumer-price gains, which excludes items like fuel and food, came in at 5.4% — just below…

- European Central Bank officials sparring over when to conclude their historic bout of interest-rate increases will get vital face time to smooth out any differences at their annual retreat this week, according to Bloomberg. Having lifted borrowing costs by 400 basis points since they last assembled…