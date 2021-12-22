EBRD loans €5mln to Romanian wholesaler Aquila for brand expansionPublicat:
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it is providing a E5mln loan to Romanian wholesaler Aquila Part Prod Com S.A. with an option to buy up to E5mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders, according to a press release. “Last month, Aquila raised E74mln in the biggest […] The post EBRD loans E5mln to Romanian wholesaler Aquila for brand expansion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
EBRD, EIB, EU invests E75mln in Republic of Moldova for energy efficiency
16:20, 16.12.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Union (EU) will jointly provide Republic of Moldova with E75mln to improve energy efficiency and reduce the energy consumption of public buildings, according to a press release. EBRD stated…
OMV Petrom says Black Sea gas project could be delayed pending tax change
17:56, 08.12.2021 - Romanian OMV Petrom could postpone a final investment decision over its Black Sea deep water gas project until 2023 if lawmakers do not amend an offshore law by the end of this year as agreed, its chief executive said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s…
Autonom lists the first sustainability-linked bonds on BVB worth over E48mln
14:25, 08.12.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Autonom Services listed the first sustainability-linked corporate bonds on BVB, worth over E48mln under the stock ticker AUT26E. BVB stated that it is the largest bond issue of a Romanian entrepreneurial company on the local capital market,…
Romanian prosecutors investigate diesel theft at U.S. military base
10:31, 25.11.2021 - Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Police and prosecutors from the…
EBRD loans E20.5mln to Romania’s Iasi city for energy efficiency projects
17:50, 21.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…
Romanian president steps in as pandemic gets out of control
12:55, 20.10.2021 - Romania‘s President Klaus Iohannis will attend a meeting on Wednesday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace as the COVID-19 pandemic gets out of control, according to Euractive. The meeting will include government officials and health authorities involved in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic as…
World Bank raises Romania’s 2021 economic growth forecast to 7.3%
15:50, 06.10.2021 - The World Bank announced on Wednesday that Romania‘s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow by 7.3% in 2021, improving its June forecast by 1.3 percentage points, according to See News. For next year the World Bank expects the Romanian economy to expand by 4.8%, a higher estimate than the…
EBRD extends E10mln financing package to Romania’s biggest FMCG distributor
11:55, 05.10.2021 - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it agreed to the terms of a E5mln loan extended by the bank to the Romanian FMCG group Aquila along with an option to buy shares of up to another E5mln from the group’s founders, Catalin Vasile and Alin Dociu, according to Intellinews. …