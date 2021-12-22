Stiri Recomandate

Iuliana Tudor revine pe scena „Vedeta populară”, în semifinala show-ului, de Crăciun

Iuliana Tudor revine pe micul ecran după o pauză de trei săptămâni. A doua zi de Crăciun, câştigătorii celor şapte seri de concurs se întrec în semifinală. „Vedeta populară” ne aşteaptă cu emoţii, colinde şi culoare pe 26… [citeste mai departe]

851 de cazuri noi de COVID 19, de ieri până azi! Au fost raportate și 62 de decese

851 de cazuri noi de COVID 19 anunta autoritatile. In ultimele 24 de ore au fost raportate si 62 de decese, dintre care 16 anterioare. La terapie intensivă sunt internaţi acum 491 de pacienţi. În Timiș au fost raportate 45 cazuri… [citeste mai departe]

Certificatul COVID la locul de muncă ar putea fi adoptat până la finalul anului - Parlamentarii vor fi exceptați

Liderii coaliției urmează să decidă în această după amiază într-o nouă ședință dacă proiectul de lege va fi adoptat prin procedură parlamentară sau prin procendura angajării… [citeste mai departe]

80 de miliarde de euro în cipuri: prima Megafactory din Europa

Pe măsură ce criza Covid-19 a făcut lumină asupra importanței cruciale a semiconductorilor, încorporați într-un număr tot mai mare de produse, de la dispozitive electronice la mașini, Europa așteaptă prima sa fabrică de cipuri de ultimă generație. Gigantul american Intel dorește… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PNL Cosmin Șandru, trimis în judecată de DNA, acuzat de dare de mită

Deputatul PNL Cosmin Șandru și directorul general al Societății de Transport Timișoara, Nicolae Bitea, au fost trimiși în judecată de DNA, fiind acuzați de dare de mită, după ce au promis unui deputat AUR numirea unor apropiați în posturi… [citeste mai departe]

„Berlusconi” de Rădăuți, arestat pentru că intermedia cumpărarea de certificate verzi ...

 Cinci din cele șase persoane reținute de procurorii DNA Suceava în dosarul vaccinărilor fictive care este instrumentat de procurorii Direcției Naționale Anticorupție au primit mandate de arestare. Marian… [citeste mai departe]

SVSU Teiuș, alături de oameni atât la bine cât și si la greu

S.V.S.U. Teiuș a fost prezent alături de oamenii ce au nevoie de o mângâiere și de un zâmbet, acum, în momentul în care Crăciunul se apropie cu pași repezi. Prin contribuția proprie, alături de alți oameni de bine din orașul Teiuș, încarcați cu pachete pentru toate vârstele,… [citeste mai departe]

Sfaturi pentru crearea unui terariu eficient acasă

Dacă vrei să-ți creezi un terariu, dar locuiești într-un apartamant, deci nu ai o curte sau o grădină în care să plantezi, ai ajuns la locul potrivit. Aici vom vorbi despre cum putem crea o pădure în miniatură și despre cum să o întreținem. Crearea și întreținerea unui terariu acasă nu este doar ușoară,… [citeste mai departe]

Impozitarea multinaționalelor, cerută urgent de Uniunea Europeană

Impozitarea multinaționalelor a intrat în atenția Comisiei Europene care a propus miercuri o directivă care asigură transpunerea rapidă a acordului internațional. Potrivit CE, propunerea stabilește modul în care principiile ratei efective de impozitare de 15% vor… [citeste mai departe]

Tatăl lui Novak Djokovici pune presiune pe organizatori: A câştigat Australian Open de nouă ori, acum vrea să joace, dar trebuie să îi permită să facă asta

Srdjan Djokovici, tatăl tenismenului sârb Novak Djokovici, este de părere… [citeste mai departe]


EBRD loans €5mln to Romanian wholesaler Aquila for brand expansion 

Publicat:
for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced on Wednesday that it is providing a E5mln loan to Romanian wholesaler S.A. with an option to buy up to E5mln worth of shares from the company’s founding shareholders, according to a press release. “Last month, Aquila raised E74mln in the biggest […] The post EBRD loans E5mln to Romanian wholesaler Aquila for brand expansion  appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

