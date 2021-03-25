Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

Stiri Recomandate

O nouă zi de vaccinare în R. Moldova: A început imunizarea împotriva Covid-19 a beneficiarilor azilurilor și centrelor de plasament

O nouă zi de vaccinare în R. Moldova: A început imunizarea împotriva Covid-19 a beneficiarilor azilurilor și centrelor de plasament

Beneficiarii din cadrul azilurilor și centrelor de plasament temporar sau de lungă durată sunt vaccinați împotriva Covid-19, de… [citeste mai departe]

Comitetul pentru Situații de Urgență se reunește: vor fi impuse noi restricții

Comitetul pentru Situații de Urgență se reunește: vor fi impuse noi restricții

Comitetul Naţional pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă se va reuni joi pentru a decide în legătură cu posibile noi restricţii în vederea limitării pandemiei, a anunţat prefectul Capitalei Alin Stoica, care a adăugat că va exista şi o hotărâre… [citeste mai departe]

Cât va costa refacerea Palatului Administrativ din Suceava. „Nu îmi imaginez cum ar putea să intre atâția bani într-o clădire”

Cât va costa refacerea Palatului Administrativ din Suceava. „Nu îmi imaginez cum ar putea să intre atâția bani într-o clădire”

Mansarda Palatului Administrativ din Suceava a luat foc pe 6 martie, iar autoritățile au estimat un preț pentru refacerea acestuia.… [citeste mai departe]

Criza din Canalul Suez. Gâtuirea Europei, de la accident la sabotaj: toate opţiunile deschise

Criza din Canalul Suez. Gâtuirea Europei, de la accident la sabotaj: toate opţiunile deschise

Un incident ciudat a avut loc în Canalul de Suez, care a dus la blocarea traficului de mărfuri şi gâtuirea aprovizionării Europei cu petrol şi gaze din Golf, scrie analistul geopolitic Iulian Chifu pe blogul său… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Popescu Piedone renunță la restricțiile suplimentare anunțate pentru Sectorul 5

Cristian Popescu Piedone renunță la restricțiile suplimentare anunțate pentru Sectorul 5

Primarul Sectorului 5, Cristian Popescu Piedone, a renunțat, pentru moment, la restricțiile suplimentare anunțate în cursul zilei de miercuri, pentru Sectorul 5 . Primarul Piedone anunțase miercuri că va aplica o serie… [citeste mai departe]

Coalition for Romanias Development asks for PNRR detailed outline of tax authoritys reform

Coalition for Romanias Development asks for PNRR detailed outline of tax authoritys reform

The Coalition for Romania's Development is asking for an individualized and detailed outline of the reform of the National Tax Administration Authority (ANAF) in the version of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR)… [citeste mai departe]

Ungaria nu consideră Rusia o ameninţare la adresa securităţii sale

Ungaria nu consideră Rusia o ameninţare la adresa securităţii sale

În vreme ce țările NATO strâng din ce în ce mai mult rândurile în fața amenințărilor – inclusiv hibride – din partea Moscovei, la Budapesta limbajul este din ce în ce mai nuanțat. Relațiile dintre UE și Rusia trebuie examinate „strategic”, ceea ce „nu poate fi… [citeste mai departe]

METROREX cere EVACUAREA spațiilor comerciale din stațiile de metrou, într-o săptămână

METROREX cere EVACUAREA spațiilor comerciale din stațiile de metrou, într-o săptămână

În comunicatul oficial transmis presei, compania precizează că decizia a fost luată după ce analizele în teren au arătat că spaţiile comerciale din incinta stațiilor de metrou pun în pericol siguranţa transportului subteran,… [citeste mai departe]

Xavier Bertrand, fost ministru francez al sănătăţii în guverne de dreapta, îşi anunţă candidatura la prezidenţialele din 2022

Xavier Bertrand, fost ministru francez al sănătăţii în guverne de dreapta, îşi anunţă candidatura la prezidenţialele din 2022

Fostul ministru al sănătăţii din guvernele preşedinţilor francezi Jacques Chirac şi Nicolas Sarkozy, Xavier Bertrand (dreapta), şi-a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

Publicat:
Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise

Romanian police handed out dozens of fines in Bucharest on Wednesday evening in shops and restaurants as new restrictions aimed to slow the spread of the virus, according to universal.net. Police said they had carried 127 checks throughout the city and had handed out 56 fines of 90,000 lei, about 19,000 euros in three hours. […] The post Dozens of fines handed out in Bucharest as COVID-19 cases rise appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Bucharest not to be quarantined solely on COVID-19 incidence rate

13:31, 22.03.2021 - Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode said on Monday to a private broadcaster that the decision for Bucharest to be in quarantine will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to Agerpres.  “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision.…

European Commission proposes ‘Digital Green Certificate’ for travel

18:30, 17.03.2021 - The European Commission announced on Wednesday in a press release that it is proposing to create a COVID-19 ‘Digital Green Certificate’ that will facilitate safe and free movement within the EU during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Green Certificate will be proof that an individual has been either…

Romania halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

16:36, 12.03.2021 - Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an “extreme precaution” but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal…

Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

18:10, 09.03.2021 - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s…

Two cases of South African COVID variant confirmed in Romania

18:00, 05.03.2021 - The public health authorities announced on Friday that Romania has confirmed its first two cases of the South African coronavirus variant, reported by xinhuanet.com. The South African variant was detected in a woman from Bucharest and a man of Turkish citizenship “infected in Arges County,” according…

Timișoara close to return to lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

17:40, 04.03.2021 - The Mayor of Timișoara Dominic Fritz announced on Wednesday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the city is rising and that there are no more intensive care beds in the city’s hospitals, according to Romania-Insider.  Fritz suggested that the city may need a new quarantine to reduce the crisis. He…

Budget airline Flydubai added Cluj as another Romanian destination

08:11, 27.02.2021 - The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest.  With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

Dexametazona a salvat 12.000 de vieți in Marea Britanie. Lista medicamentelor care au schimbat soarta bolnavilor de Covid-19

17:36, 27.12.2020 - Un tratament ieftin pentru inflamație a fost gasit pentru a salva viețile pacienților grav bolnavi, in timp ce un trio de terapii foarte renumite s-a dovedit a nu avea efect. Cele mai noi studii randomizate releva eficiența dexametazonei, relateaza The Guardian. Acesta ramane unul dintre cele mai reușite…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 25 martie 2021
Bucuresti 0°C | 8°C
Iasi 0°C | 9°C
Cluj-Napoca -1°C | 10°C
Timisoara 0°C | 12°C
Constanta 2°C | 7°C
Brasov -2°C | 5°C
Baia Mare -1°C | 10°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.03.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 435.744,00 5.431.997,76
II (5/6) 7 20.749,71 -
III (4/6) 865 167,91 -
IV (3/6) 13.496 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.127.373,76

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 25 martie 2021
USD 4.1348
EUR 4.8886
CHF 4.4191
GBP 5.6666
CAD 3.2844
XAU 230.15
JPY 3.8029
CNY 0.6341
AED 1.1257
AUD 3.1482
MDL 0.2305
BGN 2.4995

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec