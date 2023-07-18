Divisions over Ukraine war clouds EU-Latam summit

Stiri Recomandate

Un magistrat de la Tribunalul Bucureşti a decis marţi ca fraţii Andrew şi Tristan Tate să rămână în arest la domiciliu, în dosarul în care sunt judecaţi pentru constituire a unui grup infracţional organizat, trafic…

Deși lucrările sunt aproape finalizate pe un lot al Autostrăzii Transilvania care ar fi putut fi deschis luna viitoare, inaugurarea se amână pentru la toamnă, susține Asociația…

Noul cadru de reglementare privind piețele digitale (Digital Markets Act) reprezintă o oportunitate pentru sectorul IT din România și nu numai, având în vedere că dezvoltatorii de aplicații, afacerile care…

O fabrică care produce aparate de ras electrice în orașul Drachten din nordul Olandei se pregătește pentru un test menit să ajute industria europeană să se dezvolte pe piețele internaționale din ce în ce mai competitive. Fabrica administrată de compania de electronice de consum Philips face parte dintr-un…

Poluarea aerului poate avea un efect negativ „uriaș" asupra inteligenței umane - în special în cazul persoanelor vârstnice, conform unui raport științific realizat de Programul Națiunilor Unite pentru Mediu. Studiul arată că expunerea îndelungată…

Pubela galbenă pentru deșeurile reciclabile din plastic / metal din Bistrița și localitățile componente se colectează MIERCURI 19 IULIE, ne reamintește ADI Deșeuri BN.   Conform programului de colectare a deșeurilor…

Practicieni in insolventa asociati in societati profesionaleLichidator Constanta: Perianu Maria PERIANU INSOL IPURLAdresa: Constanta Str. ANDREI MURESANU nr.37 et. cod postal 900338judet ConstantaTelefon: 0744334942E mail: mariaperianu19 gmail.com

Un incendiu de vegetație uscată a izbucnit marți, 18 iulie, într-un câmp de lângă București, între Bragadiru și Măgurele, în județul Ilfov, a anunțat ISU.Incendiul a afectat o suprafață de aproximativ 20.000…

Incendiul a izbucnit luni după-amiază la Panaktos, Viotia, în regiunea Dervenohoria, și de atunci s-a extins, avântat de vânturile puternice. Patru localități din această regiune, aflată la nord-vest…

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe informează cetățenii români care se află, tranzitează sau intenționează să călătorească în Grecia că meteorologii…


Divisions over Ukraine war clouds EU-Latam summit

Publicat:
Divisions over Ukraine war clouds EU-Latam summit

Leaders from the , Latin America and the Caribbean were struggling on Tuesday to agree on a joint statement on the war in Ukraine, with some countries resisting EU pressure for a clear condemnation of Russia, according to Reuters. The wrangling threatened to overshadow the summit in Brussels as the EU tries to revitalise […]

Iohannis: There is a too strong dependence on certain regions, states for economies of European Union

There is a "too strong" dependence on certain regions and states for the economies of the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, adding that alternatives are being sought.The head of state is participating, on Monday and Tuesday, in Brussels, at the third Summit of the European…

EU seeks to revive Latin America, Caribbean ties as it turns away from China, Russia

Over 50 leaders from the European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean will hold their first summit in eight years on Monday, adding momentum to an EU push for new political and economic allies prompted by the Ukraine war and suspicion of China, according to Reuters.  At the two-day EU-CELAC (Community…

EU leaders to debate Russia mutiny, pledge support for Ukraine

European Union leaders will on Thursday debate the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow's invasion, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what…

China lobbies EU over proposal to punish firms supplying Russia

China is putting pressure on the European Union behind closed doors to scrap proposed trade restrictions on Chinese companies the bloc says are enabling Russia's war machine in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports. Chinese diplomats have met with their European counterparts…

South Korea, EU agree to boost security ties amid Ukraine, North Korea tension

South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to develop a security partnership, a joint statement said, amid tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korean nuclear threats, according to Reuters. South Korean President Yoon Suk…

G7 leaders announce more Russia sanctions with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy set to attend summit

Leaders of the Group of Seven have introduced a set of measures to add pressure on Russia as its invasion of Ukraine continues for a second year, CNBC reports. G7 leaders are in Hiroshima, Japan, for a three-day meeting to discuss international trade and security as the U.S. and China battle for influence…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the European Union, according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia's invasion, has formally applied for membership…

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv's frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia's invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…


