Digital mailboxes into service released by Romanian Post Company

Stiri Recomandate

Fosta sefa AEP Ana Maria Patru rememoreaza cel mai crunt episod din viata sa: “Oricine poate citi despre hartuirea la care am fost supusa de fostul sef al DNA Ploiesti, Lucian Onea. Acest criminal in serie mi-a mutilat viata din ratiuni sexiste... Avea

Fosta sefa AEP Ana Maria Patru rememoreaza cel mai crunt episod din viata sa: “Oricine poate citi despre hartuirea la care am fost supusa de fostul sef al DNA Ploiesti, Lucian Onea. Acest criminal in serie mi-a mutilat viata din ratiuni sexiste... Avea

Exista… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina și Rusia au semnat acordul susținut de ONU pentru reluarea exporturilor de cereale. Ce prevede documentul

Ucraina și Rusia au semnat acordul susținut de ONU pentru reluarea exporturilor de cereale. Ce prevede documentul

Reprezentanții Ucrainei și Rusiei au semnat vineri, 22 iulie, un acord susținut de ONU care va permite exportul a milioane de tone de cereale din porturile blocate de la… [citeste mai departe]

Parohia Ortodoxă Sf. Prooroc Ilie din Câmpia Turzii organizează o zi specială pentru copii

Parohia Ortodoxă Sf. Prooroc Ilie din Câmpia Turzii organizează o zi specială pentru copii

Parohia Ortodoxă Sf. Prooroc Ilie din Câmpia Turzii, organizează sâmbătă, 23 iulie 2022, începând cu ora 10:00, o zi specială și plină de activități pentru cei mici. „Dragii mei, Pentru cei mai mici, maine de la… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Suceava oferă premii în bani elevilor care au obţinut media 10 la Evaluarea Naţională şi Bacalaureat

Primăria Suceava oferă premii în bani elevilor care au obţinut media 10 la Evaluarea Naţională şi Bacalaureat

Elevii suceveni care au obţinut media 10 la examenul de Evaluare Naţională, sesiunea iunie 2022, precum şi cei care au obţinut acelaşi rezultat la Bacalaureat, sesiunea… [citeste mai departe]

(Galerie FOTO) Festivitate de absolvire la Baza Aeriană Boboc. Zeci de tineri au devenit piloți militari

(Galerie FOTO) Festivitate de absolvire la Baza Aeriană Boboc. Zeci de tineri au devenit piloți militari

Astăzi, zeci de tineri au trăit emoțiile absolvirii cursului de bază „Aviaţie-naviganţi” din cadrul Bazei Aeriene de la Boboc. În urma trecerii examenelor, 51 de cursanți au primit insigna… [citeste mai departe]

România, reprezentată de 92 de sportivi la FOTE Banska Bystrica 2022. Echipa a fost prezentată oficial vineri

România, reprezentată de 92 de sportivi la FOTE Banska Bystrica 2022. Echipa a fost prezentată oficial vineri

România va fi reprezentată de 92 de sportivi la Festivalul Olimpic al Tineretului European (FOTE) Banska Bystrica 2022, competiţie care va avea loc în perioada 24-30 iulie, anunță… [citeste mai departe]

De ce Anca Țurcașiu este singură la doi ani de la divorț. Artista a mărturisit de ce se sperie bărbații de ea

De ce Anca Țurcașiu este singură la doi ani de la divorț. Artista a mărturisit de ce se sperie bărbații de ea

Anca Țurcașiu este și acum singură, deși au trecut doi ani de la divorț. Artista le-a mărturisit fanilor faptul că s-a vindecat după divorțul neașteptat de soțul ei și… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 2.200 de companii au aplicat pentru finanţare prin Start-Up Nation în primele trei zile

Aproape 2.200 de companii au aplicat pentru finanţare prin Start-Up Nation în primele trei zile

Aproape 2.200 de companii au aplicat pentru finanţarea de până la 200.000 de lei prin programul Start-Up Nation 2022 în primele trei zile de la debutul înscrierilor, după cum arată datele de pe platforma Ministerului… [citeste mai departe]

Marea Britanie a plătit deja Rwandei 120 de milioane de lire sterline în cadrul acordului privind deportările

Marea Britanie a plătit deja Rwandei 120 de milioane de lire sterline în cadrul acordului privind deportările

Marea Britanie a plătit deja Rwandei 120 de milioane de lire sterline pentru a primi migranţi care încearcă să intre ilegal în Regatul Unit în pofida faptului că acordul nu a putut… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Digital mailboxes into service released by Romanian Post Company

Publicat:
Digital mailboxes into service released by Romanian Post Company

put into service, on Friday, the first digital mailboxes out of a total of 3,000 such lockers which will be installed in the next period throughout the country, the company informs. „This way, the public postal operator is taking another step towards digitalization, keeping pace with the global dynamics of online […] The post Digital mailboxes into service released by Romanian Post Company appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romanian Post Company puts first digital mailboxes into service

15:40, 22.07.2022 - The Romanian Post Company on Friday put into service the first digital mailboxes out of a total of 3,000 such lockers which will be installed in the next period throughout the country, the company informs in a release. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

International Mathematical Olympiad 2022: Romania’s team ranks 1st in Europe, 5th worldwide

11:15, 15.07.2022 - Romania’s mathematics team won first place in Europe and 5th place worldwide, at the International Mathematical Olympiad 2022, in Oslo. „The best performance in the last 25 years! Romania’s mathematics group claimed the first place in Europe and the 5th place in the world,” Minister of Education Sorin…

Euro zone inflation hits record 8.6% as the ECB prepares for its first rate hike in 11 years

15:10, 01.07.2022 - Eurozone inflation surged to a record high of 8.6% in June, racing ahead of expectations once again and adding pressure on the European Central Bank to step up its fight against spiraling prices, flash Eurostat data showed on Friday, according to Politico.  A Reuters poll of analysts had pointed to…

Ford recheama in service peste 3 milioane de autovehicule și oprește vanzarea unui model electric

20:20, 15.06.2022 - Ford Motor Co din Statele Unite va rechema in service 2,9 milioane de autovehicule, pentru a verifica probleme legate de transmisie, conform agențiilor de presa americane. Cu o zi inainte, producatorul american le-a transmis dealerilor din SUA sa opreasca temporar vanzarile modelului electric Mustang…

Queen Elizabeth misses out as royals attend Platinum Jubilee service

11:00, 03.06.2022 - Britain celebrates the second day of Queen Elizabeth‘s Platinum Jubilee on Friday, with the highlight a service of thanksgiving attended by senior royals and politicians that the 96-year-old monarch herself will miss due to ongoing mobility issues, according to Reuters. The four days of events kicked…

EU to provide new 500 million euro military aid to Ukraine

14:10, 13.05.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday the bloc would provide a further 500 millions euros worth of military support to Ukraine and that he was confident a deal could be reached in the coming days to agree an embargo on Russian oil, according to Reuters. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines…

Eurozone inflation hits fresh record as growth slows in first quarter

15:10, 29.04.2022 - Eurozone growth slowed in the first quarter while inflation hit a fresh record high in April, data released by the EU statistics agency showed Friday, stoking fears of stagflation, according to Politico. Economic growth slowed to 0.2% on the quarter from 0.3% in the final three months of last year.…

Romanian government, border police websites hit by DDoS attacks

11:30, 29.04.2022 - The websites of the Romanian government and other institutions were the target of a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on Friday morning, Romania’s Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said in a statement, according to Bloomberg. The attacks impacted the websites of Romania’s defense ministry, border…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 23 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 20°C | 38°C
Iasi 19°C | 36°C
Cluj-Napoca 18°C | 38°C
Timisoara 21°C | 41°C
Constanta 21°C | 29°C
Brasov 16°C | 35°C
Baia Mare 20°C | 38°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 iulie 2022
USD 4.8564
EUR 4.9324
CHF 5.0231
GBP 5.8059
CAD 3.7748
XAU 269.196
JPY 3.536
CNY 0.7179
AED 1.3222
AUD 3.361
MDL 0.2508
BGN 2.5219

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec