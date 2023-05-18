Death toll rises from Italy floods as thousands wait to come home

Stiri Recomandate

Putin și Șoigu sunt sfidați fără limite: Peste 1.000 de tineri ruși au fugit în Finlanda, ca să nu fie recrutați în Armată

Putin și Șoigu sunt sfidați fără limite: Peste 1.000 de tineri ruși au fugit în Finlanda, ca să nu fie recrutați în Armată

Peste 1.000 de ruși au ajuns în Finlanda după ce a început războiul din Ucraina, încercând astfel să scape de recrutare și de trimiterea… [citeste mai departe]

Toate ţările libere şi democrate trebuie să se implice în reconstrucţia Ucrainei, după război

Toate ţările libere şi democrate trebuie să se implice în reconstrucţia Ucrainei, după război

Toate ţările libere şi democrate trebuie să se implice în reconstrucţia Ucrainei, după război, iar acest lucru presupune şi o eventuală reconstrucţie a Republicii Moldova, a declarat preşedintele Camerei… [citeste mai departe]

Femeia rănită în accidentul de la rafinăria Petromidia din Năvodari a murit, a anunțat compania

Femeia rănită în accidentul de la rafinăria Petromidia din Năvodari a murit, a anunțat compania

Femeia de 38 de ani care a căzut într-un rezervor cu azot la Rafinăria Petromidia din Năvodari a murit, joi, 18 mai, la spital, a anunțat KMG International, compania petrolieră internațională care operează… [citeste mai departe]

Ceramica de Horezu era, de fapt, din Bulgaria. Aproape 60.000 de euro cash care nu au putut fi justificați, găsiți la comercianți

Ceramica de Horezu era, de fapt, din Bulgaria. Aproape 60.000 de euro cash care nu au putut fi justificați, găsiți la comercianți

Sute de obiecte de ceramică importate, dar vândute de către comercianţii din localitatea Horezu, Vâlcea, ca ceramică de Horezu, au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul mercenar Wagner care a fugit în Norvegia a cerut ajutorul ambasadei ruse pentru a reveni în țară

Fostul mercenar Wagner care a fugit în Norvegia a cerut ajutorul ambasadei ruse pentru a reveni în țară

Fostul mercenar al grupării paramilitare ruse Wagner, care în ianuarie a fugit în Norvegia şi a acuzat acolo această grupare că a comis în războiul din Ucraina crime împotriva propriilor… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a emis mandat de arestare pentru un ucrainean care ar fi implicat în asasinarea bloggerului Vladlen Tatarski

Rusia a emis mandat de arestare pentru un ucrainean care ar fi implicat în asasinarea bloggerului Vladlen Tatarski

Miercuri, 17 mai, Rusia a emis un mandat de arestare pe numele ucraineanului Iuri Denisov în calitate de complice la atacul cu explozibili care l-a ucis, duminică, 2 aprilie,… [citeste mai departe]

Matei Cristian: Licitația pentru prima parte a proiectului „Turda online – servicii publice digitalizate la nivelul Primăriei Municipiului Turda" a fost finalizată cu succes!

Matei Cristian: Licitația pentru prima parte a proiectului „Turda online – servicii publice digitalizate la nivelul Primăriei Municipiului Turda” a fost finalizată cu succes!

Licitația pentru prima parte a proiectului… [citeste mai departe]

TikTok contrazice SRI privind riscurile de securitate: Ce date susține că nu ar colecta și ce scrie în termenii de utilizare a aplicației

TikTok contrazice SRI privind riscurile de securitate: Ce date susține că nu ar colecta și ce scrie în termenii de utilizare a aplicației

Grupul chinez care deține aplicația mobilă TikTok a reacționat joi față de intenția statului de a interzice utilizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Rafael Nadal anunță că se retrage în 2024. „Intenţia mea este ca anul viitor să fie ultimul"

Rafael Nadal anunță că se retrage în 2024. „Intenţia mea este ca anul viitor să fie ultimul”

Tenismanul spaniol Rafael Nadal a anunţat joi că nu va participa la următoarea ediţie de la Roland Garros, care va avea loc între 22 mai şi 11 iunie, după ce nu s-a refăcut complet în urma unei accidentări… [citeste mai departe]

Prigojin lansează noi acuzații la adresa armatei ruse

Prigojin lansează noi acuzații la adresa armatei ruse

Evgheni Prigojin, şeful grupului de mercenari Wagner, a acuzat joi armata rusă că s-a retras peste o jumătate de km la nord de oraşul ucrainean Bahmut, lăsând descoperite flancurile forţei paramilitare, transmite Reuters. Agenţia nu a fost în măsură să verifice afirmaţia lui Prigojin şi nu… [citeste mai departe]


Death toll rises from Italy floods as thousands wait to come home

Publicat:
Death toll rises from Italy floods as thousands wait to come home

The death toll from floods that devastated an area of northeastern Italy rose to 11 Thursday after the bodies of two more people were found, authorities told AFP. The grim discovery came as rescue workers searched for anyone still trapped by floodwaters in the  region, after downpours devastated homes and farms, according to France24. […] The post Death toll rises from Italy floods as thousands wait to come home appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: