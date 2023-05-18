Death toll rises from Italy floods as thousands wait to come home The death toll from floods that devastated an area of northeastern Italy rose to 11 Thursday after the bodies of two more people were found, authorities told AFP. The grim discovery came as rescue workers searched for anyone still trapped by floodwaters in the Emilia Romagna region, after downpours devastated homes and farms, according to France24. […] The post Death toll rises from Italy floods as thousands wait to come home appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

- French unions have called on workers to walk off the job and join protest rallies on Thursday for a twelfth nationwide day of protests against a bill that will make the French work longer, according to France24. Some trains will be cancelled, and strike actions can also be expected among refinery workers,…

- French unions are leading another round of strikes and protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform on Thursday, capitalizing on broad public support for a movement that has caused trash to pile up on the streets of Paris and sporadically turned violent, according to Bloomberg. The bill…

- Protests will not stop the pension reform or other policy changes, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday before unveiling a plan with 50 measures aimed at avoiding a water crisis this summer and in the coming years, according to Reuters. The plan touches on a wide range of measures including…

- President Emmanuel Macron was under pressure on Friday to find a way out of a crisis that has seen some of France’s worst street violence in years over a pension bill he has pushed through parliament without a vote, according to Reuters. In Paris and many cities across the country, clean-up crews sifted…

- Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

- Oil rose from its lowest close in three months as traders took stock of the outlook for demand amid turmoil in the US banking sector, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate futures climbed above $72 a barrel after losing 7% over the past two sessions. China’s economic activity showed further…

- Italy‘s biggest utility Enel Spa on Thursday said it will sell its Romanian operations to Greece‘s Public Power Corp (PPC) for 1.26 billion euros as part of efforts to cut debt and focus on cleaner energy, according to Reuters. Including debt, the deal is valued at 1.9 billion euros, Enel said in a…

- The European Union is scrambling to salvage a plan to effectively ban new combustion-engine cars by 2035 after Germany and Italy threatened to block the agreement, according to Bloomberg. In one possible compromise, Germany is seeking assurances that there will be an exemption to the rules for e-fuels,…