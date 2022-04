PNL agrees to keep Citu in office as Senate chair

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the national chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL), says the decision by the whole party is for former PNL national leader Florin Citu to stay in office as chairman of the Senate.