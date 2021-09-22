Connections Consult has started trading on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

9 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 22 septembrie 2021, în orașul Ocna Mureș și comuna Unirea

9 noi cazuri de COVID-19 raportate astăzi, 22 septembrie 2021, în orașul Ocna Mureș și comuna Unirea

Astăzi, 22 septembrie 2021, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 102 cazuri noi de infectare cu COVID-19, potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică. Dintre aceste cazuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Tentativă de asasinat în Ucraina. Mașina în care se afla principalul consilier al președintelui Zelenski, atacată cu focuri de armă

Tentativă de asasinat în Ucraina. Mașina în care se afla principalul consilier al președintelui Zelenski, atacată cu focuri de armă

Mașina principalului consilier al președintelui ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a fost ținta unui atac cu focuri de armă, miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

NETFLIX fără bani! Compania testează un nou abonament

NETFLIX fără bani! Compania testează un nou abonament

NETFLIX fără bani. Cea mai mare platformă de streaming din lume testează un nou abonament ce oferă gratuit un număr limitat de filme și documentare. Deocamdată produsul este testat doar în Kenya, scopul acestui abonament gratuit, adresat celor ce au peste 18 ani și care folosesc un smartphone… [citeste mai departe]

Marile Universități din București, cu excepția celei de Medicină și Farmacie, încep cursurile în format hibrid

Marile Universități din București, cu excepția celei de Medicină și Farmacie, încep cursurile în format hibrid

Purtătorul de cuvânt al Universității din Bucureşti, Mirabela Amarandei, a precizat că formula mixtă în care se vor desfășura cursurile va fi aleasă de Consiliile facultăților. "Consiliile… [citeste mai departe]

Scafandri militari români, la exerciţiul multinaţional Triton 21, în Bulgaria

Scafandri militari români, la exerciţiul multinaţional Triton 21, în Bulgaria

Un detaşament de scafandri de la Divizionul 175 Nave Scafandri de Luptă "Comandor Constantin Scarlat" participă, până vineri, la exerciţiul multinaţional "Triton 21", organizat de Forţele Navale Bulgare, în raioane maritime din proximitatea… [citeste mai departe]

OMS: Delta a înlocuit celelalte trei variante ”îngrijorătoare”

OMS: Delta a înlocuit celelalte trei variante ”îngrijorătoare”

Varianta ”îngrijorătoare” Delta, prezentă în 185 de ţări, a înlocuit în mare măsură celelalte trei variante ”îngrijorătoare”, Alpha, Beta şi Gamma, care reprezintă de acum mai puţin de 1% din cazurile secvenţiate, a transmis marţi Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii… [citeste mai departe]

Obor21.ro: 75% dintre români ar plăti mai mult pentru carnea de la țară

Obor21.ro: 75% dintre români ar plăti mai mult pentru carnea de la țară

Peste 90% dintre români integrează carnea și preparatele din carne în meniul lor zilnic și săptămânal, arată datele unui sondaj Obor21.ro, prima cooperativă țărănească digitală. Aproape 70% preferă să cumpere carne proaspătă, iar 1 român din 4 consideră… [citeste mai departe]

Lidia Buble, în lacrimi la Asia Express. Ce s-a întâmplat cu artista

Lidia Buble, în lacrimi la Asia Express. Ce s-a întâmplat cu artista

Lidia Buble a trecut prin momente de cumpănă la Asia Express! Cunoscuta cântăreață a acceptat provocarea și a plecat alături de sora ei, Estera, pe Drumul Împăraților, dar un anumit moment a făcut-o să nu mai poată să își ascundă lacrimile. Lidia Buble a izbucnit… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Cultură de canabis într-un solar de legume

(VIDEO) Cultură de canabis într-un solar de legume

O persoană a fost reţinută, marţi, pentru 24 de ore şi va fi prezentată instanţei cu propunerea de arestare preventivă după ce a înfiinţat pe raza judeţului Satu Mare o cultură de canabis. „În cauză s-a reţinut faptul că inculpatul a înfiinţat, pe raza judeţului Satu Mare, o cultură de canabis,… [citeste mai departe]

Veolia anunta lucrari in zona Catedrala-Republicii. Traficul va fi restrictionat pana pe 4 octombrie

Veolia anunta lucrari in zona Catedrala-Republicii. Traficul va fi restrictionat pana pe 4 octombrie

Veolia Energie Prahova anunță efectuarea ultimei etape dintr-un set de lucrări de intervenție în regim de urgență asupra rețelei primare de termoficare în zona Bulevardului Republicii. Asta va duce la… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Connections Consult has started trading on BVB

Publicat:
Connections Consult has started trading on BVB

(BVB) announced on Wednesday that Connections Consult, a leader on the Romanian digital transformation market has started trading on the AeRO market of BVB under the ticker CC, according to a press release. listing comes after a private placement of shares held in July 2021 attracting funds worth […] The post Connections Consult has started trading on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Ansett Logistics lists its first bonds worth half a million euros on BVB

13:45, 15.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release.  In a private placement of bonds that took place in…

Appraisal and Valuation to go public on BVB

12:01, 30.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that the shares of Appraisal & Valuation, a Romanian company that offers consulting and real estate development services will start trading on the AeRO market on Thursday, according to a press release. The company is present in the Romanian and the Republic…

Total trading breaks RON 10bln ceiling in the first 7 months. Romanian capital market goes up 25%

12:11, 12.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday, the intense trading activity has caused the cumulative value of transactions for all the types of financial instruments to exceed RON 10bln (E2.1bln) in the first seven months in 2021 and this level corresponds to a growth rate of 56.6% compared…

Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB

14:00, 29.07.2021 - Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT infrastructure and security integrator founded in 2017, was listed today, July 29th, on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. The company’s shares are traded under the ticker AST, according to a press release from BVB. The company will continue to use capital market mechanisms…

Olympics: Romania wins gold and silver in rowing competitions

12:11, 28.07.2021 - Ancuța Bodnar and Simona Radiș won gold in the women’s double sculls on Wednesday, bringing the first Olympic title for the Romanian team. As Olympic rowing continued after a two-day hiatus at Tokyo’s Sea Forest Waterway, New Zealand picked up silver and the Netherlands earned bronze. In the male coxless…

Romanian fintech firm ZebraPay starts trading bonds on BVB

13:10, 27.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that ZebraPay, the leader of the local automated payment market is taking the first step on Bucharest Stock Exchange by listing the company’s bonds worth EUR 3mln, according to a press release. The company’s bonds are traded under the ticker PAY26E.…

Romanian company Air Claim goes public on Bucharest Stock Exchange

11:56, 23.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that Air Claim, a company that facilitates obtaining the compensations for air transport passengers in Romania has gone public on the AeRO market, according to a press release.  Air Claim’s shares are traded under the ticker CLAIM and the listing…

Fidelis government securities sold on the capital market by MFP debuted at BVB

13:00, 16.07.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Friday that the Ministry of Finance (MFP) attracted 614.5 million lei and 59 million euros through three issues of government securities for the population (FIDELIS) ​​sold on the capital market and it is the fourth offer of government securities carried…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 22 septembrie 2021
Bucuresti 6°C | 17°C
Iasi 6°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 4°C | 14°C
Timisoara 5°C | 15°C
Constanta 8°C | 17°C
Brasov 5°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 3°C | 12°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 19.09.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 353.496,00 4.612.837,60
II (5/6) 30 3.927,73 -
III (4/6) 1.016 115,97 -
IV (3/6) 13.962 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.267.361,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 septembrie 2021
USD 4.2188
EUR 4.9495
CHF 4.5738
GBP 5.7509
CAD 3.2971
XAU 240.913
JPY 3.8525
CNY 0.6524
AED 1.1485
AUD 3.057
MDL 0.2386
BGN 2.5306

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec