Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

- Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

- Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

- The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

- China’s Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday warned against the European Union’s plan to “de-risk” supply chains, piling on diplomatic pressure ahead of an EU leaders’ summit to discuss relations with Beijing, according to Politico. “Recently, we did hear some unharmonious voices, such as some people in Europe…

- Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This capping…

- Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, seeking to maintain good ties with Germany‘s largest trade partner while complying with a G7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing, according to Reuters. Scholz receives Chinese premier Li…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV, said on Tuesday it discovered new crude oil and natural gas deposits equal to about three quarters of its overall 2022 production, according to Reuters. The deposits are the largest crude oil discovery OMV Petrom has made…

- Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met the head of the upper house of the Czech parliament on Tuesday as part of a European trip that has angered China, according to Reuters. Wu, on a second trip to the central European NATO and European Union member country after a 2021 visit, met Milos Vystrcil, who…