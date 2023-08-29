Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

Stiri Recomandate

Locuri de muncă 29.08.2023

Locuri de muncă 29.08.2023

*** ECOPROIECT SRL angajează: ARHITECT, INGINER construcții civile și respectiv persoană cu studii medii și care are cunoștințe de întocmire memorii și documentații avize de specialitate. Persoană de contact, ing. Otilia Hendea 0740133794. *** SC WEST OIL SRL angajează lucrători-gestionari stație distribuție carburanți. Persoanele interesate sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Dezvoltarea şi evoluţia României sunt definite de rezilienţă, sustenabilitate și transparenţă

Dezvoltarea şi evoluţia României sunt definite de rezilienţă, sustenabilitate și transparenţă

“Diplomaţia română este un factor crucial în consolidarea sentimentului de încredere al partenerilor noştri externi, România este un stat stabil, deschis, fundamentat pe valorile statului de drept şi… [citeste mai departe]

A crezut că a comandat un cățel Golden Retriever, însă realitatea l-a șocat. E incredibil ce animal a primit când a ajuns acasă

A crezut că a comandat un cățel Golden Retriever, însă realitatea l-a șocat. E incredibil ce animal a primit când a ajuns acasă

În momentul în care ne dorim un animal de companie, optăm pentru un cățel. O bună parte din oameni își doresc un câine de rasă. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție! Circulația la intrarea pe strada Tudor Vladimirescu va fi închisă

Atenție! Circulația la intrarea pe strada Tudor Vladimirescu va fi închisă

Reprezentanții Primăriei Zalău informează populația cu privire la închiderea circulației, în data de 29 august, între orele 17 – 18. Vizată este porțiunea de drum de la intrarea pe strada Tudor Vladimirescu din bulevardul Mihai Viteazul și până… [citeste mai departe]

Gina Pistol așteaptă noi oferte pentru a se întoarce în televiziune. Adevăratul motiv pentru care a plecat de la Antena 1

Gina Pistol așteaptă noi oferte pentru a se întoarce în televiziune. Adevăratul motiv pentru care a plecat de la Antena 1

Gina Pistol anunța în urmă cu câteva luni că ia o pauză de la televiziune, însă acum își dorește să revină pe micul ecran. Soția lui Smiley a explicat… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Satu Mare îi acuză pe medici de moartea bebeluşului său, după ce i-ar fi apăsat cu coatele pe burtă, la naștere. Ce spune spitalul

O femeie din Satu Mare îi acuză pe medici de moartea bebeluşului său, după ce i-ar fi apăsat cu coatele pe burtă, la naștere. Ce spune spitalul

Mai multe anchete au fost deschise la Spitalul Judeţean Satu Mare, după ce mama unui bebeluș a susținut… [citeste mai departe]

Vietatea ciudată găsită pe plajă de o turistă: se ascundea imediat în nisip când era atinsă. Ce spun specialiştii

Vietatea ciudată găsită pe plajă de o turistă: se ascundea imediat în nisip când era atinsă. Ce spun specialiştii

În ultimii ani, tot mai multe creaturi bizare apar pe plajele lumii. De data aceasta, turiștii de pe plaja Fort Myers, în golful Mexic, au rămas uluiți atunci… [citeste mai departe]

Over 1,000 athletes from 33 countries, at three gymnastics competitions, in Bucharest

Over 1,000 athletes from 33 countries, at three gymnastics competitions, in Bucharest

More than 1,000 athletes from 33 countries on six continents will, between September 1 and October 22, 2023, be the protagonists of the competitions in artistic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics and gymnastics for… [citeste mai departe]

Ciclonul Poppea loveşte Italia: ruperi de nori, alunecări de teren şi grindină de dimensiunea mingii de tenis

Ciclonul Poppea loveşte Italia: ruperi de nori, alunecări de teren şi grindină de dimensiunea mingii de tenis

Ciclonul Poppea loveşte Italia: ruperi de nori, alunecări de teren şi grindină de dimensiunea mingii de tenisRuperi de nori, furtuni şi "maxi-valuri" provocate de ciclonul Poppea… [citeste mai departe]

E oficial: România va deveni centru de pregătire militară a piloților de vânătoare NATO

E oficial: România va deveni centru de pregătire militară a piloților de vânătoare NATO

Ministrul Apărării Naţionale, Angel Tîlvăr, a semnat, marţi, în cadrul unei ceremonii, Scrisoarea de intenţie între Ministerul Apărării Naţionale din România, Ministerul Apărării al Regatului Ţărilor de Jos şi Compania… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

Publicat:
Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China

wants to work with China to solve problems such as climate change and artificial intelligence, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told China’s at a meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Raimundo is the latest Biden administration official to visit China in a bid to strengthen communications, particularly […] The post Commerce secretary says US wants to work with China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

BRICS leaders meet in South Africa as bloc weighs expansion

12:30, 22.08.2023 - Leaders of the BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – converged on Johannesburg on Tuesday for a summit where they will weigh expanding the bloc as some members push to forge it into a counterweight to the West, according to Reuters. Heightened global tensions provoked by the…

Poland holds huge military parade as voters focus on defence

12:15, 15.08.2023 - Poland‘s biggest military parade since the Cold War takes place in Warsaw on Tuesday as the NATO-member country flexes its military muscle in what the government hopes will be both a message to Moscow and to voters ahead of elections in October, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has…

EU ambassador regrets lack of progress with China on trade

12:05, 03.07.2023 - The European Union’s ambassador to China expressed regret on Sunday over the lack of “substantial progress” with Beijing on trade talks, as EU countries seek to reduce their economic dependence on the Asian giant, according to Euractiv. The European Commission has suspended its efforts to get member…

Chinese PM hits back at EU call for de-risking

11:20, 22.06.2023 - China’s Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday warned against the European Union’s plan to “de-risk” supply chains, piling on diplomatic pressure ahead of an EU leaders’ summit to discuss relations with Beijing, according to Politico. “Recently, we did hear some unharmonious voices, such as some people in Europe…

Romanian government wants to decrease mark-up on basic foods

10:01, 20.06.2023 - Romania‘s new government is working on an emergency ordinance to cap the additional costs imposed by retailers, as Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu plans to meet with representatives of retail chains to discuss the first draft of this emergency ordinance on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.  This capping…

Olaf Scholz faces tricky balancing act in Germany-China talks

08:51, 19.06.2023 - Chancellor Olaf Scholz faces a delicate balancing act this week at German-Chinese government consultations in Berlin, seeking to maintain good ties with Germany‘s largest trade partner while complying with a G7 pledge to “de-risk” from Beijing, according to Reuters. Scholz receives Chinese premier Li…

OMV Petrom makes largest crude oil discovery in decades

08:35, 14.06.2023 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV, said on Tuesday it discovered new crude oil and natural gas deposits equal to about three quarters of its overall 2022 production, according to Reuters.  The deposits are the largest crude oil discovery OMV Petrom has made…

Taiwan minister meets Czech Senate speaker on trip that has angered China

20:05, 13.06.2023 - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu met the head of the upper house of the Czech parliament on Tuesday as part of a European trip that has angered China, according to Reuters. Wu, on a second trip to the central European NATO and European Union member country after a 2021 visit, met Milos Vystrcil, who…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 august 2023
USD 4.5717
EUR 4.9418
CHF 5.1679
GBP 5.7647
CAD 3.3602
XAU 282.761
JPY 3.1196
CNY 0.627
AED 1.2447
AUD 2.9455
MDL 0.2558
BGN 2.5267

Urmareste stirile pe: