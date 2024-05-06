Over 120,000 people cross Romania's borders on first day of Orthodox Easter

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Digital bank Revolut on Wednesday released a loan refinancing solution, for the first time globally, on the Romanian market.The first Romanian clients have already been invited by the digital bank to apply for the unsecured personal loan with refinancing.

- Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…

- Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse secured on Monday her entry to the main singles draw of the 115,000-dollar WTA 125 tournament in Antalya (Turkey) after defeating Turkey's Berfu Cengiz 6-0, 7-5 her in the last round of the qualifications. Ruse (age 26, WTA's 170th) clinched the victory after…

- Caps on the mark-ups for certain basic foods will be kept in place and a regulatory act regarding Romanian products might be adopted, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening, emphasizing that there is currently a clear program to support the Romanian food processing industry. "Why are…

- Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation facilities in January 2024, including apartments and rooms for rent, totalled 768,700 people, down 2% compared to January 2023, according to data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Out of the total number of arrivals, in January…

- Romanian fencer Amalia Covaliu won the bronze medal in the women's individual sabre event on Monday, on the first day of the European Junior Fencing Championships in Naples, told Agerpres. Covaliu lost in the semifinals 14-15 to her Bulgarian opponent Emma Neikova.Her fellow national Amalia…

- Approximately 7.3 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the last two years, in the context of the war started by Russia against Ukraine.As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period) and until February 9, 2024, a total of 7,292,211 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, the General Inspectorate…

- Approximately 128,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 42,500 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Tuesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.As many as 67,152 travelers of whom…