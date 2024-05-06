Over 120,000 people cross Romania's borders on first day of Orthodox Easter

Stiri Recomandate

Festivalul de Film de la Cannes - Apel la grevă cu o săptămână înainte de deschiderea festivalului

Un colectiv de lucrători din industria cinematografică a lansat luni un apel la o grevă "a tuturor angajaţilor Festivalului de Film de la Cannes şi a secţiunilor paralele" cu scopul de a le "perturba",… [citeste mai departe]

Româncele și-au aflat adversarele la Mastersul de tenis de la Roma

Internazionali BNL d'Italia a comunicat luni rezultatele tragerii la sorți a meciurilor de pe tabloul principal. Trei românce intră direct în turneu, în timp ce Jaqueline Cristian joacă în calificări. Sorana Cîrstea e cap de serie și are tur liber, în timp ce Bogdan… [citeste mai departe]

Romania has three representatives in Top 100 of WTA rankings

The podium remained unchanged in the WTA rankings published on Monday, with Polish Iga Swiatek dominating the hierarchy with authority, by 10,910 points, followed by the Belarusian Arina Sabalenka (7,498 points) and the American Coco Gauff (7,313 points). [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat şi o femeie, arestaţi după ce au fost prinși cu droguri de mare risc la festivalul Sunwaves din staţiunea Mamaia

Cele două persoane au fost reţinute, duminică, 5 mai, după ce au fost prinși de polițișto având asupra lor diferite cantităţi de MDMA, ketamină… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking: Israelul s-a dezlănțuit: Aviația bombardează Rafah, fix în timpul evacuării civililor

Aviaţia israeliană a efectuat luni lovituri în estul oraşului Rafah, în Fâşia Gaza, în apropierea zonelor în care civilii palestinieni au primit ordin de evacuare, relatează Al-Aqsa, canalul oficial… [citeste mai departe]

Doua imobile de pe strada Soveja vor fi demolate pentru o noua investitie imobiliara. BCD Intermed SRL solicita de la APM Constanta modificarea reglementarilor urbanistice

BCD Intermed SRL solicita de la APM Constanta modificarea… [citeste mai departe]

„Athos are împărăteasă”. Explicația uluitoare pentru interdicția femeilor să calce pe Sfântul Munte

Avatonul este legea care interzice femeilor a intra în Sfântul Munte Athos. Părintele Pimen a explicat, în cadrul podcastului Acasă la Măruță , de unde se trage această interdicție… [citeste mai departe]

Marea si Sfanta Sarbatoare a Crestinatatii - Invierea Mantuitorului, prilej ca multi cunoscuti dreptcredinciosi sa se exprime in relevarea permanentelor invataturilor lui Iisus Hristos

"Christos a inviat din morti, cu… [citeste mai departe]

Licitatii publice: Cine spala autoturismele Consiliului Judetean Constanta, Centrului Militar Zonal si Structurii Teritoriale pentru Probleme Speciale? (DOCUMENTE)

Consiliul Judetean Constanta a organizat o licitatie pe trei loturi pentru… [citeste mai departe]


Over 120,000 people cross Romania's borders on first day of Orthodox Easter

Publicat:
Approximately 120,150 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, and over 37,200 means of transport transited the border points throughout the country on the first day of , the of the informed on Monday.

Revolut releases in Romania its first ever loan refinancing solution

17:51, 17.04.2024 - Digital bank Revolut on Wednesday released a loan refinancing solution, for the first time globally, on the Romanian market.The first Romanian clients have already been invited by the digital bank to apply for the unsecured personal loan with refinancing.

Authorities and organisations in Romania and Ukraine working to ensure equal rights for national minorities

15:35, 15.04.2024 - Romanian and Ukrainian authorities and organisations are working together to ensure equal rights for national minorities in the two countries, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the end of his meeting with the president of the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC), Paul Grod, at the Victoria Palace of Government…

Gabriela Ruse secures spot in main draw of WTA 125 tournament in Antalya

16:05, 25.03.2024 - Romanian tennis player Gabriela Ruse secured on Monday her entry to the main singles draw of the 115,000-dollar WTA 125 tournament in Antalya (Turkey) after defeating Turkey's Berfu Cengiz 6-0, 7-5 her in the last round of the qualifications. Ruse (age 26, WTA's 170th) clinched the victory after…

Caps on basic foods mark-ups to be kept in place, with focus on Romanian products, PM Ciolacu says

11:21, 05.03.2024 - Caps on the mark-ups for certain basic foods will be kept in place and a regulatory act regarding Romanian products might be adopted, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday evening, emphasizing that there is currently a clear program to support the Romanian food processing industry. "Why are…

Tourist accommodation arrivals down 2 pct in the first month of this year

11:06, 04.03.2024 - Arrivals registered in tourist accommodation facilities in January 2024, including apartments and rooms for rent, totalled 768,700 people, down 2% compared to January 2023, according to data published Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Out of the total number of arrivals, in January…

Amalia Covaliu wins women's sabre bronze at European Junior Fencing Championships

21:50, 26.02.2024 - Romanian fencer Amalia Covaliu won the bronze medal in the women's individual sabre event on Monday, on the first day of the European Junior Fencing Championships in Naples, told Agerpres. Covaliu lost in the semifinals 14-15 to her Bulgarian opponent Emma Neikova.Her fellow national Amalia…

Approx 7.3 million Ukrainians entered Romania in the last two years

17:20, 10.02.2024 - Approximately 7.3 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in the last two years, in the context of the war started by Russia against Ukraine.As of February 10, 2022 (pre-conflict period) and until February 9, 2024, a total of 7,292,211 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, the General Inspectorate…

As many as 6,065 Ukrainians enter Romania on Feb 6

10:10, 07.02.2024 - Approximately 128,000 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, and over 42,500 means of transport underwent border checks at all of Romania's crossing points on Tuesday, on both the inbound and the outbound, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reports.As many as 67,152 travelers of whom…


