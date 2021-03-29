CME owner Petr Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Stiri Recomandate

Bucuros după victoria Naționalei, a sărbătorit ca pe stadion. A aruncat o fumigenă în toaleta căminului.

Căminul studențesc nr. 2 din campusul Universității „Ștefan cel Mare” Suceava a fost evacuat în noaptea de joi spre vineri. Un student a aprins o fumigenă pentru a sărbători victoria… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră. Un incendiu de proporții a izbucnit la o școală din Vrancea. Zeci de elevi și profesori se aflau în clădire

Momente de teroare în Vrancea, acolo unde un incendiu puternic a izbucnit la o școală din localitatea Mera. În urma tragediei, zeci de elevi și cadre… [citeste mai departe]

Alunecare dde teren pe o porțiune din autostrada Transilvania. Restricții de viteză de 60 km/h

O aluncare de teren a afectat o porțiune din autostrada Transilvania, pe sectorul Gilău – Nădășelu, în apropiere de Cluj-Napoca. În zonă au fost impuse restricții de viteză de 60 km/h, potrivit... [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Justiţiei, precizări despre superimunitatea magistraţilor: „A fost votată în Camera Deputaţilor ca o variantă de compromis” VIDEO

Ministrul Justiţiei Stelian Ion a declarat că Executivul va elabora pachetul de legi ale Justiţiei în… [citeste mai departe]

Unul dintre bărbaţii torturaţi pe câmp de poliţişti, găsit mort. Celălalt a murit acum 3 săptămâni

Unul dintre bărbații care au fost ridicați, în toamnă, de câțiva polițiști din Capitală și torturați pe un câmp de la marginea orașului a fost găsit mort în locuința unui cunoscut. Moartea… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la o școală din țară. Au intervenit pompierii. Zeci de elevi, evacuați – VIDEO

Un incident apărut la o unitate de învățământ din județul Vrancea a pus în alertă nu doar reprezentanții școlii, ci și pompierii. Totul, ca urmare a unui incendiu izbucnit, luni dimineață, la o anexă a unei școli… [citeste mai departe]

În Cancun a fost oficiată prima liturghie în limba română

Comunitatea ortodoxă românească din Cancun, Mexic, a participat în data de 20 martie 2021 la prima Sfântă Liturghie în limba română. Slujba a fost oficiată de pr. Daniel Ene, Secretar eparhial – Arhiepiscopia Ortodoxă Română a Statelor Unite ale Americii, în biserica catolică… [citeste mai departe]

A murit Gabriela Marinescu, fost profesor de Limba Romana la LMV Ploiesti

Încă unul dintre dascălii iubiți și apreciați din Prahova a plecat dintre noi. Gabriela Marinescu, fost profesor al Colegiului Național "Mihai Viteazul" Ploiești, s-a stins din viață. "O LACRIMĂ PENTRU GABRIELA MARINESCU ! Am cunoscut-o în septembrie 1990,… [citeste mai departe]

Maduro propune “petrol contra vaccinuri” pentru Venezuela

Liderul venezuelean Nicolas Maduro a propus duminică, 28 martie, într-o declarație la postul public de televiziune, un schimb “petrol contra vaccinuri”, întrucât Venezuela nu poate primi vaccinuri în cadrul programului Covax din cauza unei datorii la Organizația Mondială a Sănătății.… [citeste mai departe]

Al treilea cel mai mare oraș australian, Brisbane, a intrat în lockdown

Un lockdown ce vizează peste două milioane de persoane a fost decretat luni în Brisbane, pe o durată de trei zile, după depistarea unor cazuri de contaminare cu noul tip de coronavirus în acest al treilea oraş ca mărime din Australia, informează AFP, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]


CME owner Petr Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Publicat:
’s billionaire and the founder of the PPF Group, has been killed in a helicopter crash during a ski trip in Alaska on Saturday. The PPF Group announced on Monday, five people including Kellner were killed and one was injured, according to .  Kellner and his group had been on a […] The post CME owner killed in Alaska helicopter crash appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

