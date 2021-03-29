CME owner Petr Kellner killed in Alaska helicopter crash

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Cel puțin cinci persoane au murit, sambata, intr-un accident de elicopter produs in Alaska. Din primele informații, se pare ca printre persoanele decedate se afla și miliardarul ceh, Petr Kellner, patronul Pro TV, afirma surse citate de postul ABC News, citat de Antena3. Potrivit surselor citate, accidentul…

- Romania’s national road management company (CNAIR) has signed concession contracts on Monday with Rompetrol and MOL for opening 13 new service stations on the A1 and A2 motorways which will include e-charging facilities, according to Romania-Insider. Rompetrol will build fuel and power stations in…

- Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode said on Monday to a private broadcaster that the decision for Bucharest to be in quarantine will not be based only on the COVID-19 incidence rate of 6 per thousand inhabitants, according to Agerpres. “It’s not just the incidence rate that leads to this decision.…

- Video-sharing platform TikTok may launch a group messaging feature this year, putting the Chinese-owned app in more direct competition with social media rivals such as Facebook, according to a source that has declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media, Reuters reported. …

- The Minister of Energy Virgil Popescu has announced that he would be in Brussels on Monday and Tuesday to discuss with the European officials the restructuring plan of the Energy Complex Oltenia which is a network of coal mines and power plants, according to actmedia.eu. “We have assumed the support…

- Romania’s central bank bought bonds on the secondary market from commercial lenders on Monday and Tuesday, triggering a rally in the country’s government debt and prompting the cabinet to sell more debt than planned at domestic auctions, according to Bloomberg. The bank purchased about 150m lei ($36…

- The French Embassy in Romania launched a communication campaign on Monday, aimed at increasing awareness of gender equality, according to actmedia.eu. The campaign will end on 25 November on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will give the floor to personalities…

- Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea (WTA 67) qualified on Monday in the second round of the WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with total prize money worth USD 1,835,490, after she defeated Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (WTA 142), 6-4, 6-4, according to Agerpres. Cirstea won in one hour and 24…