Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

- Germany‘s government will not agree to European Union plans to effectively ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines from 2035, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. In its bid to cut planet-warming emissions by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, the European Commission…

- Germany, Denmark, Slovenia and seven other European Union countries on Wednesday warned of attempts to weaken the bloc’s climate change policies, which they said are pushing negotiators towards deals that could thwart the region’s green goals, according Reuters. In a joint statement, the countries said…

- The euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter of the year than in the previous three months despite the impact of the war in Ukraine, the European Union statistics office said on Wednesday, revising its earlier estimates sharply higher, according to Reuters. Euro zone employment growth…

- The European Parliament will vote this week on a raft of EU climate change policies designed to cut Europe’s emissions over the next decade, with proposals facing multiple amendments and the outcome uncertain for some of the most ambitious plans, according to Reuters. The plans aim to put the 27-country…

- Denmark will join the European Union‘s defense policy after a referendum on Wednesday, final results showed, signaling the latest shift among Nordic countries to deepen defense ties in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Denmark is the only EU member that is not part of the…

- The European Council’s President Charles Michel said on Thursday the European Union would support a speedier accession of Serbia into the wealthy bloc and help the Balkan country dependent on Russian gas and oil to diversify its energy supplies, according to Reuters. “We need to speed up EU integration…

- The euro fell below $1.06 for the first time in five years against a broadly strong U.S. dollar on Wednesday amid rising concerns around energy safety and growth slowdown in China and Europe, according to Reuters. The euro slipped to a five-year low of $1.05860 after Russia’s Gazprom said it would cut…

- Russia halted gas supplies to Poland under the Yamal contract on Wednesday, data from the European Union network of gas transmission operators showed, in a deepening of the rift between the West and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Bulgaria, like Poland a NATO and EU member,…