Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

Stiri Recomandate

Care sunt cele mai mari companii aeriene din lume în 2022

Cu excepția, poate, a internetului, nici o altă invenție din istoria omenirii nu a apropiat mai mult oamenii de pretutindeni așa cum o face avionul.În secolul al XXI-lea, nu există o altă modalitate de transport mai bună decât avioanele care să te ducă mai repede și mai sigur dintr-un… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Judetean Constanta a organizat o licitatie. Cine si-a adjudecat contractele (DOCUMENTE)

Spitalul Clinic Judetean de Urgenta "Sf. Apostol Andrei" Constanta a atribuit recent doua contracte pentru furnizarea de produse medicale. Primul contract se refera la achizitionarea de leucoplast pe suport panza… [citeste mai departe]

De unde ar putea Vladimir Putin să lanseze arma nucleară | Pericol în Marea Neagră

Vladimir Putin ar putea detona, demonstrativ, o armă nucleară tactică în Marea Neagră, sau ar putea ţinti chiar capitala Kiev, pentru a elimina dintr-o singură lovitură conducerea întregii ţări, consideră jurnalistul de investigaţie… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință de urgență la Guvern: se decide prețul la combustibil

Premierul României, ministrul Finanțelor și un secretar de stat urmează să se întâlnească într-o ședință de urgență la Guvern. Se caută soluții pentru prețul exagerat de mare la combustibil. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un club din Timișoara. Zeci de oameni au fost evacuați de urgență

Marți seara, în curtea interioară a unui club, zeci de deșeuri au luat foc, iar ceea ce mulți tineri așteptau să fie o noapte de neuitat se putea transforma într-o adevărată tragedie. Focul a izbucnit în curtea interioară a clubului situat… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis participă la bilanţul SRI pe anul 2021

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a mers astăzi, 22 iunie, la sediul Serviciului Român de Informaţii pentru a participa la activitatea de bilanț pe anul precedent, a transmis Administrația Prezidențială, fără să ofere detalii.Bilanțul SRI pe 2021 a fost prezentat în contextul generat de controversatele… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO/ Imagini cu imnpact puternic: Soldați ruși prinși într-un depozit de muniție ce a luat foc. „Nu scăpăm de aici” 

Mai mulți soldați ruși și militari ai republicii autoproclamate Lugansk au fost surprinși de un atac al ucrainenilor care au țintit un depozit… [citeste mai departe]

Unde s-au înregistrat cele mai multe noi cazuri de COVID din România, săptămâna trecută

Institutul Naţional de Sănătate Publică (INSP) informează că, în săptămâna 13 – 19 iunie , 55,3% din cazurile de COVID au fost înregistrate în Bucureşti, Cluj, Timiş, Braşov şi Sibiu.Conform raportului săptămânal de… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO Diego Maradona și „golul secolului” - 36 de ani de la o execuție de excepție

Argentina și Anglia s-au întâlnit în sferturile Campionatului Mondial de Fotbal din 1986, iar partida a rămas în istorie pentru două momente importante, iar ambele l-au avut în prim plan pe Diego Armando Maradona. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO | Gelos, un tânãr si-a înjunghiat fosta iubitã de trei ori si a ajuns dupã gratii!

COSMAR… O copilã de 15 ani, din comuna Epureni, a vãzut moartea cu ochii! Minora G.P. abia ce coborâse din microbuzul ce o aducea acasã de la liceul din Bârlad, când a fost acostatã de fostul ei iubit, un bãiat de 18… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

Publicat:
Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try

will on Wednesday try again to agree more ambitious climate change policies, after rejecting them in a divisive first vote that threatened to delay the EU’s green agenda, according to Reuters. Lawmakers rejected reforms to the ’s carbon market this month over disputes over how ambitious Europe’s emissions-cutting policies should be […] The post Climate laws face new EU Parliament vote after failed first try appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

