Chief of Defence Staff of Canada, general Wayne Eyre decorated by president Iohannis

National Defence Minister Angel Tilvar and Chief of Defence Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, are on an official visit to Poland on Tuesday, the National Defence Ministry informs.

President Klaus Iohannis made, this year, 21 foreign trips totaling expenses of over 16.6 million RON (about 3.387 million euros), according to a response from the Presidential Administration, to the request of AGERPRES.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that Romania will become part of the Schengen area, pointing out that the stake is not the date when this happens, but the entry into the free movement area, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed, on Tuesday, his counterpart from the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Romania, at the "Olt" 1st Training Battalion in Caracal, told Agerpres.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday will attend a European Union - Western Balkans summit meeting in Tirana, Albania, the Presidential Administration reports.

President Klaus Iohannis welcomed on Tuesday U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Cotroceni Palace.

President Klaus Iohannis declared on Tuesday that Romania has taken a new step on the path of European integration, showing that the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism has ended for our country.