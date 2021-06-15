Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China

Stiri Recomandate

Gigi Becali, la un pas de a pune mâna pe 4 milioane, dar e nemulțumit de această sumă

Gigi Becali, la un pas de a pune mâna pe 4 milioane, dar e nemulțumit de această sumă

Înainte de terminarea campionatului, Gigi Becali reușea un transfer important de 13 milioane de euro. Dennis Man era transferat la Parma și conturile FCBS se umpleau de bani. După încheierea Ligii 1, Becali și-a dorit să mai… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul ridică obligaţia purtării măştii de protecţie în spaţii publice închise

Israelul ridică obligaţia purtării măştii de protecţie în spaţii publice închise

Israelul ridică marţi obligaţia purtării măştilor în locuri publice închise, una dintre ultimele măsuri în vigoare în lupta împotriva pandemiei covid-19. ”Obligaţia purtării măştii este anulată începând de marţi, 15 iunie”,… [citeste mai departe]

De ce Universitatea Politehnica Timișoara e cea mai înțeleaptă alegere pentru admiterea 2021?

De ce Universitatea Politehnica Timișoara e cea mai înțeleaptă alegere pentru admiterea 2021?

Pentru absolvenții de liceu care acum pregătesc bacalaureatul, urmează cea mai importantă decizie: alegerea facultății. Opțiunile sunt multe, dar cei care aleg Universitatea Politehnica Timișoara știu ce fac… [citeste mai departe]

Bărbat de 45 de ani, căutat de autoritățile italiene pentru constituire a unui grup infracțional organizat și proxenetism, reținut de polițiști

Bărbat de 45 de ani, căutat de autoritățile italiene pentru constituire a unui grup infracțional organizat și proxenetism, reținut de polițiști

Bărbat de 45 de ani, căutat de autoritățile italiene pentru constituire a unui grup infracțional… [citeste mai departe]

Au cumpă​rat un apartament „neiubit” dintr-o clădire de secol XIX şi l-au transformat în cuib luminos

Au cumpă​rat un apartament „neiubit” dintr-o clădire de secol XIX şi l-au transformat în cuib luminos

Încăperile înalte, aerul acela de epocă, tâmplăria uşilor – sunt elementele care i-au convins pe Lavinia Oniţ şi soţul ei, Fabian, să cumpere un apartament cu două camere uitat de… [citeste mai departe]

Tânără înjunghiată mortal, în locuinţa sa din București

Tânără înjunghiată mortal, în locuinţa sa din București

O femeie a murit după ce a fost înjunghiată în propria locuință de pe strada Dreptății, din Sectorul 6 din București. Din primele informații, agresorul este chiar iubitul victimei, informează Digi24 . „Astăzi, prin apel 112, Poliția Capitalei a fost sesizată cu privire la faptul… [citeste mai departe]

Timișul, interesat de o relație cu Cuba

Timișul, interesat de o relație cu Cuba

Deschiderea de care dă dovadă statul cubanez în ultima perioadă poate genera un cadru de colaborare interesant pentru județul Timiș. Ariile tematice de interes au fost abordate într-o întâlnire a președintelui CJT, Alin Nica, cu ambasadorul numit al României în Cuba ... The post Timișul, interesat de o relație cu Cuba… [citeste mai departe]

Alertă! Cod galben – prognoza meteo pentru următoarele două săptămâni

Alertă! Cod galben – prognoza meteo pentru următoarele două săptămâni

Vremea se va încălzi, iar în zonele din sudul şi vestul ţării maximele vor ajunge la peste 30 de grade Celsius, se arată în prognoza pe două săptămâni, emisă luni de Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie. METEO. Prognoză Banat Pe parcursul primei… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO! Argeșean amendat de jandarmi. Arunca gunoi dintr-o căruță în pădure

FOTO! Argeșean amendat de jandarmi. Arunca gunoi dintr-o căruță în pădure

În această după-amiază, o patrulă de jandarmerie care executa o acțiune punctuală pentru prevenirea și combaterea delictelor silvice pe raza comunei Dobrești a depistat un bărbat în vârstă de 54 de ani, din aceeași comună, în timp ce se afla… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China

Publicat:
Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China

Canada and the launched a new partnership to secure supply chains for critical minerals and reduce dependence on China in a push for jobs and to counter climate change, according to Bloomberg.  “With EU partners, we talked about what we can do to build a cleaner economy for years to come,” said Canadian […] The post Canada, EU form raw materials pact to cut reliance on China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

After NATO, Biden turns to EU for renewal of transatlantic ties

11:26, 15.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden will intensify his push to renew relations with Europe on Tuesday after a summit at NATO, meeting with European Union leaders to seek a truce in trade wars and a 17-year-long aircraft subsidy dispute, according to Reuters.  Seen as another opportunity to re-set ties after four…

EU’s least vaccinated country wants to donate shots to neighbours

15:31, 03.06.2021 - Bulgaria a member country of the European Union has vaccinated the smallest share of its population and plans to provide as many as 150,000 doses to its Balkan neighbours amid a lack of demand at home, according to Bloomberg.  Scepticism toward the vaccines, poor organization and lack of trust in the…

Belarus accused of letting illegal migrants cross into EU

14:35, 02.06.2021 - Lithuania accused Belarus of allowing illegal migrants to cross its borders into the European Union, the latest sign of simmering tensions after a Ryanair Holdings Plc was forced to land in Minsk last month so the authorities there could arrest an opposition journalist, according to BNN Bloomberg. …

Von der Leyen: EU ready to discuss COVID vaccine patent waiver

13:30, 06.05.2021 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union is willing to discuss a proposal, now backed by the United States, to waive intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.  The head of the EU executive explained that the bloc’s vaccination…

Study: Pandemic postponed consumers’ plans to purchase a new car

14:25, 04.05.2021 - The Global Automotive Consumer Study conducted by Deloitte showed that most European customers maintained their previous intention to buy a new car compared to Asian countries that postponed their purchase plan (India – 38%, Korea – 32% and China – 29%), according to Business Review.  Among the European…

EU launches a tool to monitor and anticipate demographic change in EU

12:40, 29.04.2021 - The European Commission said on Thursday that it has launched an EU ‘Atlas of Demography‘ an interactive online tool to visualise, monitor and anticipate demographic change in the European Union that was developed by the Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC).  The commission explained that the demographic…

Atac la o gradinița din China. 16 copii și doi educatori au fost injunghiați. Impresionanta reacția locuitorilor

18:26, 28.04.2021 - Saisprezece copii de gradinita si doi educatori au fost injunghiați miercuri de un barbat despre care presa din China spune ca ar fi vrut astfel sa se razbune pe soția lui care lucreaza la acea gradinița și care l-a anunțat recent ca vrea sa divorțeze. Cel puțin o persoana a murit, informeaza Xinhua…

Aproape 800 milioane de doze de vaccin anti-Covid, administrate in lume. Cum sta Romania

09:06, 13.04.2021 - Cea mai mare campanie de vaccinare din istorie a ajuns la 797 de milioane de doze administrate pentru imunizarea contra Covid-19 in 154 de țari, arata datele centralizate de Bloomberg. Potrivit sursei citate, ritmul mediu din ultima saptamana a ajuns la aproximativ 18 milioane de doze pe zi. Statele…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 15 iunie 2021
Bucuresti 15°C | 19°C
Iasi 15°C | 24°C
Cluj-Napoca 12°C | 23°C
Timisoara 14°C | 27°C
Constanta 16°C | 21°C
Brasov 13°C | 16°C
Baia Mare 13°C | 25°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.06.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 395.742,00 1.515.189,20
II (5/6) 7 18.844,85 -
III (4/6) 557 236,82 -
IV (3/6) 9.055 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.050.667,20

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 iunie 2021
USD 4.0604
EUR 4.9188
CHF 4.5162
GBP 5.7235
CAD 3.3408
XAU 242.773
JPY 3.7034
CNY 0.6346
AED 1.1054
AUD 3.1337
MDL 0.2287
BGN 2.5149

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec