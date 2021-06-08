BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release. The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

- The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

- Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider. Prime Minister Citu…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…

- Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

- The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…

- The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…

- Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres. The first meeting addressed…