BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

Un bărbat, prins în flagrant în timp ce spărgea o mașină, în centrul capitalei: „După ce am alergat după el, mi-a propus 3-4 mii lei să nu-l dau pe mâna poliției”

Un bărbat din capitală a ajuns pe mâna poliției,… [citeste mai departe]

(P) România luptă pentru un loc în finala Bacardi Legacy

Legendarul concurs internațional de cocktailuri, Bacardi Legacy, sprijină libertatea de creație și provoacă barmanii să găsească rețeta ideală pentru următorul cocktail de renume internațional, așa cum au devenit la timpul lor Mojito, Daiquiri sau Old Cuban. Dar 2021 nu este un an… [citeste mai departe]

PLECĂRI masive de la Antena 3: Patru reporteri au ales o altă destinație

Chiar dacă a devenit partener al CNN International, postul Antena 3 pare să nu fie suficient de atractiv pentru propriii angajați. Patru reporteri și un editor au luat decizia să plece de la Antena 3 în ultimele zile. Conform paginademedia.ro, cei care… [citeste mai departe]

PSD: România, în pragul colapsului economic. Guvernul nu are bani nici măcar pentru propriile angajamente

PSD cere premierului Cîțu să se oprească din „raportările triumfaliste și măsluirea realitații” și să ia măsuri cât încă se mai poate pentru că „România este în recesiune profundă”. [citeste mai departe]

PRIMELE măsuri în cazul revoltător de bullying asupra elevei cu nevoi speciale din Timișoara - Dosar PENAL și demiterea conducerii liceului

Deciziile vin după ce marți au apărut imagini în mediul online în care două eleve de la Liceul Alimentar, din Timișoara… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Berbecii trebuie să pună în aplicare toate lecţiile pe care le-au învăţat

Horoscop 9 iunie 2021. Berbecii trebuie să pună în aplicare toate lecţiile pe care le-au învăţat, iar Peştii se simt apreciaţi spre sfârşitul săptămânii.Horoscop 9 iunie 2021 pentru BerbecEste timpul… [citeste mai departe]

Social-democrații nu vor să lase copiii cu ochi-n soare

Social-democrații nu vor să lase copiii cu ochi-n soare. PSD vrea să atace la CCR legea care prevede amânarea creșterii alocațiilor copiilor, anunță, marți, deputatul Marius Budăi: „Nu mai am încredere, pentru că chiar premierul Cîțu ne-a spus foarte clar că ce spune în campania electorală… [citeste mai departe]

Garzile de corp au intervenit imediat: Presedintele Frantei, palmuit de un barbat, in timpul unei deplasari (video)

Presedintele Frantei, Emmanuel Macron, a fost palmuit marti de un barbat, in timpul unei vizite in Drome. Incidentul s a iscat in momentul in care presedintele francez Macron… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal în Germania. Ministrul Sănătăţii Jens Spahn voia să distribuie măşti medicale chinezeşti neconforme unor persoane cu handicap şi fără adăpost

Cancelarul german Angela Merkel îl susţine pe ministrul Sănătăţii Jens Spahn,… [citeste mai departe]

BOR encourages people to make personal choice on vaccination, protected from disinformation

The Romanian Orthodox Church (BOR) and the other denominations in Romania support the act of getting informed in relation to vaccination and encourages people to make a personal choice, protected from disinformation, stated,… [citeste mai departe]


BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

Publicat:
BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1

 (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB (MIT). BVB stated that the processing fee exemption facility comes after a period of […] The post BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB

12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release.  The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…

Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021

18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…

Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President

12:01, 12.05.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider.  Prime Minister Citu…

Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs

17:45, 11.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…

Ford invests E248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle

15:40, 27.04.2021 - Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…

Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite

12:45, 07.04.2021 - The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…

Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10

16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres.  Gheorghita explained…

NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept

14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres.    The first meeting addressed…


