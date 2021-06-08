BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1Publicat:
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Tuesday that entrepreneurial companies searching for financing on the capital market will be exempted as of July 1, 2021, from paying the processing fee for listing their first financial instrument on BVB Multilateral Trading System (MIT). BVB stated that the processing fee exemption facility comes after a period of […] The post BVB: Entrepreneurial companies exempted to pay processing fee as of July 1 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds worth over RON 400 mln trading on BVB
12:30, 27.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) stated Raiffeisen Bank first green bonds, a premiere on the Romanian banking sector, started trading on BVB on Thursday and it is the first of this type in the Romanian banking sector, according to a press release. The bonds are worth over RON 400 mln and are traded…
Romania’s GDP increased by 2.8% in first quarter of 2021
18:05, 18.05.2021 - The National Statistics Institute (INS) announced on Tuesday that Romania’s gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 0.2% decline (in gross terms) in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. In seasonally adjusted terms, the GDP was unchanged versus Q1 2020, according to Romania-Insider.…
Romania’s PM discusses Recovery and Resilience Plan with EC President
12:01, 12.05.2021 - Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu met with European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday and discussed Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The two officials said that progress is being made on the proposed reforms, according to Romania-Insider. Prime Minister Citu…
Romanian companies listed on Bucharest Stock Exchange reach record highs
17:45, 11.05.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) said in a press release that the market value of the Romanian companies listed on BVB reached new highs in April and broke the RON 120 billion ceiling following a 20% increase in 2021. BVB explained that the value is almost RON 10 billion above the level registered…
Ford invests E248m in Romania to produce a new commercial vehicle
15:40, 27.04.2021 - Ford Motor Company said on Tuesday it is investing E248 million in the production of a new light commercial vehicle at its Craiova assembly plant in Romania starting in 2023 with a fully electric version to ready a year later, according to seenews.com. “It will be Ford’s first full-electric vehicle…
Romania racing to become second EU country to launch its own satellite
12:45, 07.04.2021 - The Romanian Cosmonautics and Aeronautics Association (ARCAspace), said it focuses on building rockets and high altitude balloons and have scheduled a launch of the first Romanian satellite for early June, according to eureporter.co. Romania will put into orbit its first space satellite, becoming the…
Expats in Romania can register on vaccination platform from April 10
16:20, 30.03.2021 - The president of the National Committee for Coordination of Vaccination Activities, Valeriu Gheorghita announced on Tuesday that expats who have the right to stay in Romania will be able to directly access the anti-COVID vaccination platform from April 10, according to Agerpres. Gheorghita explained…
NATO Meeting in Brussels: Romania supports New Strategic Concept
14:35, 24.03.2021 - Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday in Brussels at a meeting of heads of diplomacy from the Alliance’s member states, that Romania supports the development of a new NATO Strategic Concept to better reflect current security realities, according to Agerpres. The first meeting addressed…