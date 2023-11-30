Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries

Stiri Recomandate

Accident mortal pe Valea Oltului, după impactul devastator între o autoutilitară și un camion

Accident mortal pe Valea Oltului, după impactul devastator între o autoutilitară și un camion

Circulația rutieră este oprită joi dimineața pe DN 7 - Valea Oltului, în zona localității Bujoreni, județul Vâlcea, în urma unui accident mortal în care au fost implicate o autoutilitară și un camion. [citeste mai departe]

Europa League: Atalanta vs Sporting - Duel pentru locul 1

Europa League: Atalanta vs Sporting - Duel pentru locul 1

Atalanta - Sporting, meci contând pentru etapa a 5-a a Grupei D din Liga Europa, este programat, joi, 30 noiembrie, de la ora 19:45, pe Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia, şi va fi transmis în direct de Pro Arena şi VOYO. [citeste mai departe]

„Anul cultural Dimitrie Cantemir" va fi celebrat la Complexul Național Muzeal „Curtea Domnească" Târgoviște, cu prilejul Zilei Naționale a României

„Anul cultural Dimitrie Cantemir” va fi celebrat la Complexul Național Muzeal „Curtea Domnească” Târgoviște, cu prilejul Zilei Naționale a României

Consiliul Județean Dâmbovița, prin Complexul Național Muzeal „Curtea Domnească”… [citeste mai departe]

Turcia lui Erdogan este tot mai aproape de intrarea în Uniunea Europeană

Turcia lui Erdogan este tot mai aproape de intrarea în Uniunea Europeană

Comisia Europeană a subliniat în raportul său privind Turcia că eforturile de soluționare a diferențelor fundamentale de opinie ar trebui să continue și că ar trebui luate mai multe măsuri pentru a facilita solicitările de viză pentru turci. Comisia Europeană… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Bărbat lovit de o mașină, în timp ce se deplasa pe marginea drumului, la Năruja

ULTIMA ORĂ! Bărbat lovit de o mașină, în timp ce se deplasa pe marginea drumului, la Năruja

În jurul orei 06.45, polițiștii Serviciului Rutier au fost sesizați prin apel 112 cu privire la producerea unui accident rutier, pe DJ 205 D, în afara localității Valea Sării. Din cercetările efectuate de polițiști… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal monstru în Galați, la un amanet - Mai mulți tineri au scos cuțitele și au început să se bată

Scandal monstru în Galați, la un amanet - Mai mulți tineri au scos cuțitele și au început să se bată

Se pare că doi tineri, unul de 20, altul de 21 de ani, s-au luat la ceartă într-o casă de amanet, iar disputa a degenerat și au început să se lovească.Au ieșit în stradă, iar cel de 21… [citeste mai departe]

Atac terorist în Ierusalim. O femeie a fost ucisă, iar șapte persoane rănite după ce atacatorii au deschis focul

Atac terorist în Ierusalim. O femeie a fost ucisă, iar șapte persoane rănite după ce atacatorii au deschis focul

O femeie de 24 de ani a fost ucisă, iar cel puțin alte șapte persoane au fost rănite după ce doi atacatori au deschis focul în apropiere de intrarea în Ierusalim, potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Campionatul de fotbal al României Mari

Campionatul de fotbal al României Mari

Perioada interbelică a fost propice dezvoltării fotbalului și la noi. Au apărut primele vedete, participări la primele două Campionate Mondiale și o oarecare emancipare europeană. Până la înființarea Diviziei A în 1932, campionatul național avea un sistem [citeste mai departe]

Elon Musk anunță sfârșitul X (fostul Twitter): Duceţi-vă dracului! Este clar?

Elon Musk anunță sfârșitul X (fostul Twitter): Duceţi-vă dracului! Este clar?

Boicotarea reţelei de socializare X (fostul Twitter) de către agenţii de publicitate ar putea "ucide" platforma, a declarat miercuri Elon Musk, care şi-a cerut scuze pentru un mesaj controversat, dar a sfătuit aceste companii să "se ducă… [citeste mai departe]

În loc de „Buni zori!". Marin Preda, așa cum l-am văzut

În loc de „Buni zori!”. Marin Preda, așa cum l-am văzut

Cineva a publicat zilele trecute un text biografic despre Marin Preda. Am citit câteva fraze și m-am lăsat păgubaș. Preda nu se pretează la șerbetul și dulceața unei analize de scriitor critic, plecat la drum cu certificatul de naștere al prozatorului, pe care-l trece prin toate,… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries

Publicat:
Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries

A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based air defence, they will be able to be […] The post Bulgaria joins the initiative with 11 other countries appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

German Eurofighters arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission

11:00, 23.11.2023 - Four Eurofighter jets from the German Air Force arrived in Romania on Wednesday to provide airspace surveillance support for the NATO Air Policing South mission, according to Euractiv.  Starting Monday, the planes will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO’s southeastern flank. In the…

EU Commission recommends accession talks with Ukraine, Republic of Moldova once conditions met

15:30, 08.11.2023 - In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the European Commission recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In…

Slovakia’s Fico to take government reins in time for EU summit

10:31, 25.10.2023 - Slovakia’s president will appoint a new government on Wednesday led by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico, who won a 30 September election with pledges to end military aid to Ukraine and battle illegal migration, according to Euractiv. The path to appointing a government from Fico’s three-party…

ECB starts preparation for digital euro in multi-year project

11:20, 19.10.2023 - The European Central Bank took a further step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro that would let people in the 20 countries that share the single currency make electronic payments securely and free of charge, according to Euractiv. The ECB said it would start a two-year “preparation…

Romania signs solidarity lane agreement with Ukraine

10:41, 19.10.2023 - Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, signed an agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday to ensure the secure transit of Ukrainian products and the development of border crossings between Ukraine and Romania, according to Euractiv. By the end of 2023, Romania will…

EU launches call on industry to apply for ammunition production ramp-up funding

10:05, 19.10.2023 - The European Commission on Wednesday published its first call for industries to benefit from EU funds to ramp up their production capacities of ammunition and missiles, according to Euractiv. In the Act in Support of Ammunition Production’s (ASAP) work programme drafted together with EU member states,…

Recession in some EU countries could affect Serbia

11:05, 12.10.2023 - The announcement by ten EU states that they are officially in recession could certainly impact Serbia, as the country is closely tied to the EU, even though there is slightly less trade this year compared to the previous one, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. …

Austria rebuts von der Leyen’s call for Schengen enlargement

12:05, 14.09.2023 - Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…


