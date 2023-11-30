Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Four Eurofighter jets from the German Air Force arrived in Romania on Wednesday to provide airspace surveillance support for the NATO Air Policing South mission, according to Euractiv. Starting Monday, the planes will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO’s southeastern flank. In the…

- In a boost for the floundering EU enlargement, the European Commission recommended on Wednesday opening accession talks with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova – as well as potentially Bosnia, at a much later stage – once they finalise implementing key outstanding reforms, according to Euractiv. “In…

- Slovakia’s president will appoint a new government on Wednesday led by three-time leftist prime minister Robert Fico, who won a 30 September election with pledges to end military aid to Ukraine and battle illegal migration, according to Euractiv. The path to appointing a government from Fico’s three-party…

- The European Central Bank took a further step on Wednesday towards launching a digital version of the euro that would let people in the 20 countries that share the single currency make electronic payments securely and free of charge, according to Euractiv. The ECB said it would start a two-year “preparation…

- Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and his Ukrainian counterpart, Denys Shmyhal, signed an agreement in Kyiv on Wednesday to ensure the secure transit of Ukrainian products and the development of border crossings between Ukraine and Romania, according to Euractiv. By the end of 2023, Romania will…

- The European Commission on Wednesday published its first call for industries to benefit from EU funds to ramp up their production capacities of ammunition and missiles, according to Euractiv. In the Act in Support of Ammunition Production’s (ASAP) work programme drafted together with EU member states,…

- The announcement by ten EU states that they are officially in recession could certainly impact Serbia, as the country is closely tied to the EU, even though there is slightly less trade this year compared to the previous one, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. …

- Austria has rejected European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s call to lift its veto against Bulgaria and Romania joining the Schengen area, arguing that extending the visa-free zone currently makes no sense, according to Euractiv. In her State of the Union address on Wednesday, von der Leyen…