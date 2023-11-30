Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countriesPublicat:
A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based air defence, they will be able to be […] The post Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
