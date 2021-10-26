BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

Stiri Recomandate

Situație de ULTMĂ ORĂ a paturilor la ATI pentru bolnavii de COVID-19

Un singur pat la ATI este disponibil, la nivel național, pentru bolnavii de COVID-19 în stare gravă, a anunțat Grupul de Comunicare Strategică (GCS). Potrivit GCS, marți, conform datelor existente în... [citeste mai departe]

Primarul liberal de la Vizantea-Livezi: Noi la PNL nu prea mai avem nimic. Domnule președinte Iohannis, m-ai dezamăgit!

Mai faceți o pauză, dragi politicieni de rang înalt! Mai faceți o pauză de la „strategii”, „calcule” și „combinații” și mai gândiți-vă pentru ce sunteți acolo,… [citeste mai departe]

Transferurile de bani din România către Asia au crescut cu aproape 60%

Transferurile de bani pe coridorul România-Asia înregistrează o creștere totală de 58% potrivit datelor TransferGo, compania de transferuri online internaționale de bani. Printre principalele destinații din Asia către care se efectuează constant și recurent… [citeste mai departe]

16.765 de cazuri noi de coronavirus şi 511 decese, anunţate de ieri până azi! 1.867 de pacienţi sunt la ATI

16.765 de cazuri noi de coronavirus si 511 decese anuntate de ieri pana azi. Peste 78.000 de teste au fost prelucrate, iar in sectiile de terapie intensiva sunt internati acum… [citeste mai departe]

Sesiune specială, joi, pentru cadrele didactice care au stat în izolare sau carantină și nu ...

Cinci cadre didactice s-au înscris pentru sesiunea specială a probei scrise a concursului pentru ocuparea unui post de director școlar, ce se va desfășura joi, 28 octombrie 2021, începând cu ora 10:00,… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape 800.000 de doze de vaccin de la Johnson&Johnson, aduse în România

O tranșă de 792.000 de doze de vaccin Janssen, produse de Johnson&Johnson sosește, miercuri, în România, anunță CNCAV. Transportul este asigurat de firma producătoare, iar dozele de vaccin vor fi aduse în București pe cale terestră. Dozele vor fi depozitate… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 100 de cupluri clujene care sărbătoresc „nunta de aur”, premiate online de primarul Boc. FOTO

&"Primăria Cluj-Napoca a premiat astăzi 106 cupluri care au aniversat recent «Nunta de aur», în cadrul unei ceremonii online. Cu această ocazie, am avut plăcerea de a transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Chicago Bulls a înregistrat a patra victorie şi are cel mai bun start de sezon din ultimii 25 de ani

Chicago Bulls are cel mai bun start de sezon din ultimii 25 de ani. Discipolii lui Billy Donovan au dispus de Toronto Raptors cu 111-108 și au înregistrat astfel a patra victorie din tot atâtea meciuri.… [citeste mai departe]

Ședință informală la PNL - Nicolae Ciucă: Țara are nevoie de Guvern

Premierul desemnat să formeze noul Guvern, Nicolae Ciucă, a ajuns marți, la sediul central PNL, pentru o discuție informală cu colegii de partid legată de coagularea unei majorități parlamentare. „Țara are nevoie de Guvern”, a indicat acesta, la Modrogan,… [citeste mai departe]

Dorna se lansează într-o campanie de curățare a râurilor din România

Brandul de apă minerală naturală Dorna face un nou pas spre o lume fără deşeuri şi anunţă lansarea unei campanii de curăţare a râurilor din România, potrivit unui comunicat remis, marţi, AGERPRES. Toamna aceasta, Dorna anunţă un nou angajament asumat pe… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

Romanian brokerage company, BRK (BRK) listed its first bond issue worth RON 25 mln on the (BVB) main market on Tuesday under the ticker BRK26, according to a press release.  “The RON 25mln attracted through the private placement will support the expansion of the market-making activity and the diversification of […] The post BRK lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

BVB to launch the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO

13:10, 11.10.2021 - Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that it is launching the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO and that the index will start with a value of 1,000 points, according to a press release.  The market capitalization of all companies listed on the AeRO market has exceeded RON 15bln,…

BVB: Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months

19:21, 07.10.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

Romania’s OMV Petrom completes first LNG delivery on local market

13:55, 17.09.2021 - Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

Ansett Logistics lists its first bonds worth half a million euros on BVB

13:45, 15.09.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release.  In a private placement of bonds that took place in…

MW Green Power Export lists a new issue of bonds on BVB

14:15, 31.08.2021 - Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…

MW Green Power Export bonds to start trading on BVB

12:46, 27.08.2021 - Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that new bonds issued by MW Green Power Export, a producer of photovoltaic electricity, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Tuesday, according to a press release. The bonds will be traded under the ticker MWGP24. The company issued…

Bit Soft starts trading its bonds worth EUR 1.5mIn on BVB

14:15, 11.08.2021 - The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

Arctic Stream has started trading on BVB

14:00, 29.07.2021 - Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT infrastructure and security integrator founded in 2017, was listed today, July 29th, on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. The company’s shares are traded under the ticker AST, according to a press release from BVB. The company will continue to use capital market mechanisms…


