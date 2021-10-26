BRK Financial Group lists its first bonds worth RON 25mln on BVB

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Monday that it is launching the first index for the AeRO market, BET AeRO and that the index will start with a value of 1,000 points, according to a press release. The market capitalization of all companies listed on the AeRO market has exceeded RON 15bln,…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Thursday that the Romanian capital market surged by 29% in the first 9 months when looking at the BET index, and by 35.6% when taking into account BET-TR, which includes also dividends, according to a press release. Romania’s BET index surged by 3.8% in…

- Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom said on Friday that it has made the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivery to Damen Shipyards Mangalia, the largest shipyard in Southeastern Europe, according to See News. “The product was used to fuel a ship equipped with LNG engines, the first ship of this…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Ansett Logistics, a rail freight carrier has listed its first bonds worth half a million euros on the Multilateral Trading System under the ANS26E ticker, according to a press release. In a private placement of bonds that took place in…

- Romanian photovoltaic energy producer, MW Green Power Export listed on Tuesday its second issue of bonds on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the ticker of MWGP24, according to a press release. The company has attracted from investors a total of over RON…

- Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced that new bonds issued by MW Green Power Export, a producer of photovoltaic electricity, will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System (MTS) on Tuesday, according to a press release. The bonds will be traded under the ticker MWGP24. The company issued…

- The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) announced on Wednesday that Bit Soft has successfully raised EUR 1.5 million from investors and has become the first software developer for the HoReCa sector to list bonds on the Multilateral Trading System of BVB. Bit Soft’s corporate bonds worth EUR 1.5 million have…

- Arctic Stream, a Romanian IT infrastructure and security integrator founded in 2017, was listed today, July 29th, on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market. The company’s shares are traded under the ticker AST, according to a press release from BVB. The company will continue to use capital market mechanisms…