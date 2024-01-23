Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

Stiri Recomandate

Balamucul de la Casa de Ajutor Reciproc Pensionari, departe de a fi soluționat

Balamucul de la Casa de Ajutor Reciproc Pensionari, departe de a fi soluționat

■ miza conducerii CARP este una uriașă ■ instituția are un capital subscris de 50.000.000 lei și 22.000 de membri ■ contabila șefă, Mariana Rusu, cere aprobarea instanței de fuziune prin absorbție cu un alt CAR, ceea ce ar rezolva, în opinia… [citeste mai departe]

Un temut interlop român a descoperit ce se întâmplă cu omenirea: S-a ajuns la decadență pentru că așa se dorește

Un temut interlop român a descoperit ce se întâmplă cu omenirea: S-a ajuns la decadență pentru că așa se dorește

Pricu a adunat trei condamnări, în total 17 ani de închisoare, din care a executat mai puțin de jumătate. Cunoscut în special pentru implicarea în dosarul Prostituate… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) Djokovic, calificat în semifinale la Australian Open, dar ”modest”

(VIDEO) Djokovic, calificat în semifinale la Australian Open, dar ”modest”

Novak Djokovic, numărul unu mondial, s-a calificat în semifinalele turneului Australian Open, după ce l-a învins în patru seturi, 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, pe americanul Taylor Fritz (locul 12 ATP), la capătul unui meci care a durat trei ore… [citeste mai departe]

Numărul cazurilor de gripă, mai mare cu 67% în perioada 15-21 ianuarie, faţă de săptămâna anterioară

Numărul cazurilor de gripă, mai mare cu 67% în perioada 15-21 ianuarie, faţă de săptămâna anterioară

Numărul persoanelor diagnosticate cu gripă, în judeţul Alba, în a treia săptămână a anului a crescut cu peste 67% faţă de săptămâna anterioară. Şi numărul cazurilor de infecţii acute… [citeste mai departe]

Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei se închide pentru vizitare, în perioada 5 februarie – 4 martie 2024, pentru lucrări de restaurare la podul de acces

Cetatea de Scaun a Sucevei se închide pentru vizitare, în perioada 5 februarie – 4 martie 2024, pentru lucrări de restaurare la podul de acces

Muzeul Național al Bucovinei a anunțat închiderea Cetății de Scaun a Sucevei pentru vizitare, în perioada… [citeste mai departe]

(video) „La p**** i-am văzut. Haidem, s-a terminat lucru la noi”: Șase polițiști, reținuți pentru corupere. Zeci de mii de euro, ridicați de CNA

(video) „La p**** i-am văzut. Haidem, s-a terminat lucru la noi”: Șase polițiști, reținuți pentru corupere. Zeci de mii de euro, ridicați de CNA

Șase polițiști din cadrul Direcției de Patrulare Nord a Inspectoratului Național de Securitate… [citeste mai departe]

Istoric: Tablouri din colecțiile familiei Năstase, printre falsurile expuse la Muzeul Național de Artă. „Să se facă urgent o contraexpertiză”

Istoric: Tablouri din colecțiile familiei Năstase, printre falsurile expuse la Muzeul Național de Artă. „Să se facă urgent o contraexpertiză”

Potrivit istoricului Adrian Buga, în cadrul expoziției „Victor Brauner. Între oniric şi ocult",… [citeste mai departe]

Medicii de la centrele de permanență din Sălaj amenință cu întreruperea activității

Medicii de la centrele de permanență din Sălaj amenință cu întreruperea activității

Mai mulți medici care profesează în centrele de permanență din Sălaj ne-au declarat astăzi că își vor întrerupe activitatea în cadrul unităților de permanență dacă nu își vor primi fondurile restante. Suspendarea ar urma… [citeste mai departe]

Proiect educațional de excepție în beneficiul copiilor din așezămintele sociale

Proiect educațional de excepție în beneficiul copiilor din așezămintele sociale

Asociația Filantropia Ortodoxa Alba Iulia, în parteneriat cu Consistoriul Superior al Bisericii Evanghelice CA Sibiu, a inițiat un proiect educațional de excepție în beneficiul copiilor vulnerabili din așezămintele sociale. În cadrul… [citeste mai departe]

Restricții pe Podul Prieteniei până în martie

Restricții pe Podul Prieteniei până în martie

Traficul pe Podul Prieteniei , care face legătura între Giurgiu şi Ruse, Bulgaria, se va desfăşura pe o singură bandă până la finalul lunii martie, ca urmare a lucrărilor de reparaţii pe care partea bulgară le execută la rosturile de dilatare ale podului. Anunțul a fost făcut marţi, de Inspectoratul Teritorial… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

Publicat:
Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026

Britain will retain thousands of laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to ReutersBritain had originally aimed to remove all retained EU laws (REUL) by […] The post Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UK commits 20,000 military personnel for NATO exercise in Europe

11:45, 15.01.2024 - Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters.  The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

France, Germany, UK and US condemn Iran’s increase in uranium enrichment

10:45, 29.12.2023 - France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

Finland to sign defence pact with US

14:25, 14.12.2023 - Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

EU says it will take in slightly more refugees from third countries

13:55, 14.12.2023 - A senior European Union official said on Thursday the bloc will allow in more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024-25, a slight increase from previous years, and rebuffed criticism that it is more welcoming to Ukrainians than others, according to Reuters. Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner…

EU set for summit showdown on Ukraine with Hungary’s Orban

11:40, 14.12.2023 - European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

Enlargement will protect Western Balkans from malign influences says EU’s Michel

09:50, 17.11.2023 - Enlargement of the European Union will make the wealthy 27-bloc safer and more prosperous and also secure stability and peace for the Western Balkan countries, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Last week, the EU’s executive commission recommended that…

Germany’s Baerbock backs advancing Ukraine’s EU membership bid

14:55, 02.11.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters.  In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

Romanian pensions to rise twice in 2024 pending law approval, says PM

12:51, 02.11.2023 - Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters.  Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: