Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026 Britain will retain thousands of European Union laws for at least the next two years, the government said on Thursday, setting out new targets for the heavily delayed process of removing EU law from the British statute book after Brexit, according to Reuters. Britain had originally aimed to remove all retained EU laws (REUL) by […] The post Britain to retain substantial number of EU laws until at least 2026 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Britain will commit 20,000 military personnel to serve across Europe in a major NATO exercise in the first half of this year, as well as warships and fighter jets, the defence ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. The deployment includes 16,000 British army troops who will be based in Eastern…

- France, Germany, Britain and the United States on Thursday condemned an increase by Iran in the production rate of highly enriched uranium of up to 60% purity, close to the level used for nuclear weapons fuel, according to Reuters. In a joint statement, the allies made no mention of any consequences…

- Finland will sign a defence cooperation agreement with the United States on Monday that will bring US soldiers and military material to aid in the Nordic nation’s defence, the Finnish government said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Finland became the NATO military alliance’s newest member earlier…

- A senior European Union official said on Thursday the bloc will allow in more than 60,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in 2024-25, a slight increase from previous years, and rebuffed criticism that it is more welcoming to Ukrainians than others, according to Reuters. Ylva Johansson, EU Commissioner…

- European Union leaders head into a high-stakes summit for Ukraine on Thursday, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban blocking both the start of EU membership talks and 50 billion euros in financial aid for Kyiv, according to Reuters. The summit comes at a crucial time in Ukraine’s war against Russia’s…

- Enlargement of the European Union will make the wealthy 27-bloc safer and more prosperous and also secure stability and peace for the Western Balkan countries, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Last week, the EU’s executive commission recommended that…

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Thursday threw her weight behind the European Union granting Ukraine a new milestone next month in Kyiv’s quest for integration in the West as its fights a Russian invasion, according to Reuters. In a passionate speech laying out EU enlargement as a geo-strategic…

- Romanian state pensions will rise twice in 2024, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Thursday, beginning in January when they will be indexed by 13.8% and again in September when they will be recalculated based on a pending bill, according to Reuters. Under Romania‘s European Union funds recovery…