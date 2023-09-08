Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said attacks are occurring close to Romania’s border with Ukraine but no drone or other device landed in Romania during a weekend attack by Russian forces on Ukrainian port infrastructure, according to RFE/RL. “I can tell you that there was no part, and no…

- The U.S. is working with Romania and the Republic of Moldova to increase Ukraine‘s grain exports via the Danube River as it explores alternative routes for the exports after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.…

- The United States does not encourage or enable attacks inside Russia, a U.S. State Department spokesperson said after Russian authorities said they downed drones that tried to attack Moscow early on Wednesday, according to Reuters. It is up to Ukraine to decide how it chooses to defend itself from the…

- Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

- Ukraine‘s Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant again lost connection to its last remaining main external power line overnight and was switched to a reserve line, state-owned power generating company Energoatom said on Thursday, according to Reuters. Energoatom said Europe’s largest nuclear power…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- The European Commission is helping the United Nations and Turkey try to extend a deal allowing the Black Sea export of Ukraine grain and is open to “explore all solutions,” a European Union spokesperson said on Thursday, ahead of the deal’s possible expiration on Monday, according to Reuters. The U.N.…

- The unprecedented challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin by Wagner fighters has exposed fresh “cracks” in the strength of his leadership that may take weeks or months to play out, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday, according to Reuters. Blinken and members of the U.S. Congress…