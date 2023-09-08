Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border

Stiri Recomandate

Liceul Tehnologic ”Constantin Istrati” și Școala Centrală Câmpina vor începe noul an școlar fără avizul ISU

Cu câteva zile înaintea începerii noului an școlar, Inspectoratul Județean pentru Situații de Urgență Prahova a dat publicității o listă a unităților de învățământ… [citeste mai departe]

Coreea de Nord lansează primul său submarin tactic de atac nuclear, Hero Kim Kun Ok

Coreea de Nord a lansat primul său „submarin tactic de atac nuclear” și l-a repartizat flotei care patrulează în apele dintre peninsula coreeană și Japonia, a anunțat vineri presa de stat, citată de Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Alin Ignat: Unii chiar se bucură când aud că se majorează taxele pentru mediul privat: “bine le fac!”, “să plătească, au de unde!”

Aud des, în ultima vreme, retorica: “țineți cu patronii”, “apărați doar firmele”, “vă pasă doar de privați”, în… [citeste mai departe]

Ținta activiștilor. Directorul Ryanair, atacat cu frișcă

Șeful Ryanair a fost joi ținta activiștilor de mediu. Aceștia l-au „atacat” cu o tartă cu frișcă, în semn de protest față de emisiile de carbon, relatează Reuters. Michael O’Leary se afla lângă sediul Uniunii Europene de la Bruxelles.   „Opriți poluarea!”, a strigat o protestatară… [citeste mai departe]

Handbaliștii vor întâlni Târgu Jiu în prima etapă

REȘIȚA – Handbaliștii vor deputa în noul sezon al Diviziei A împotriva echipei CSU Constantin Brâncuși Târgu Jiu, partidă de va avea loc pe 16 septembrie, în Sala Polivalentă din Reșița! „Pentru noul sezon competițional, echipa noastră este repartizată în Seria A, unde suntem opt echipe. Din… [citeste mai departe]

8 Septembrie 1907: A încetat din viaţă Iosif Vulcan, poet, prozator şi dramaturg, coordonator al revistei „Familia” și nașul literar al lui Eminescu

În ziua de 8 Septembrie 1907 a încetat din viaţă Iosif Vulcan, poet, prozator şi dramaturg,… [citeste mai departe]

Soția unui om de afaceri din Hunedoara și nepoții minori, legați de mâini și de picioare, în propria casă! Cum au încercat hoții să simuleze jaful perfect

Casa omului de afaceri a fost atacată în toiul nopții. Contrar informațiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Șmecher de Cluj! Cu mașina prin Parcul Central din Cluj-Napoca! Nici nu are rost să spunem marca - FOTO

Un cititor Știri de Cluj ne-a semnalat o situație care i-a uimit pe clujenii aflați în Parcul Central, pentru a se relaxa alături de copii sau pentru a lua o gură de aer curat. În 7 septembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Apelul prof. Sorin Ilieșiu pentru recunoașterea internațională a genocidului antiromânesc înfăptuit de Ungaria în Transilvania de Nord, întreanii 1940-1944

În contextul comemorării crimelor comise de Armata de ocupație maghiară,… [citeste mai departe]


Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border

Publicat:
U.S. Secretary of and Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu on Thursday held a call to discuss Romania’s investigation into drone debris found in Romania close to its border with Ukraine, the U.S. said, according to Reuters. Parts of what could be a Russian drone fell on Romanian territory, Romanian Defense Minister Angel […] The post Blinken, Romanian minister discuss drone debris found in Romania near Ukraine border appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

