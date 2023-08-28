Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

Stiri Recomandate

20 de pompieri de la ISU Cluj au donat sânge pentru a veni în ajutorul celor răniți în tragedia de la Crevedia! Clujenii pot dona și în următoarele zile

Doi oameni au murit și 58 au fost grav răniți în urma mai multor explozii care au… [citeste mai departe]

Raed Arafat iese tare, după ce Ponta a acuzat că românii sunt lăsați să moară în spitale: Medicii decid!

Secretarul de stat din MAI, dr. Raed Arafat, șeful Departamentului pentru Situații de Urgență (DSU) a spus că situația de la Crevedia nu poate fi comparată cu cea de la Colectiv,… [citeste mai departe]

Aeroportul din Alep, bombardat de forțele israeliene. „Singura pistă operaţională a fost avariată”

Aeroportul din Alep, al doilea oraş ca mărime din Siria, a fost închis luni dimineaţă, după un bombardament israelian care a produs pagube materiale, a anunţat agenţia de presă oficială… [citeste mai departe]

Microbuz implicat într-un accident rutier grav în apropiere de Neptun. 6 răniți – A fost solicitat elicopterul SMURD

Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Dobrogea a anunţat că pompierii au fost solicitaţi să intervină luni, la un accident care a avut loc pe DN 39,… [citeste mai departe]

Un jandarm dâmbovițean, pe primul loc la competiția de ciclism Masters “Cheia MTB Challenge”

Pasionat de ciclism, locotenent-colonel George Dragoș Dedu, component în cadrul BikeXpert Racing Team a obținut un rezultat notabil la concursul anual “Cheia MTB Challenge” – tura lungă “2 munți”, clasându-se… [citeste mai departe]

Benzina se ieftinește cu 5 bani. Cât va costa marți un litru de motorină

Agenția Națională pentru Reglementare în Energetică (ANRE) a publicat noile prețuri ale carburanților la carburanți pentru marți, 29 august. Benzina se ieftinește cu 5 bani, iar motorina se scumpește cu 3 bani. Astfel, un litru de benzină va costa… [citeste mai departe]

Guvernul de la Paris ia în calcul creșterea prețului unui pachet de țigări la 12 euro

Guvernul de la Paris ia în calcul creșterea prețului unui pachet de țigări la 12 euro din 2024, respectiv o majorare de 1 euro. Obiectivul este chiar să se ajungă la 13 euro până în 2027. „Specialiștii în sănătate publică… [citeste mai departe]

10 moduri simple de a îmbunătăți casa și grădina ta

Vrei să aduci un plus de strălucire casei și grădinii tale fără să spargi pușculița? Iată o idee bună: MrOferto.com/ro e plin cu oferte speciale, reduceri la cumpărături și multe altele pentru a-ți face casa și grădina să strălucească. Să explorăm 10 idei fantastice! Decorații parfumate… [citeste mai departe]

Atentie daca vrei sa calatoresti in Bulgaria! Circulatia pe podul de la Giurgiu - Ruse este restrictionata. Recomandarile MAE

Suspendarea temporara a circulatiei este cauzata de necesitatea realizarii unor lucrari de reparatii urgente la rosturile si panourile de beton ale podului,… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Centrele de transfuzii din întreaga ţară îi aşteaptă pe oameni să doneze sânge pentru zecile de victime ale exploziilor de la staţia GPL din Crevedia

Centrele de transfuzii din întreaga ţară îi aşteaptă pe oameni să doneze… [citeste mai departe]


Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two

Publicat:
Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes and two policemen, with eight currently in […] The post Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

