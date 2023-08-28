Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two Two people died, and 56 were injured after two powerful explosions occurred on Saturday afternoon at an LPG station in southern Romania, which was still in use despite lacking a fire safety licence and being officially closed, according to Euractiv. Among those injured were 39 firefighters, two gendarmes and two policemen, with eight currently in […] The post Blast at Romanian fuelling station injures many, kills two appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

