Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

Vineri: 10 cazuri noi de Covid, 720 de persoane testate, în județul Suceava

Numărul de noi cazuri de infecție cu SARS-CoV-2 a fost, vineri, în județul Suceava, de 10, dintre 720 de persoane testate. Nici o persoană retestată nu a fost reconfirmată pozitiv. Incidența la nivelul județului se menține la 0,27 la mia de locuitori.În… [citeste mai departe]

Poli merge la Miercurea Ciuc pentru a termina sezonul cu fruntea sus

Politehnica va disputa peste două zile, pe terenul celor de la AFK Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, ultimul joc al sezonului 2020-21. Din păcate alb-violeţii nu mai au şanse la obţinerea unui loc de baraj. „Am fi avut şanse dacă am fi câştigat ultimul meci, cu Mioveniul,… [citeste mai departe]

Secretarul de stat american a anunţat că va efectua o vizită în Orientul Mijlociu: „Abia aştept să mă întâlnesc cu oficialii israelieni şi palestinieni”

Secretarul de Stat american Antony Blinken urmează să efectueze o vizită… [citeste mai departe]

Încă un centru drive-thru în capitală

Un nou centru de vaccinare de tipul drive-thru a apărut în București. Acesta este deschis începând de vineri în parcarea unui mare centru comercial din Sectorul 2. Centrul de vaccinare de tip drive-thru a fost amenajat în parcarea Centrului Comercial Esplanada (Cora Pantelimon). Primarul Sectorului 2, Radu Mihaiu, spune… [citeste mai departe]

Laptaria cu Caimac goes public on BVB

A Romanian Dairy company Laptaria cu Caimac owned by Agroserv Mariuta went public on Friday on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).  The shares were traded under MILK ticker and the listing of the company followed a private placement that was carried out on April 26, 2021. Agroserv Mariuta attracted RON 19.4mn… [citeste mai departe]

Spania anunță că va primi turiști vaccinați din toată lumea, din 7 iunie

Spania va primi turiști vaccinați din toată lumea începând cu 7 iunie, a anunțat vineri premierul spaniol Pedro Sanchez. Vor fi luate în considerare vaccinurile aprobate de Agenția Europeană a Medicamentului și de Organizația Mondială a Sănătății. [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj. Ce cred românii despre tăierea pădurilor și cât de implicați sunt în protejarea mediului

Este a treia parte a sondajul efectuat de IRES. Prima parte a sondajului a evaluat opiniile românilor cu privire la atitudinile și comportamentele privind protecția animalelor și percepțiile legate… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană aprobă o schemă românească în valoare de 225 milioane de lei pentru crescătorii de bovine

Comisia Europeană a aprobat, vineri, o schemă de ajutor în valoare de 225 milioane de lei (aproximativ 46 milioane de euro) lansată de autorităţile române pentru sprijinirea… [citeste mai departe]

Ingineria prin care cel mai mare castel din Transilvania a ajuns în patrimoniul statului maghiar

Societatea a cumpărat la licitație castelul, cel mai mare din Transilvania, și, la scurt timp l-a vândut către firma Manevi, care face parte din portofoliul societăţii Magyar Nemzeti Vagyonkezelo, proprietate… [citeste mai departe]

Istoria secretă a bicarbonatului de sodiu. E greu de crezut că egiptenii îl foloseau pentru așa ceva

Bicarbonatul de sodiu este utilizat de mulți oameni, e un ingredient de nădejde în bucătărie, dar și o soluție de curățat rapidă și ieftină. Puțini știu care este istoria secretă a bicarbonatului.… [citeste mai departe]


Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades

Publicat:
Bitcoin fell 3% on Friday, giving up gains as its recovery from this week’s plunge shows signs of faltering, according to ReutersBitcoin fell to $39,262 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but just below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure on Friday, falling […] The post Bitcoin under pressure and slips below $40,000 as recovery fades appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

