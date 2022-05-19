Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

Stiri Recomandate

Mihăești. Fetiță de șase ani lovită MORTAL de o mașină

Tragedie în Argeș după ce o fetiță de șase ani a fost accidentată mortal de o mașină, la Mihăești. IPJ Argeș transmite: „Din verificările preliminare, efectuate de polițiștii Biroului Rutier Câmpulung, s-a stabilit că, în împrejurări care vor fi stabilite din cercetări, pe fondul… [citeste mai departe]

Premii pentru elevii talentaţi din Argeş

Iașiul, “această Florență a culturii românești, acest oraș printre cele mai frumoase din Europa” (Ioan Alexandru), a găzduit în perioada 12-15 mai faza națională a Concursului Național Transcurricular „Ionel Teodoreanu” de lectură și interpretare pentru clasele gimnaziale, aflat la cea de-a XVII-a ediție. Cu implicarea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicole Cherry se căsătorește și își botează fetița astăzi. Artista are mari emoții: „Avem 300 de invitați”

Astăzi, 19 mai, este o zi mare pentru Nicole Cherry. Artista se căsătorește civil cu Florin Popa și tot astăzi o vor boteza și pe fetița lor, Anastasia. Nicole… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție, români! Amendă usturătoare de mii de lei pentru această faptă

Mare atenție, români! Acest gest vă poate aduce o amendă USTURĂTOARE de mii de lei. Dar pe lângă sancțiunea financiară, se va aplica încă o pedeapsă și mai dură. Dacă până acum majoritatea persoanelor considerau această faptă un lucru banal, de acum… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este Tom Ford. Povestea de viață a creatorului de modă

Tom Ford este un creator de modă și regizor de film care a fost director de creație al Gucci în perioada 1994-2004. În 2004 și-a fondat propria marcă de modă Tom Ford.Cine este Tom Ford?În timp ce studia arhitectura la campusul parizian al Școlii de Design Parsons, Tom Ford a… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski prelungește cu trei luni legea marțială și perioada de mobilizare generală în Ucraina

Preşedintele Ucrainei, Volodimir Zelenski, a semnat joi un decret privind prelungirea cu trei luni a legii marţiale şi a perioadei de mobilizare în ţară în faţa posibilităţii ca războiul cu Rusia să se… [citeste mai departe]

Senator Dănuț Bica: Guvernul a adoptat prelungirea șomajului tehnic de 75% din salariu

„Pachetul #SprijinpentruRomânia , prezentat de premierul PNL Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă, este implementat rapid! Astfel, reușim să protejăm locurile de muncă și să sprijinim angajații să treacă peste această perioadă economică dificilă!… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Simona Bucura-Oprescu a semnat un acord de cooperare la nivel înalt între România și Republica Moldova

Deputatul PSD de Argeș Simona Bucura-Oprescu, președinte al Comisiei pentru administrație publică și amenajarea teritoriului din Camera Deputaților, a semnat un acord de… [citeste mai departe]

Un parc eolian va lua ființă la Cluj pe aproape 200 de hectare. Câte locuri de muncă va crea?

O investiție care se întinde pe o suprafață de 200 de hectare va fi edificată în comuna Săcuieu și va genera sute de locuri de muncă. Parcul eolian, a primit avizul de urbanism în cadrul ședinței... Acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Haine ale unor branduri mari contrafăcute, confiscate de polițiști de la bărbat de 48 de ani din municipiul Suceava

Miercuri, 18 mai, polițiști din cadrul Serviciului de Investigare a Criminalității Economice au acționat pe raza municipiului Suceava pentru prevenirea și combaterea… [citeste mai departe]


Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

will visit Japan and on his first Asian trip as U.S. president, carrying a clear message to China, advisers and analysts say – don’t try what Russia did in Ukraine anywhere in Asia, and especially not in Taiwan, according to Reuters. Biden departs for the five day trip on Thursday, after […] The post Biden visits Japan, carrying warning to China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

ECB sees inflation stabilizing around 2% target

12:01, 31.03.2022 - Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

U.S., British officials kick off fresh dialogue on ‘smarter’ trade ties

12:40, 21.03.2022 - U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described…

Oil prices fall as Russia seeks resumption of Iran nuclear deal

14:25, 15.03.2022 - Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters.  Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

US, China officials to meet as tensions mount over Russia

11:35, 14.03.2022 - U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet China‘s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday and will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, U.S. officials say, according to Reuters.   Sullivan will warn of the isolation China could…

U.S. Vice President to visit Poland, Romania for talks on Ukraine

12:40, 09.03.2022 - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters.  The countries have been increasingly…

NATO puts warplanes on alert, to increase troop presence on eastern flank

14:20, 24.02.2022 - NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters.  NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

Oil rises above $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine

13:55, 24.02.2022 - Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters.  Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

Central European countries prepare to receive Ukrainian refugees

13:06, 24.02.2022 - Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters.  The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…


