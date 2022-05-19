Biden visits Japan, South Korea carrying warning to China

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Euro zone inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize around 2% but the European Central Bank should be ready to change course if the outlook deteriorates due to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday, according to Reuters. While inflation probably exceeded 7% this…

- U.S. and British officials will begin two days of meetings in Baltimore on Monday to discuss strengthening trade ties, as the United States and its allies ratchet up pressure on Russia over its war in Ukraine and China for failing to condemn it, according to Reuters. Senior U.S. trade officials described…

- Oil prices dropped to their lowest in almost three weeks on Tuesday as Russia indicated it is in favour of the Iran nuclear deal resuming as soon as possible, according to Reuters. Ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine further eased fears of supply disruptions and surging COVID-19 cases in China…

- U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan plans to meet China‘s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Rome on Monday and will stress the economic penalties Beijing will face if it helps Russia in its war in Ukraine, U.S. officials say, according to Reuters. Sullivan will warn of the isolation China could…

- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will collaborate with Poland and Romania on next steps to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and reassure them of Washington’s support during her meetings with leaders of both countries starting Thursday, according to Reuters. The countries have been increasingly…

- NATO said on Thursday it would take new deterrence and defence steps after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine, which would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert and further increase the presence of troops on its eastern flank, according to Reuters. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg…

- Oil prices increased on Thursday, with Brent rising above $105 a barrel for the first time since 2014, after Russia’s attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply, according to Reuters. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea in the biggest…

- Central European countries braced on Thursday to receive people fleeing Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with Poland setting up reception points on its border and Hungary planning to send troops to create a corridor for refugees, according to Reuters. The countries on the European Union’s eastern flank…