Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

Casă distrusă de flăcări. Pompierii veniți să stingă focul nu au găsit apă la hidranți

Casă distrusă de flăcări. Pompierii veniți să stingă focul nu au găsit apă la hidranți

Într-un final dramatic de an, o familie din Satmarel, județul Satu Mare, a fost lovită de o tragedie devastatoare – casa lor a fost distrusă în întregime de un incendiu violent. Chiar dacă echipajele de pompieri… [citeste mai departe]

Cum a apărut expresia „în al nouălea cer". Sensul expresiei şi legătura cu Dumnezeu

Cum a apărut expresia „în al nouălea cer”. Sensul expresiei şi legătura cu Dumnezeu

Limba română are foarte multe expresii, unele dintre ele veche de sute de ani. Cu toate acestea, de multe ori românii nu cunosc semnificația acestora și sunt folosite în contexte diferite. Originea expresiei „a fi în… [citeste mai departe]

Rețineri după incendiul cu opt morți de la Ferma Dacilor

Rețineri după incendiul cu opt morți de la Ferma Dacilor

UPDATE Cornel Dinicu, cel care este cunoscut drept patron al Fermei Dacilor, dar şi cei doi administratori ai complexului au fost reținuți. Fostul şi actualul primar ai comunei Gura Vadului, dar şi un funcţionar al administraţiei locale sunt vizaţi de percheziţiile efectuate, marţi,… [citeste mai departe]

Gorj: Minoră de 12 ani dispărută de acasă, găsită de poliţişti după numai o oră de la sesizare

Gorj: Minoră de 12 ani dispărută de acasă, găsită de poliţişti după numai o oră de la sesizare

O minoră în vârstă de 12 ani, a cărei dispariţie de la domiciliul din municipiul Târgu Jiu, a fost sesizată de către un reprezentant al familiei, a fost găsită de poliţişti după numai o oră, într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Pe motiv că ne obligă Comisia Europeană, Guvernul dă lovitura de grație industriei de apărare

Pe motiv că ne obligă Comisia Europeană, Guvernul dă lovitura de grație industriei de apărare

Contractele de offset pentru achizițiile în sectorul de Apărare devin operaţiuni de cooperare tehnologică şi industrială și nu mai pot fi aplicate decât dacă se decide în CSAT. Potrivit Guvernului, modificarea… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu la un magazin de panificatie!

Incendiu la un magazin de panificatie!

Un incendiu la un operator economic cu profil de panificatie, s a produs azi, 02 ianuarie, in municipiul Od. Secuiesc.S au deplasat 3 echipaje din cadrul Detasamentului de Pompieri Odorheiu Secuiesc, cu 2 autospeciale de stingere si o autoscara mecanica, transmite ISU Harghita. Incendiul s a manifestat la cablurile aflate… [citeste mai departe]

Ingrid Mocanu, teorie explozivă în privința Schengen: Nu am câștigat nimic, am cedat abuzurilor Austriei

Ingrid Mocanu, teorie explozivă în privința Schengen: Nu am câștigat nimic, am cedat abuzurilor Austriei

Ingrid Mocanu a citit acordul prin care România intră aerian și maritim în spațiul Schengen, dar arată că politicienii de la București încearcă să transforme un eșec într-o victorie.… [citeste mai departe]

S-a majorat plafonul de la care se face compensarea cu 90% a medicamentelor. Veste uriașă pentru cei mai săraci pensionari

S-a majorat plafonul de la care se face compensarea cu 90% a medicamentelor. Veste uriașă pentru cei mai săraci pensionari

Limita ajunge acum la 1.830 de lei pe lună, faţă de 1.608 lei, cât era anterior datei de 1 ianaurie. Inițiatorii actului normativ au argumentat că majorarea… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă reacționează după cutremurul devastator din Japonia: Suntem profund îndurerați

Nicolae Ciucă reacționează după cutremurul devastator din Japonia: Suntem profund îndurerați

Președintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă, a transmis marți un mesaj de condoleanțe după cutremurul din Japonia.„Suntem profund îndurerați de tragicele pierderi de vieți omenești în urma cutremurului din Japonia.… [citeste mai departe]

Suceava: Patru autoturisme implicate într-un accident rutier la Cornu Luncii

Suceava: Patru autoturisme implicate într-un accident rutier la Cornu Luncii

Patru autoturisme au fost implicate, marţi după-amiază, într-un accident rutier produs pe raza localităţii Cornu Luncii, au anunţat reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Suceava. Potrivit acestora, două persoane au primit… [citeste mai departe]


Beijing criticises Netherlands' move to block ASML exports to China

Publicat:
Beijing criticises Netherlands’ move to block ASML exports to China

China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to "respect market principles," a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. , Netherlands-based company said on Monday that the shipments affected included certain lithography systems. "A […] The post Beijing criticises Netherlands' move to block ASML exports to China appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


