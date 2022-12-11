Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18

Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18Publicat:
The Austrian side did not signal, before November 18, that it would oppose Romania's accession to Schengen, government sources told AGERPRES.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Exclusivitați și documente incendiare.
Echipa stiripesurse.ro va prezinta stirile din spatele…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Bode: We feel that Russia is about to enjoy yet another injustice done to Romania
20:15, 08.12.2022 - The minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday that the vote against Romania's accession to Schengen "is a vote against the EU as a whole" which will be enjoyed by "some non-EU actors". Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca, Austria's Chancellor discuss Romania's accession to Schengen (sources)
08:35, 08.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, according to some official sources, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
Iohannis: Romania will not stop negotiating its accession to the Schengen area
13:06, 06.12.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
Iohannis: Still see possible a vote on December 8th for Romania's accession to Schengen
15:15, 24.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that he sees possible a vote in the JHA Council on December 8 regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Romania's Schengen accession/Commissioner Valean: Very good evaluation, I've never seen such appreciative words
14:16, 16.11.2022 - The assessment of Romania's accession to Schengen is very good, said on Wednesday the European Commissioner Adina Valean, the stage of preparation being spoken about in laudatory words, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Iohannis, Macron meet to discuss on Romania's accession to Schengen area (sources)
22:15, 11.11.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis has, on Friday, at the Elysee Palace, a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the participation in the Paris Peace Forum. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca in Brussels: All my interlocutors emphasized the support that Romania enjoys in achieving accession to Schengen
14:30, 27.10.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that all the officials he met with in Brussels emphasized their support for Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help…
Mark Rutte: The Netherlands, in principle is not against Romania's accession to Schengen
23:55, 12.10.2022 - The Netherlands is not against Romania's accession to Schengen, in principle, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…