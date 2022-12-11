Stiri Recomandate

Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18

Publicat:
Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18

side did not signal, before November 18, that it would oppose Romania's accession to Schengen, government sources told AGERPRES.

