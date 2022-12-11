Austrian side never gave any signal of opposition against Romania's Schengen accession before Nov 18

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, said on Thursday that the vote against Romania's accession to Schengen "is a vote against the EU as a whole" which will be enjoyed by "some non-EU actors".

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Austria's Chancellor Karl Nehammer had a phone conversation on Wednesday evening regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, according to some official sources, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis says that Romania's accession to the Schengen area will be on the agenda of the Council of Justice and Home Affairs meeting on Thursday and those negotiations are ongoing until that moment, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that he sees possible a vote in the JHA Council on December 8 regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

The assessment of Romania's accession to Schengen is very good, said on Wednesday the European Commissioner Adina Valean, the stage of preparation being spoken about in laudatory words, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis has, on Friday, at the Elysee Palace, a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the participation in the Paris Peace Forum.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday stated that all the officials he met with in Brussels emphasized their support for Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

The Netherlands is not against Romania's accession to Schengen, in principle, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Wednesday.