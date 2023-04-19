Austria looks abroad to address labour shortage

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania is able to play a more significant role in Europe’s defence industry, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said during a visit to Bucharest on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. “We have identified 15 companies from 11 countries in Europe that can respond to this request for increased…

- Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki laid out his hopes to build a new economic community in Central and Eastern Europe with the participation of Romania and Ukraine on Tuesday in Bucharest, where he also criticised powerful Western countries for undermining the region for many years, according…

- The European Commission must review the amount of aid it intends to send Romanian farmers for the ‘huge sacrifices’ they made to facilitate the export of cheap Ukrainian grain into the EU, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania, along…

- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg praised Albania for its key role in promoting stability in the Western Balkans during a meeting with President Bajram Begaj at the Alliance’s headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. Albania has been a member of NATO since April 2009 and it…

- Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

- Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Western countries Tuesday of igniting and sustaining the war in Ukraine, dismissing any blame for Moscow almost a year after the Kremlin’s unprovoked invasion of its neighbour that has killed tens of thousands of people, according to AP News. In his long-delayed…

- Belgian and Germany agreed to link their hydrogen networks, double gas transit to Germany and conduct a study to construct a second electricity interconnector, the two states agreed at the first Belgian-German Energy Summit in Zeebrugge, according to Euractiv. Belgian Prime minister Alexander De Croo…