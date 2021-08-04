Athenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies

Stiri Recomandate

Stațiile ITP autorizate de RAR, indisponibile. Au probleme generate de furnizorii de internet

Stațiile ITP autorizate de RAR, indisponibile. Au probleme generate de furnizorii de internet

Stațiile ITP autorizate de RAR, indisponibile. Au probleme generate de furnizorii de internet. Anuțul a fost făcut de Registrul Auto Roman. “Stimați clienți, Vă informăm că, din cauza unor probleme generate de furnizorii… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de culturi agricole și gospodării din țară, afectate în urma ploilor puternice

Zeci de culturi agricole și gospodării din țară, afectate în urma ploilor puternice

În urma ploilor torențiale cu vânt puternic și grindină, care au avut loc pe data de 2 august în regiunile țării, au fost afectate mai multe culturi agricole în localitățile din raioanele Fălești, Soroca, Criuleni, Telenești,… [citeste mai departe]

Halterofili din Cahul, in cantonament la Constanta. Din delegatie face parte si campionul mondial Tudor Bratu (galerie foto)

Halterofili din Cahul, in cantonament la Constanta. Din delegatie face parte si campionul mondial Tudor Bratu (galerie foto)

Sportivii din Republica Moldova se pregatesc pentru Campionatul European din Finlanda.Mai multi halterofili din Cahul, Republica Moldova, efectueaza in… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Emilian Imbri rupe tăcerea despre pacienții internați la Terapie Intensivă. Ce au în comun toți aceștia

Medicul Emilian Imbri rupe tăcerea despre pacienții internați la Terapie Intensivă. Ce au în comun toți aceștia

Fostul manager al Spitalului “Victor Babeș” trage un semnal de alarmă cu privire la pericolul reprezentat de valul patru al pandemiei pentru o anumită categorie de… [citeste mai departe]

De ce mierea nu expiră niciodată. Este comestibilă chiar şi după mii de ani

De ce mierea nu expiră niciodată. Este comestibilă chiar şi după mii de ani

Mierea este cel mai vechi îndulcitor şi medicament din lume, cunoscută datorită proprietăţilor sale antibacteriene, antiinflamatoare, depurative şi antiseptice, dar şi datorită diverselor întrebuinţări în numeroase reţete culinare. Structura… [citeste mai departe]

Punct de vaccinare anti-COVID la pelerinajul de la Mănăstirea Nicula

Punct de vaccinare anti-COVID la pelerinajul de la Mănăstirea Nicula

Autoritățile județului Cluj își doresc deschiderea unui centru temporar de vaccinare la Mănăstirea Nicula, care să funcționeze pe perioada pelerinajului de Sfânta Maria, în preajma zilei de 15 august. [citeste mai departe]

Garajele din Trivale vor fi demolate. Anunțul făcut de primarul Gentea

Garajele din Trivale vor fi demolate. Anunțul făcut de primarul Gentea

După o vizită în teren în cartierul Trivale, pe Strada Prof. Nicolae Bănescu, edilul Cristian Gentea se arată nemulțumit de împrejurări, astfel că acesta a luat hotărârea de a demola garajele și de a curăța zona respectivă. Garajele arată groaznic (un adevărat… [citeste mai departe]

Două pretinse clarvăzătoare din Capitală, “care vindecau oameni”, condamnate la câte 8 ani de închisoare

Două pretinse clarvăzătoare din Capitală, “care vindecau oameni”, condamnate la câte 8 ani de închisoare

Două pretinse clarvăzătoare cu “puteri miraculoase de vindecare și atragere a norocului” au fost condamnate la câte opt ani de detenție.Acestea invitau clienții acasă unde… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a descoperit Nadia Comăneci despre gimnastica românească, la ora actuală. A făcut primele declarații deja

Ce a descoperit Nadia Comăneci despre gimnastica românească, la ora actuală. A făcut primele declarații deja

Nadia Comăneci urmărește cu atenție evoluția gimnasticii românești. La Jocurile Olimpice de la Tokio, România a fost reprezentată de doar două gimnaste, Larisa Iordache și… [citeste mai departe]

IGPR - Infotrafic - Trafic restrictionat din cauza unui eveniment sportiv in judetele Harghita si Covasna

IGPR - Infotrafic - Trafic restrictionat din cauza unui eveniment sportiv in judetele Harghita si Covasna

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Politiei Romane informeaza ca, in perioada 4 ndash; 7 august a.c., pe mai multe drumuri nationale din judetele Harghita si Covasna, se va desfasura… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Athenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies

Publicat:
Athenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies

Greek authorities told people in Athens to stay indoors on Wednesday as a wildfire raging uncontrolled north of the city covered the sky in a thick cloud of smoke, according to Reuters.  More than 500 firefighters battled the blaze on the lower slopes of , on the city outskirts, assisted by nine helicopters, five […] The post Athenians told to stay inside as wildfires cloud city skies appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

16:15, 21.07.2021 - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone, according to Reuters. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to…

No more survivors likely to be found in German flood zone says relief official

11:40, 21.07.2021 - A senior Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) official said on Wednesday that rescue crews are unlikely to find any more survivors among the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, according to Reuters.  At least 170 people died in last week’s flooding, Germany’s worst natural…

EU set to call time on combustion engine within two decades

11:20, 14.07.2021 - The European Union is set to propose measures on Wednesday, as part of a broad climate package, that signal the end of petrol (gasoline) and diesel car sales within 20 years, and accelerate a switch to electric propulsion, according to Reuters.  Many carmakers have already announced huge investments…

Binance temporarily suspends payments from EU’s SEPA network

11:25, 07.07.2021 - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance will temporarily suspend euro bank deposits from one of Europe’s key payments networks, it said in an email sent to users on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  The email said that from 8 a.m. universal coordinated time on Wednesday, customers would no longer be able to deposit…

Biden and Putin agree to steps on cybersecurity, arms control after summit

11:10, 17.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Wednesday to begin cybersecurity and arms control talks at a summit in Geneva, that highlighted their discord on those issues including human rights and Ukraine, according to Reuters. In their first meeting since he took office…

Biden embarks on 8-day Europe trip with G7 summit as his first stop

16:55, 09.06.2021 - U.S. President Joe Biden departs for Britain on Wednesday on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia, according to Reuters.  The trip represents a test of the Democratic president’s…

EU Commission sues Czechia and Poland over EU citizens’ electoral rights

14:25, 09.06.2021 - The European Commission took Poland and the Czechia to court on Wednesday over their laws that ban citizens from other EU countries from joining a political party and standing in local or European elections in the two EU countries, according to Reuters. “As a result of this restriction, citizens from…

Prosecutor: Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi seriously ill

15:20, 19.05.2021 - Milan prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said on Wednesday that Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is seriously ill and his trial on charges of bribing witnesses should be temporarily suspended, according to Reuters.  Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 august 2021
Bucuresti 20°C | 35°C
Iasi 18°C | 31°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 30°C
Timisoara 19°C | 33°C
Constanta 23°C | 30°C
Brasov 14°C | 30°C
Baia Mare 17°C | 30°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 01.08.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 361.057,20 3.600.530,80
II (5/6) 5 24.070,48 -
III (4/6) 594 202,61 -
IV (3/6) 9.896 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 4.138.115,60

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 august 2021
USD 4.1388
EUR 4.9183
CHF 4.5775
GBP 5.7564
CAD 3.307
XAU 240.893
JPY 3.7905
CNY 0.6401
AED 1.1268
AUD 3.0591
MDL 0.2312
BGN 2.5147

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec