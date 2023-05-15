Anca Dragu (USR): Public debt exceeded 50% of GDP; we head quickly towards the wall.

Stiri Recomandate

Cod galben de vânt puternic în zone montane din Hunedoara și Caraș-Severin

Meteorologii au emis luni seara o avertizare Cod galben de vânt puternic valabilă în zonele montane din Hunedoara și Caraș-Severin. Potrivit ANM, sunt vizate zonele montane, la altitudini de peste 1.800 de metri, din județele Caraş-Severin și Hunedoara.… [citeste mai departe]

The Voices of Business Awards, ediția a II-a, revine în 18 mai la Alba Iulia (P)

The Voices of Business Awards, ediția a II-a, revine în 18 mai la Alba Iulia (P) Echipa revistei Transilvania Business organizează a doua ediție a Galei The Voices of Business Awards la Alba. Evenimentul va avea loc în 18 mai, la Allegria… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima adversară a Simonei Halep vorbește în premieră despre cazul de dopaj al fostei lidere WTA

Daria Snigur o învingea surprinzător pe Simona Halep în primul tur de la US Open (29 august 2022), dar nimeni nu se gândea atunci că acela ar putea fi ultimul meci pentru româncă. La aproape nouă luni… [citeste mai departe]

Anunț privind convocarea Consiliul Local Rm. Sărat în ședință extraordinară, pe 19 mai

Articolul Anunț privind convocarea Consiliul Local Rm. Sărat în ședință extraordinară, pe 19 mai se poate citi integral pe Stiri de Buzau . In temeiul art.133, alin.(2), lit.a), art.134 si art.135, alin.(4) din O.U.G… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia a interceptat avioane NATO care au fost împiedicate să intre în spațiul său aerian deasupra Mării Baltice

Ministerul rus al Apărării a declarat că a trimis luni un avion de vânătoare pentru a împiedica avioanele de patrulare franceze și germane să intre în spațiul său aerian… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu în Mărăcineni

Pompierii buzoieni intervin pentru stingerea unui incendiu izbucnit la o locuință cu două nivele din Mărăcineni. Potrivit ISU Buzău, incendiu se manifestă pe o suprafață de 60 mp. Vântul favorizează arderea. La fața locului intervin două autospeciale de stingere, o ambulanță SMURD și 13 pompieri. Se lucrează pentru lichidarea incendiului. Incendiul… [citeste mai departe]

Obligație pentru șoferi pe drumurile publice

Camera Deputaţilor a adoptat, luni, proiectul de lege care stabileşte obligaţia conducătorilor de autovehicule de a folosi, în timpul zilei, pe toate categoriile de drumuri publice, luminile de întâlnire sau luminile pentru circulaţia diurnă. S-au înregistrat 245 voturi „pentru” şi o abţinere. Proiectul completează… [citeste mai departe]

Zodiile cele mai inteligente. Au un IQ peste medie, însă mulţi le subestimează. Le merge mintea bric

Care sunt cele mai inteligente zodii ale horoscopului european. Acești trei nativi sunt deștepți, isteți și descurcăreți. Muncesc din greu, au un umor fin și rezolvă problemele cu tact și diplomație.… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Matei: Avansează lucrările de modernizare a străzilor din Cartierul Primăverii (FOTO/VIDEO)

Primarul Municipiului Turda, Cristian Matei, anunță că lucrările de modernizare a străzilor din Cartierul Primăverii avansează de la o zi la alta. Astăzi echipele de la Viarom au finalizat așternerea… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă, întrebat dacă liberalii i-au cerut să rămână vicepremier: Nu am discutat deocamdată

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă a afirmat, chestionat dacă liberalii i-au cerut să rămână vicepremier în viitorul Cabinet Ciolacu, după rocada guvernamentală, că nu a fost discutat încă subiectul şi a reamintit că… [citeste mai departe]


Anca Dragu (USR): Public debt exceeded 50% of GDP; we head quickly towards the wall

Publicat:
Anca Dragu (USR): Public debt exceeded 50% of GDP; we head quickly towards the wall.

USR drew attention, on Monday, that the public debt has exceeded 50% of GDP, and, according to the Fiscal-Budgetary Responsibility Law, the Government must come up, as soon as possible, with a plan of measures to reduce it, told Agerpres.

Chamber adopts ordinance on gratitude allowance for war invalids, veterans and widows

21:40, 15.05.2023 - Chamber adopts ordinance on gratitude allowance for war invalids, veterans and widows.The Chamber of Deputies adopted on Monday the draft approving GEO 47/2021, which establishes the granting of a gratitude allowance to war invalids, veterans and widows, told Agerpres. CITESTE SI AgriMin: Farmers…

AgriMin: Farmers not to be affected if regulations restricting imports of Ukrainian grain are extended

16:35, 15.05.2023 - AgriMin: Farmers not to be affected if regulations restricting imports of Ukrainian grain are extended.Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea has announced that he has written a letter to the EU bloc, signed with four other EU member states - Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia…

National Bank of Romania maintains monetary policy interest rate at 7 percent per annum

15:40, 10.05.2023 - National Bank of Romania maintains monetary policy interest rate at 7 percent per annum.The Board of Directors of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) decided on Wednesday to maintain the monetary policy interest rate at 7 percent per annum, the central bank said. CITESTE SI Exim Banca Romaneasca…

Ciuca: Some of PNL ministers will no longer be in future Government after swap

22:55, 10.04.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday that some of the liberal ministers of the current Cabinet will no longer be in the future Government, led by the leader of the social democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, after the government swap agreed by protocol for May. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Over 148K people transit border crossing points nationwide on Monday

10:36, 28.03.2023 - Approximately 148,200 Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 42,300 means of transport, carried out control formalities on Monday, both on the way in and on the way out of Romania, through border crossings throughout the country, informs the Inspectorate General of the Border Police (IGPF).According…

PM Ciuca, President of the European Council Michel discuss situation in Ukraine, Moldova

09:20, 28.03.2023 - Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed on Monday with President of the European Council Charles Michel the situation in Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, as well as the issue of Romania's accession to Schengen.According to a Government press release, during a working dinner the Romanian…

Official Ciolacu: Romania will defend sovereignity and territorial integrity of Republic of the Moldova

18:55, 27.03.2023 - Romania will be "where duty and the voice of blood call it" and will continue to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday.Marcel Ciolacu is currently visiting…

Speaker Ciolacu: Increasing depth of Bystroye Canal-unacceptable; situation to be discussed through MAE

20:15, 20.02.2023 - Increasing the depth of the Bystroye Canal by Ukraine, for navigation with a draft of 7 meters, is not allowed by international agreements, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies and Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu…


