Airliner collides with Coast Guard plane on Tokyo runway, killing five

Airliner collides with Coast Guard plane on Tokyo runway, killing five

All 379 passengers and crew of a plane miraculously escaped from a fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo‘s Haneda airport on Tuesday, but five of the six crew of plane were killed, according to France24. The Coast Guard said the collision involved one of its […] The post Airliner collides with Coast Guard plane on Tokyo runway, killing five appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

