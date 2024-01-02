Airliner collides with Coast Guard plane on Tokyo runway, killing five

Airliner collides with Coast Guard plane on Tokyo runway, killing fivePublicat:
All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane miraculously escaped from a fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday, but five of the six crew of the Coast Guard plane were killed, according to France24. The Coast Guard said the collision involved one of its […]
