GCS: 16 more persons infected with novel coronavirus have died; death toll reaches 1,555

Other 16 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching thus 1,555, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). "Between 23.06.2020 (10.00 am) - 24.06.2020 (10.00… [citeste mai departe]