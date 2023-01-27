With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties France is looking to press ahead with lucrative military contracts in Romania after sending battle group tanks and an air defence system to the country as part of efforts to bolster NATO’s ranks on the eastern flank, diplomatic sources said, according to Reuters. Paris leads a NATO battle group in Romania of about 800 troops, […] The post With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

