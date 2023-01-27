With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties

Stiri Recomandate

Cauzele care determină mirosul neplăcut al unei persoane

Pe lângă transpirația care, în cantități moderate, este perfect normală, există anumite condițiile medicale, emoții sau mâncăruri care pot face ca o persoană să emane un miros neplăcut.   Nimănui nu-i place să miroasă urât, iar acest lucru poate crea un disconfort uriaș atât pentru persoana… [citeste mai departe]

Se ascute lupta pentru candidatura liberală la funcția de primar al Timișoarei. A apărut un nou candidat

După actualul viceprimar Cosmin Tabără, un alt membru al PNL Timiș și-a anunțat înscrierea în cursa internă pentru desemnarea reprezentatului partidului în cursa pentru Primăria Timișoara.… [citeste mai departe]

Radu Banciu a răbufnit în direct și a acuzat-o pe Simona Halep că a mințit în scandalul de dopaj. „Este o rușine pentru sport”

Radu Banciu iese din nou la atac și o critică dur pe Simona Halep. Jurnalistul este convins că jucătoarea de tenis a mințit când… [citeste mai departe]

Mantra iubirii: Eliberează obstacolele care blochează drumul sufletului pereche!

Si poate ca, la fel ca alte femei care nu si-au gasit implinirea, te-ai gandit unde ai gresit, ce poti face sa atragi dragostea in viata ta si cum poti transforma aceasta lunga asteptare intr-o experienta minunata de viata, care sa te ajute… [citeste mai departe]

SRI cumpără 6 elicoptere. Cine este furnizorul + suma tranzacţiei

SRI achiziţionează 6 elicoptere medii-grele de la Airbus Helicopters România. Acordul cadru a fost semnat în cursul zilei de 25 ianuarie, iar valoarea acestuia este de 160 de milioane de euro, fără TVA. La licitație au mai participat și italienii de la Leonardo Spa.,… [citeste mai departe]

De la digitalizare la gândire

Digitalizarea rezolvă probleme de complexitate fără precedent – de cunoaștere, dar și de funcționare a unităților și societății în întregime. De aceea, frecvent, ea este socotită suficientă și echivalată cu gândirea înseși. Unele persoane chiar cred că în afară de digitalizare nu mai au altceva de însușit și de făcut.           Altele, inclusiv… [citeste mai departe]

O româncă surprinsă de o furtună de zăpadă în Italia a fost găsită înghețată a doua zi. Lângă ea au fost descoperiți morți și câinii ei

O româncă de 50 de ani, crescătoare de câini, stabilită de mai mulți în provincia Arezzo din centrul… [citeste mai departe]

VOLUNTARI la la sediul Direcției Venituri din cadrul Primăriei Alba Iulia. Explicațiile administrației locale

Venim în întâmpinarea nevoilor cetățenilor Municipiului Alba Iulia! Luând în considerare fluxul mare de persoane, în anumite intervale orare, la sediul Direcției Venituri din… [citeste mai departe]

Reţinut pentru că îşi hărţuia fosta prietenă. L-a pocnit și i-a distrus mașina actualului partener

În ziua de 26 ianuarie, polițiștii de investigații criminale din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Pitești au continuat cercetările într-un dosar penal aflat sub supravegherea Parchetului de pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Analist: O inflaţie mai mică nu înseamnă scăderea preţurilor, ci că prețurile cresc mai puţin

Analistul economic Constantin Rudniţchi a declarat vineri, 28 ianuarie, la Prima News TV, că preţurile alimentelor au crescut cel mai mult în 2022, după sectorul energetic, iar o eventuală diminuare… [citeste mai departe]


With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties

Publicat:
France is looking to press ahead with lucrative military contracts in Romania after sending battle group tanks and an air defence system to the country as part of efforts to bolster NATO’s ranks on the eastern flank, diplomatic sources said, according to Reuters. Paris leads a NATO battle group in Romania of about 800 troops, […] The post With troops in Romania, France seeks to capitalise on military ties appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

France and Iraq sign comprehensive strategic partnership agreement

13:06, 27.01.2023 - French President Emmanuel Macron met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Thursday, said the French presidency, signing a set of strategic agreements meant to boost Iraq’s economic cooperation with Paris, especially in the energy and public transportation sectors, according to Reuters.…

Strikes disrupt several French refinery sites

13:26, 26.01.2023 - TotalEnergies said strike action had interrupted shipments at several production sites in France, as the euro zone’s second-biggest economy continues to face widespread protests over government plans to increase the retirement age, according to Reuters. The company said on Thursday shipments were blocked…

ECB signs supervision cooperation deal with non-euro zone members

14:36, 25.01.2023 - The European Central Bank agreed with six non-euro zone members to cooperate more closely on bank supervision matters, including in exchanging information about cross-border supervised banks, it said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. The agreement covers the Czech Republic, Denmark, Hungary, Poland,…

EU says it cannot brand Iran’s Guards as terror group before court ruling

11:35, 23.01.2023 - The European Union cannot list Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist entity until an EU court has determined that they are, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday, according to Reuters.  EU foreign ministers are however set to add 37 names to the bloc’s list of people and entities…

EDPR to take legal action over Romania and Poland energy taxes

11:40, 09.01.2023 - Portuguese renewable energy provider EDP Renovaveis said on Monday it will take legal action against newly created taxes on energy in Poland and Romania, according to Reuters. Like other European Union countries, Romania and Poland have recently introduced emergency measures to claw back revenue from…

France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID

11:10, 02.01.2023 - France on Sunday urged European Union peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID after Paris decided to do so amid an outbreak sweeping the country, according to Reuters. Only Italy and Spain also require tests in the 27-nation, largely border-free EU and health officials from across the bloc failed…

EU tentatively agrees $60 price cap on Russian seaborne oil

11:55, 02.12.2022 - European Union governments tentatively agreed on Thursday on a $60 a barrel price cap on Russian seaborne oil – an idea of the Group of Seven (G7) nations – with an adjustment mechanism to keep the cap at 5% below the market price, according to diplomats, according to Reuters.. The agreement still needs…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…


