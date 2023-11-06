Von der Leyen announces increase in aid to Gaza

Stiri Recomandate

CTP Cluj eliberează abonamentele pe 2024 pentru persoanele vârstnice, pensionarii și cetățenii de onoare

Compania de Transport Public Cluj-Napoca S.A. va elibera începând cu data de 08.11.2023, abonamentele pentru transportul public în comun pentru persoanele vârstnice, pensionarii cu domiciliul… [citeste mai departe]

Frații Tate nu au voie să plece din București. Au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar

Andrew şi Tristan Tate au cerut ridicarea controlului judiciar pentru a putea părăsi țara, dar magistrații au respins cererea. Frații Tate sunt judecaţi pentru trafic de persoane şi viol, cu interdicţia de a părăsi Capitala… [citeste mai departe]

Creșterea comisioanelor la bănci amânată dar nu anulată

Un anunț care a stârnit consternare în rândul populației dar și a clasei politice a fost făcut de Banca Transilvania urmă cu câteva zile. Una dintre cele mai mari bănci din România anunța că va majora comisioanele pentru populație și firme de la 1 ianuarie 2024. Vestea bună este… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție la „ofertele de nerefuzat” de Black Friday!

Polițiștii buzoieni recomandă atenție sporită la cumpărăturile online în contextul Black Friday! Realizarea cumpărăturilor on-line a devenit din ce în ce mai ușoară, tot mai mulți cumpărători orientându-se spre acest tip de comerț având în vedere timpul economisit prin rapiditatea tranzacțiilor… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia exclude orice discuţie cu SUA privind inspectarea arsenalului nuclear, invocând armamentul cu rază lungă trimis Ucrainei

Serghei Lavrov, șeful diplomației ruse, a declarat luni, 6 noiembrie, că Moscova nu va reîncepe discuţiile cu Washingtonul cu privire la reluarea… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,2 în Nepal

Cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,2 în NepalUn cutremur cu magnitudinea 5,2 s-a produs luni în Nepal, conform Centrului Seismologic Euro-Mediteranean (EMSC), transmite Reuters, conform Agerpres. Seismul s-a produs la o adâncime de 35 de kilometri, potrivit EMSC. Cel puţin 157 de persoane au murit în urma unui cutremur cu magnitudinea… [citeste mai departe]

Autoritatea Vamala Romana: Țigarete retinute de inspectorii vamali din cadrul Biroului Vamal de Frontiera Sulina

COMUNICAT DE PRESA 25.000 tigarete retinute de inspectorii vamali din cadrul Biroului Vamal de Frontiera Sulina In data de 03.11.2023, inspectorii vamali din cadrul Biroului… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele care nu s-au tratat corespunzător de Covid pot prezenta fibroze pulmonare

În cea mai recentă călătorie medicală și în cadrul discuției avute cu un medic specialist pneumolog, consilierul medical Eva Pavel a aflat că cele mai des întâlnite afecțiuni ale plămânilor în sezonul rece sunt infecțiile acute respiratorii… [citeste mai departe]

Angelina Jolie se ceartă cu tatăl său pe tema războiului israeliano-palestinian

Războiul israeliano-palestinian produce rupturi în familiile americane celebre. Ultimul scandal apărut pe fondul războiului din Orientul Mijlociu este cel dintre actrița Angelina Jolie și tatăl său Jon Voight. O postare pro-palestinieni… [citeste mai departe]

Warren Buffet stă pe un munte istoric de bani în condițiile în care „chilipirurile” par să se fi evaporat

Compania de investiții Berkshire Hathaway fondată și condusă de legendarul Warren Buffett și-a crescut disponibilul de numerar până la un nivel record în condițiile în care… [citeste mai departe]


Von der Leyen announces increase in aid to Gaza

The EU is increasing the amount of money in humanitarian aid it is sending to Gaza, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, according to Politico.  “I can announce that we are further increasing the humanitarian aid to Gaza by another E25 million,” she said, speaking at the annual meeting of the EU’s diplomatic […] The post Von der Leyen announces increase in aid to Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Slovakia’s Fico announces halt of military aid to Ukraine

14:50, 26.10.2023 - Slovakia‘s newly elected Prime Minister Robert Fico pledged on Thursday to stop delivering weapons to Ukraine, just one day after taking office, according to Politico.  The prime minister told lawmakers that Slovakia would “no longer supply weapons to Ukraine” and would only send humanitarian aid to…

Von der Leyen doubles down on pro-Israel stance, lashes out at Iran

11:25, 23.10.2023 - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday reiterated her strongly pro-Israeli stance despite growing criticism from within her own staff, while also harshly criticizing Iran for seeking to sow “violence and chaos” in the Middle East, according to Politico.  Some 800 EU staff took…

EU urges reforms, single market in Western Balkans to boost membership bids

11:00, 17.10.2023 - The European Union wants to bring six Western Balkan countries closer to membership of the bloc but wants them first to implement reform and create their own single market, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, according to Reuters. Having been promised EU membership years…

Brussels terror attack suspect shot by police

10:40, 17.10.2023 - Brussels police on Tuesday morning shot a man suspected of killing two Swedish football fans in an Islamist terror attack on Monday night, according to Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden speaking on local radio, according to Politico.  Verlinden said she was waiting for more information from…

China slams EU over electric vehicle subsidy probe

10:50, 14.09.2023 - China accused the European Union of „naked protectionist behaviour” on Thursday after Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched an investigation into state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles, according to Politico. “China expresses its high concern and strong dissatisfaction over the probe…

Von der Leyen wants Bulgaria, Romania in Schengen ASAP

12:10, 13.09.2023 - The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that Bulgaria and Romania should be admitted to the EU’s free-movement zone “without any further delay,” according to Politico.  “They have proved it: Bulgaria and Romania are part of our Schengen area,” von der Leyen said in her…

Sweden to increase measures against radicalisation, terrorism

11:40, 29.08.2023 - Sweden will strengthen cooperation between authorities to prevent radicalisation and the spread of violent terrorism in response to the deteriorating security situation following several Quran burnings, Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer said at a press conference on Monday, according to Euractiv. The…

Latvia’s prime minister announces resignation

18:25, 14.08.2023 - Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Monday that he and his government will resign later this week, according to Reuters. “This Thursday I will submit the resignation of myself and this cabinet to the president,” Karins told a press conference. On Friday, Karins had said he hoped to reconfigure…


Urmareste stirile pe: