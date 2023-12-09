Stiri Recomandate

US vetoes Israel ceasefire resolution at the UN

Publicat:
US vetoes Israel ceasefire resolution at the UN

vetoed a resolution at the United Nations Security Council Friday demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, as civilian casualties rise amid Israel’s military campaign against the Palestinian militant group Hamas, according to Politico. The resolution, introduced by the , was a priority for UN Security General Antonio Guterres, who invoked […] The post US vetoes Israel ceasefire resolution at the UN appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 08 decembrie 2023
USD 4.614
EUR 4.9679
CHF 5.2769
GBP 5.8029
CAD 3.3946
XAU 301.716
JPY 3.1866
CNY 0.6452
AED 1.2565
AUD 3.0289
MDL 0.2595
BGN 2.54

