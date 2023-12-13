US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting RussiaPublicat:
The US Treasury and State Departments sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US agencies calls Russia’s procurement network, a loose […] The post US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Turkey expects to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession ‘within weeks’ says Swedish minister
11:25, 29.11.2023 - Turkey has told Sweden it expects to ratify its long-delayed accession to the NATO military alliance within weeks, Sweden’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Sweden and Finland asked to join NATO last year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Turkish President…
Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine
15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters. “It’s our obligation to ensure…
Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure
12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…
Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach
13:55, 01.11.2023 - A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…
NATO allies to form mine-sweeping force to clear Black Sea route
12:41, 10.10.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are discussing the creation of a joint force to clear any mines that drift into their waters from Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to three officials familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reports. The three NATO members are still working out the details but may set up…
Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlook
11:26, 09.10.2023 - The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…
EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions
11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…
Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks
13:40, 21.09.2023 - Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the…