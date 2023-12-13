US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Spectacol caritabil „MISTERELE OPEREI” la Sala Auditorium Joseph Schmidt

Spectacol caritabil „MISTERELE OPEREI” la Sala Auditorium Joseph Schmidt

Asociația Divas în parteneriat cu Universitatea Ștefan cel Mare, Casa de Cultură a Studenților și Rotary  Suceava Bucovina vă invită să participați la spectacolul MISTERELE OPEREI, Pagini celebre de operă, operetă și canzonete Spectacolul va avea loc… [citeste mai departe]

Dani Oțil i-a dat acces soției sale la conturile sale, însă a avut parte de o surpriză. Ce i-a făcut Gabriela. „Este un subiect greu. Am intrat în panică”

Dani Oțil i-a dat acces soției sale la conturile sale, însă a avut parte de o surpriză. Ce i-a făcut Gabriela. „Este un subiect greu. Am intrat în panică”

Dani și Gabriela Oțil formează unul dintre cele mai solide cupluri din… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Clinic de Urgență pentru Copii „Grigore Alexandrescu” primește cel mai performant sistem de navigație chirurgicală din domeniu, crucial pentru tratarea scoliozelor la copii

Spitalul Clinic de Urgență pentru Copii „Grigore Alexandrescu” primește cel mai performant sistem de navigație chirurgicală din domeniu, crucial pentru tratarea scoliozelor la copii

Redirecționarea a 20%… [citeste mai departe]

Nick Kyrgios spune că s-a săturat să joace tenis

Nick Kyrgios spune că s-a săturat să joace tenis

Nick Kyrgios a declarat că este "obosit" şi că nu mai vrea să joace tenis, în timp ce continuă să se recupereze după o accidentare, scrie BBC.Australianul în vârstă de 28 de ani a ratat toate cele patru turnee majore din 2023 din cauza unor accidentări la încheietura mâinii, la genunchi şi la picior.… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: ”Aceasta este evoluția inflației în ultimul an! Vom continua măsurile în 2024!”

Marcel Ciolacu: ”Aceasta este evoluția inflației în ultimul an! Vom continua măsurile în 2024!”

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu afirmă, miercuri, pe Facebook, că scăderea inflației în ultimul an de la 16,8% la 6,7% nu ar fi fost posibilă fără plafonarea prețurilor la energie și fără limitarea adaosului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Cea mai ieftină mașină electrică „românească” vine de la Brașov. Cum arată AllView CityZEN. Poate fi condusă de la 16 ani

VIDEO: Cea mai ieftină mașină electrică „românească” vine de la Brașov. Cum arată AllView CityZEN. Poate fi condusă de la 16 ani

VIDEO: Cea mai ieftină mașină electrică „românească” vine de la Brașov. Cum arată AllView CityZEN. Poate fi condusă de… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție din PSD la ancheta demarată de DNA!

Prima reacție din PSD la ancheta demarată de DNA!

Lucian Romașcanu, purtătorul de cuvânt al PSD, a comentat într-o intervenție pentru postul de televiziune B1 TV, ancheta procurorilor DNA în care este vizată și președinta de la Consiliul Județean Botoșani, Doina Federovici.Întrebat dacă aceasta va fi dată afară din PSD, Romașcanu a precizat„Măsurile… [citeste mai departe]

Mircea Geoană, la liceul pe care l-a absolvit: ”Nicio înfrângere nu este decisivă, atâta timp cât ai puterea să te ridici. Am învățat din momentele grele”

Mircea Geoană, la liceul pe care l-a absolvit: ”Nicio înfrângere nu este decisivă, atâta timp cât ai puterea să te ridici. Am învățat din momentele grele”

Mircea Geoană, secretarul general adjunct al NATO, s-a întors la… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Neurochirurgii au salvat viaţa unui bebeluş, care avea o tumoră cerebrală de 3 centimetri

(AUDIO) Iaşi: Neurochirurgii au salvat viaţa unui bebeluş, care avea o tumoră cerebrală de 3 centimetri

O echipă de medici de la Spitalul Clinic de Urgenţă ‘Prof. Dr. N. Oblu’ Iaşi a reuşit să extirpe o formaţiune tumorală cerebrală de trei centimetri de la o fetiţă în vârstă de 5 luni.… [citeste mai departe]

Medic veterinar: Petardele pot provoca fobii şi moartea animalelor de companie

Medic veterinar: Petardele pot provoca fobii şi moartea animalelor de companie

Medicii veterinari atrag atenţia că animalele pot dezvolta fobii, mişcări necontrolate şi îşi pot pierde viaţa din cauza efectelor produse de materialele pirotehnice. Tone de petarde şi artificii sunt folosite în fiecare an, în luna decembrie,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

Publicat:
US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia

The US Treasury and sanctioned more than 250 companies and individuals in China, Turkey and the , alleging that their continuing support for Russia has been crucial to sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. The measures take aim at what the US agencies calls Russia’s procurement network, a loose […] The post US sanctions China, Turkey and UAE firms for supporting Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkey expects to ratify Sweden’s NATO accession ‘within weeks’ says Swedish minister

11:25, 29.11.2023 - Turkey has told Sweden it expects to ratify its long-delayed accession to the NATO military alliance within weeks, Sweden’s foreign minister said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  Sweden and Finland asked to join NATO last year after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But Turkish President…

Stoltenberg urges NATO allies to ‘stay the course’ on Ukraine

15:45, 28.11.2023 - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged members of the alliance on Tuesday to “stay the course” in supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia‘s invasion as both the United States and European Union struggle to agree on further military aid, according to Reuters.  “It’s our obligation to ensure…

Russia’s biggest drone strike in weeks hits critical Ukrainian infrastructure

12:20, 03.11.2023 - Russia launched a massive drone attack early on Friday, hitting critical infrastructure in the west and south of Ukraine and destroying private houses and commercial buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, officials said, according to Reuters. The air force said it shot down 24 “Shahed”…

Dutch court sentences Russian man to prison for EU sanctions breach

13:55, 01.11.2023 - A Dutch court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 18 months in prison and fined his company 200,000 euros for breaching trade sanctions against Russia which the European Union imposed over the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. The 56-year-old man, named Dmitri K by prosecutors, was tried in absentia…

NATO allies to form mine-sweeping force to clear Black Sea route

12:41, 10.10.2023 - Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are discussing the creation of a joint force to clear any mines that drift into their waters from Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to three officials familiar with the talks, Bloomberg reports. The three NATO members are still working out the details but may set up…

Middle East conflict adds new risks to global economic outlook

11:26, 09.10.2023 - The outbreak of military conflict in the Middle East may leave central bankers battling new inflationary trends as well as deal a blow to economic confidence at a time when they had expressed growing hope about containing the price surge sparked by the pandemic and Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine,…

EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

11:55, 06.10.2023 - European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

Russia strikes Ukrainian energy facilities in biggest attack in weeks

13:40, 21.09.2023 - Russia carried out its biggest missile attack in weeks across Ukraine on Thursday, pounding energy facilities in what officials said appeared to be the first salvo in a new air campaign against the Ukrainian power grid, according to Reuters. Power cuts were reported in five Ukrainian regions in the…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 13 decembrie 2023
USD 4.6011
EUR 4.9724
CHF 5.2526
GBP 5.7879
CAD 3.3915
XAU 294.081
JPY 3.1676
CNY 0.6415
AED 1.2529
AUD 3.0343
MDL 0.2591
BGN 2.5423

Urmareste stirile pe: