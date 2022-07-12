U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Stiri Recomandate

Imprimeria Națională cumpără cipuri cu antenă de inducție EM încoporată pentru noile cărți de identitate electronice ale românilor

Imprimeria Națională cumpără cipuri cu antenă de inducție EM încoporată pentru noile cărți de identitate electronice ale românilor

Compania Națională Imprimeria Națională a lansat contractul de achiziție pentru cipuri și material policarbonat cu antenă… [citeste mai departe]

În luna mai, câştigul salarial mediu brut a scăzut față de aprilie la 6.358 lei

În luna mai, câştigul salarial mediu brut a scăzut față de aprilie la 6.358 lei

În luna mai 2022, câştigul salarial mediu brut a fost 6.358 lei, cu 85 lei (-1,3%) mai mic decât în luna aprilie, iar câştigul salarial mediu net a fost 3.928 lei, în scădere faţă de luna precedentă cu 39 lei (-1,0%), anunță INS. [citeste mai departe]

FOTBAL – Stadionul „Viorel Mateianu”, pregătit pentru meciurile din Liga 2

FOTBAL – Stadionul „Viorel Mateianu”, pregătit pentru meciurile din Liga 2

Băimărenilor iubitori de fotbal li s-a promis de ani de zile modernizarea Stadionului Municipal „Viorel Mateianu”. Au fost doar promisiuni, căci nu s-a întamplat nimic concret. Acum CS Minaur a reușit promovarea în Liga 2 de fotbal, iar la… [citeste mai departe]

Studiu: Doar zece state occidentale au trimis Ucrainei armamentul promis. România, printre ţările care nu au livrat nimic

Studiu: Doar zece state occidentale au trimis Ucrainei armamentul promis. România, printre ţările care nu au livrat nimic

Numai zece state din Occident şi-au respectat promisiunea de a livra Ucrainei armament, după ce Occidentul a promis livrări de armament în valoare de 80,7… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens upwards Tuesdays session

Bucharest Stock Exchange opens upwards Tuesdays session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session on an upward trend and 4.36 million RON (882.987 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first half an hour after the start of the trading session. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Programul Start-Up Nation 2022 începe pe 19 iulie. Granturi de 200.000 de lei pentru cei care vor să înceapă o afacere. Condițiile

Programul Start-Up Nation 2022 începe pe 19 iulie. Granturi de 200.000 de lei pentru cei care vor să înceapă o afacere. Condițiile

Programul Start-Up Nation 2022 începe pe 19 iulie. Granturi de 200.000 de lei pentru cei care vor să înceapă o afacere. Condițiile… [citeste mai departe]

12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ

12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ 12 iulie 2022, COVID-19 în Alba. 7 noi infectări și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore, în județ… [citeste mai departe]

Celebrul Charlie Ottley, la „Vatra cu Dor” a meşterului popular Paul Buţa. A mâncat „chiperi cu smântână” FOTO

Celebrul Charlie Ottley, la „Vatra cu Dor” a meşterului popular Paul Buţa. A mâncat „chiperi cu smântână” FOTO

Charlie Ottley, realizatorul celebrelor documentare Wild Carpathia şi Flavors of Romania, a vizitat „Vatra cu Dor” din Galaţi, gospodăria lui Paul Buţa,… [citeste mai departe]

Rui Vitoria este noul selecţioner al Egiptului

Rui Vitoria este noul selecţioner al Egiptului

Portughezul Rui Vitoria, în vârstă de 52 de ani, a fost numit în funcţia de selecţioner al Egiptului, potrivit news.ro Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit și sunt de acord cu Politică de confidențialitate BACK TO TOP… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se va întâmpla cu uleiul din septembrie 2022. Vești proaste pentru milioane de români

Ce se va întâmpla cu uleiul din septembrie 2022. Vești proaste pentru milioane de români

S-a aflat ce se va întâmpla cu uleiul de gătit din luna septembrie 2022. Astfel, se anunță vești proaste pentru milioane de români, chiar dacă producția la floarea soarelui este una record. Toate detaliile, disponibile… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

Publicat:
U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki agreed on Tuesday to work together to address rising food and energy prices, as well as volatility in currency markets, exacerbated by Russia‘s war in Ukraine, according to Reuters. They said the war had increased exchange rate volatility, which could have adverse implications for […] The post U.S., Japan agree to address currency, economic impact of Ukraine war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Turkey can re-export Black Sea grains to states in need says Erdogan

15:45, 01.07.2022 - Turkey can re-export grain products like wheat, oat, and barley from the Black Sea to countries in need after talks with Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss the matter with both countries in coming days, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the top…

NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

10:25, 27.06.2022 - NATO leaders will urge Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to lift his veto over Finland and Sweden‘s bid to join the military alliance when they meet for a three-day summit on Tuesday, as the West strives to send Russia and China a signal of resolve, according to Reuters. Taking place in the shadow of…

Scholz heads to Western Balkans to help EU membership bid

14:25, 10.06.2022 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz sets off on a two-day tour of the Western Balkans on Friday in a bid to help reinvigorate their long-stalled campaign for European Union membership, ease regional tensions and fend off the influence of rival powers such as Russia, according to Reuters. Russia’s invasion…

France reassures Ukraine it will be part of European Union

15:00, 24.05.2022 - Ukraine will eventually be part of the European Union, France‘s Europe minister said on Tuesday, reassuring Kyiv that an initiative to forge closer ties between the bloc and aspiring members would not replace their bids to join, according to Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this month…

EU’s von der Leyen says Russia is using food supplies as a weapon

13:10, 24.05.2022 - Russia is using food supplies as a weapon with global repercussions, acting the same way as it does in the energy sector, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Speaking at the annual World Economic Forum held in Davos, she said global cooperation was…

Euro zone economic growth stronger than expected, employment rose

13:35, 17.05.2022 - Euro zone economic growth was stronger than previously expected in the first quarter, revised data showed on Tuesday, and employment rose too, showing the euro zone expanded at the solid pace seen of the end of 2021 despite the war in Ukraine, according to Reuters.  The European Union’s statistics office…

Pope wants to visit Moscow to meet Putin over Ukraine war

10:11, 04.05.2022 - Pope Francis said in an interview published on Tuesday that he asked for a meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to try to stop the war in Ukraine but had not received a reply, according to Reuters. The pope also told Italy’s Corriere Della Sera newspaper that Patriarch Kirill of the…

EU to suspend tariffs on Ukraine imports for one year, Kyiv grateful

10:55, 28.04.2022 - The European Commission proposed on Wednesday a one-year suspension of import duties on all Ukrainian goods not covered by an existing free trade deal to help the country’s economy during the war with Russia, according to Reuters. The measures will apply in particular to fruit and vegetables, subject…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 12 iulie 2022
Bucuresti 13°C | 28°C
Iasi 11°C | 26°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 22°C
Timisoara 11°C | 27°C
Constanta 17°C | 25°C
Brasov 8°C | 22°C
Baia Mare 12°C | 23°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 iulie 2022
USD 4.9391
EUR 4.9411
CHF 5.0128
GBP 5.8385
CAD 3.7883
XAU 275.441
JPY 3.6035
CNY 0.7343
AED 1.3448
AUD 3.319
MDL 0.2537
BGN 2.5263

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec