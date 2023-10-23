US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

Stiri Recomandate

Băiatul cel mare al Ancăi Serea a renunțat la facultatea din Olanda. Unde studiază acum: „David este la casa lui”

David e fiul cel mare al Ancăi Serea și al omului de afaceri Filip Poplingher, care s-a stins din viață acum câțiva ani. Băiatul în vârstă de 21 de ani a plecat… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire macabră a polițiștilor după ce un tânăr cu probleme psihice a sunat la 112

Un tânăr din Sibiu a sunat la poliție pentru a anunța că tatăl său a murit în casă. Polițiștii au mers de urgență la locuința acestuia și au constatat că într-adevăr un bărbat în vârstă de 50 de ani era mort în casă… [citeste mai departe]

Simptomele unui pancreas bolnav. Semnul care îți arată că trebuie să mergi de urgență la medic

Pancreasul este împărțit în trei secțiuni: cap, corp și coadă, fiecare parte având rolul ei. Principala activitate a acestui organ constă în producerea de hormoni și enzime esențiale, care ajută la… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu tragic în localitatea Oituz: Un copil de 13 ani a pierit carbonizat

În cursul dimineții de duminică, la ora 04:30, pompierii militari din Bacău au fost alertați și au intervenit prompt în localitatea Oituz pentru a lichida un incendiu devastator care a avut loc la o anexă din lemn. Din nefericire, intervenția a fost… [citeste mai departe]

Marian Andronache: Polul de Dreapta, singura alternativă la actuala guvernare din România

Președintele Organizației Județene Suceava a PMP și vicepreședinte regional al acestui partid, Marian Andronache, a declarat că în cadrul Colegiului Național al Partidului Mișcarea Populară a votat pentru înființarea Polului… [citeste mai departe]

Microsoft intră într-o nouă eră! Fiecare soluție pentru pentru client va avea integrată Inteligența Artificială

Într-o scrisoare anuală, Satya Nadella a subliniat planurile Microsoft pentru AI, care include integrarea AI și a lui Copilot în „produsele cele mai utilizate” ale… [citeste mai departe]

S-au pus în vânzare biletele pentru meciul cu Elveţia - Copiii sub 14 ani au acces gratuit

Drumul tricolorilor spre Euro 2024 se încheie în luna noiembrie, cu un meci cu Elveţia, pe Arena Naţională, partidă la finalul căreia s-ar putea sărbători calificarea la turneul final, notează frf.ro, potrivit news.ro.Biletele… [citeste mai departe]

CNAS primește bani pentru finanțarea spitalelor și decontarea serviciilor medicale

Guvernul a decis, vineri, alocarea a 200 de milioane de lei din fondul de rezervă, pentru decontarea serviciilor medicale și finanțarea spitaleor în luna octombrie, dar și majorarea limitei de cheltuieli la 668 milioane de lei.  … [citeste mai departe]

Suma maximă pe care un român o poate scoate de la bancomat într-o zi. Limitele impuse de BCR, BRD, BT, Raiffeisen, ING sau CEC

Atunci când ştii că nevoie urgentă de o sumă mai mare de bani cash ar fi bine să te pregătești din timp pentru o astfel de situație. Una dintre… [citeste mai departe]


US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

Publicat:
US and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider , according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza. Israel’s supporting diplomatic […] The post US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

