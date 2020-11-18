Unable to stay afloat anymore, increasingly more non-food retailers pull shutters down for good

Stiri Recomandate

Magazinele nealimentare în pragul falimentului

Magazinele nealimentare sunt într-o situație dificilă din cauza restricțiilor prelungite, motiv pentru care nu mai pot rezista pe piață, fiind în pragul falimentului. După ce au fost închise timp de trei... [citeste mai departe]

Huawei se bazează pe înfrângerea lui Donald Trump: Ce au încercat acum

În ultimii doi ani, Huawei a devenit victima în războiul comercial dintre Statele Unite ale Americii și China. După înfrângerea lui Donald Trump de către Joe Biden, chinezi speră ca lucrurile să se remedieze, scrie playtech.ro . [citeste mai departe]

Ce alimente consumăm în Postul Crăciunului. Carnea și brânza pot fi înlocuite atât de ușor

Atunci când începi să ții post, trebuie să te gândești și la variantele sănătoase de a înlocui produsele de origine animală din farfuria ta. Se știe că organismul are nevoie de alimente energizante și diverse,… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin 9 oameni au murit în urma dezastrului provocat de uraganul Iota

Cel puţin 9 oameni au murit în timpul uraganului Iota care face ravagii în America Centrală. Potrivit presei străine, în Nicaragua oamenii erau luați de puhoaie, iar vântul puternic a zmuls acoperișurile mai multor case și a doborât numeroşi copaci la… [citeste mai departe]

Noi controale privind respectarea masurilor COVID-19, noaptea trecuta, la Constanta

S au facut verificari, noaptea trecuta, in vederea respectarii masurilor COVID 19 de catre politistii si jandarmii constanteni. Au fost sanctionate 44 de persoane care nu au respectat interdictiile privind deplasarea.Noaptea trecuta,… [citeste mai departe]

Maia Sandu s-a întâlnit cu ambasadorul Uniunii Europene la Chișinău, Peter Michalko

Trimisul special al AGERPRES, Cristian Lupaşcu, transmite: Preşedintele ales ale Republicii Moldova, Maia Sandu, a avut o întrevedere cu ambasadorul Uniunii Europene (UE) la Chişinău, Peter Michalko, în cadrul căreia i-a mulţumit… [citeste mai departe]

Surorile suspectate de anchetatori au recunoscut că au ucis-o pe femeia incendiată în Giurgiu/ Explicația criminalelor este halucinantă

Cele două surori suspectate că au ucis-o pe Sabina Mircea, femeia incendiată în Giurgiu, au recunoscut în fața anchetatorilor… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor, avertisment pentru Iohannis: Are un comportament partizan. Nu e treaba lui să spună că unii sunt buni și alții răi

Președintele UDMR a declarat, în cadrul emisiunii „Eu contez, Eu votez” de la Libertatea, că șeful statului a greșit când a luat decizia… [citeste mai departe]

Vaccinare anti COVID, pe alese. Oficialii, cu moț

Vaccinare anti COVID se face pe alese.  Astfel, cu toate că strategia de vaccinare împotriva noului coronavirus va fi făcută publică săptămâna viitoare, în cadrul Guvernului, pe la toate ministerele „se rostogolește“ o circulară prin care li se cere oamenilor să se înscrie pe lista pentru vaccinare… [citeste mai departe]

Incidența infectărilor cu noul coronavirus, în municipiul Brașov, a ajuns la 8,62!

Incidența cumulată a cazurilor de coronavirus, din ultimele 14 zile, la nivelul județului Brașov, este de 6,62 la mia de locuitori. La Sâmbăta de Sus avem, în continuare, cea mai mare incidență, de 12,67, în scădere față de ieri.… [citeste mai departe]


Unable to stay afloat anymore, increasingly more non-food retailers pull shutters down for good

Publicat:
Increasingly more non-food retailers are going bankrupt, unable to stay afloat on the market, the ' Organization - Roretail said in a release on Wednesday, according to AGREPRES.

The organization has repeatedly sounded alarm, both publicly and through communications to decision-makers, about the extremely difficult situation of the Romanian non-food retailers. After 3 months during which the stores were closed by decision of the authorities, sales remained far below last year's level even after reopening.

Sales in stores plunged on average 60 pct - 80 pct in…

