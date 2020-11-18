Unable to stay afloat anymore, increasingly more non-food retailers pull shutters down for good

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- At the end of September 2020, ING Bank Romania recorded a net profit of 443 million lei, down 26 pct compared to the same period last year, according to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES. The bank's total revenues increased by 2 pct to 1.57 billion lei, while operating costs increased…

- The budget deficit will rise to 9.1% of the Gross Domestic Product at the budget amendment that will be adopted in the next period, Minister of Finance Florin Citu told a press conference on Wednesday, accoridng to AGEPRES. "The Ministry of Public Finance proposes a budget amendment with a…

- After-schools remained open because they observed the measures and there were no cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES."We have handled the matter of after-schools and nurseries separately also because they are…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday that the government's decision to extend the state of alert is on the agenda of the Executive meeting and that in localities where the incidence of 3 COVID-19 cases per one thousand residents is exceeded, wearing a face mask will be mandatory in all…

- The restrictions imposed by the government in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic will result in the layoff of about 100,000 HoReCa workers by the end of the year, and in a 3 billion-euro loss for the industry, president of the Romanian Hotel Industry Federation Calin Ile told AGERPRES on Wednesday.He…

- The Mayor-elect of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, announced on Wednesday that, following the start of procedures for the large problems that Bucharest has, there will be dismissals in the institutional apparatus, reminding at the same time that the political commitment regards "the disestablishment of a…

- The situation of non-food retail stores continues to be extremely difficult almost 3 months after the reopening of the mall-type shopping centers, with sales having plunged by up to 75% between July and August, the Romanian Retailers' Organization (RORETAIL) announces in a press release sent to AGERPRES…

- President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday stated that, although the decision to open schools is not easy to take, it is "a correct and necessary" one. He sent a message to the parents, encouraging them to send their children to school.