UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

- The British government has lost a Supreme Court fight over its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and emboldening Conservative critics on his right, according to Politico. The UK’s final court of appeal on Wednesday dismissed a challenge by the…

- Romania’s new strategy for Africa is designed to revive the country’s ties with Africa, leveraging a promising basis for collaboration, ahead of President Klaus Iohannis’ upcoming tour in Africa, which starts on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This visit marks the first high-level political and diplomatic…

- The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

- G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday issued a “unified message” on the Israel–Hamas war, including a call for a humanitarian pause in the fighting and a “peace process,” Japan‘s top diplomat said, even as Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters. Winding up a two-day meeting…

- Oil prices edged up in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key meetings of global central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the market closely watched the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters. Brent January crude futures rose 0.8%, or 66 cents,…

- The European Central Bank is ready to leave interest rates unchanged Thursday for the first time in over a year as the Israel-Hamas war spreads even more gloom over already downbeat prospects for Europe’s economy, according to AP News. It would be the bank’s first meeting with no change after a torrid…

- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico. “Our friendship has deep…

- Polish lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday to hold a referendum on migration and three other issues on the same day as parliamentary elections on 15 October, in what some analysts say is a government bid to mobilize its base, according to Euractiv. Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) say…