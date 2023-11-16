UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

Stiri Recomandate

Atentie soferi! Circulatie restrictionata in intersectia de la ICIL pentru desfasurarea lucrarilor de asfaltare

Atentie soferi! Circulatie restrictionata in intersectia de la ICIL pentru desfasurarea lucrarilor de asfaltare

Astazi si maine se va circula cu dificultate intre orele 07:00 si 20:00 la intersectia bulevardului 1 Decembrie 1918 cu bulevardul I.C. Bratianu pe fondul lucrarilor de asfaltare.Potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Decizia luată de Cristi Borcea în privința copiilor lui. Ce relație are cu aceștia. „Toate patrulele de poliție să-i oprească”

Decizia luată de Cristi Borcea în privința copiilor lui. Ce relație are cu aceștia. „Toate patrulele de poliție să-i oprească”

Cristi Borcea, în vârstă de 3 de nai, are 9 copii și cu fiecare dintre ei are o relație bună, după cum spune chiar el. Fostul… [citeste mai departe]

Românii nu mai vor să lucreze în Italia: “De 30 de ani nu s-au mărit salariile”. În ce țări preferă să muncească acum

Românii nu mai vor să lucreze în Italia: “De 30 de ani nu s-au mărit salariile”. În ce țări preferă să muncească acum

În ciuda faptului că, ani buni, a fost calea aleasă de foarte mulți conaționali, în speranța că își vor putea asigura acolo un trai mai bun,… [citeste mai departe]

Sinaxar 16 noiembrie 2023

Sinaxar 16 noiembrie 2023

Astăzi facem pomenirea Sfântului Apostol şi Evanghelist MATEI, unul din cei 12 Apostoli (+ 60).Tot în această zi, pomenirea Sfântului FULVIAN, prinţul Etiopiei, care prin botez a primit numele de Matei și care a ajuns mai târziu episcop (secolul ... [citeste mai departe]

Au fost identificaţi criminalii lui Adrian Kreiner, omul de afaceri din Sibiu omorât în propria casă

Au fost identificaţi criminalii lui Adrian Kreiner, omul de afaceri din Sibiu omorât în propria casă

Anchetatorii i-au identificat pe cei trei autori ai crimei de la Sibiu. Criminalii ar fi din județul Dolj. Până în acest moment, niciunul dintre ei nu a fost reținut. Se ia în calcul ipoteza ca… [citeste mai departe]

Mega-racheta Starship de la SpaceX va face un nou test crucial vineri

Mega-racheta Starship de la SpaceX va face un nou test crucial vineri

Sistemul Starship construit de SpaceX va face vineri o nouă tentativă de zbor orbital, după ce prima încercare, în aprilie, s-a încheiat cu o explozie. Autoritatea americană FAA a dat undă verde pentru lansarea care se va produce dacă va fi vreme bună și dacă nu… [citeste mai departe]

DESCINDERI LA PERSOANE BĂNUITE DE EVAZIUNE FISCALĂ ȘI MĂRTURIE MINCINOASĂ în domeniul construcțiilor și imobiliarelor.VIDEO

DESCINDERI LA PERSOANE BĂNUITE DE EVAZIUNE FISCALĂ ȘI MĂRTURIE MINCINOASĂ în domeniul construcțiilor și imobiliarelor.VIDEO

DESCINDERI LA PERSOANE BĂNUITE DE EVAZIUNE FISCALĂ ȘI MĂRTURIE MINCINOASĂ în domeniul construcțiilor și imobiliarelor, în n această dimineață,… [citeste mai departe]

“Evenimentul „Îngeri pentru Patrupezi – Seară Caritabilă”: O Noapte de Generozitate și Muzică în Memoria lui Majoros Csaba. 24 noiembrie 2023, ora 18:00 La Gourmet Restaurant-Hotel Magus

“Evenimentul „Îngeri pentru Patrupezi – Seară Caritabilă”: O Noapte de Generozitate și Muzică în Memoria lui Majoros Csaba. 24 noiembrie 2023, ora 18:00 La Gourmet Restaurant-Hotel Magus

“Evenimentul… [citeste mai departe]

Ce spune Cristi Balaj despre rezilierea contractului cu Jefte Betancor: „Au fost mai multe argumente”

Ce spune Cristi Balaj despre rezilierea contractului cu Jefte Betancor: „Au fost mai multe argumente”

CFR Cluj a anunțat miercuri despărțirea de Jefte Betancor (30 de ani). Cristi Balaj (52 de ani) susține că despărțirea dintre CFR Cluj și Jefte s-a produs pe cale amiabilă și că cele două părți… [citeste mai departe]

CESAROM extinde gama de gresie porțelanată rectificată

CESAROM extinde gama de gresie porțelanată rectificată

  CESAROM extinde gama de gresie porțelanată rectificată Cluj-Napoca, 15 noiembrie 2023 – Lasselsberger Ceramics România, deținătorul brandului CESAROM și unicul producător local de plăci ceramice, răspunzând nevoii clienților de [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

Publicat:
UN Security Council adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza

The UN approved a resolution Wednesday calling for “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses and corridors throughout the ,” marking the first time a resolution on the issue has passed since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, according to Politico. The 15-member body passed the resolution, which had been introduced […] The post UN adopts resolution for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in Gaza appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Rishi Sunak loses Supreme Court battle over UK plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda

13:45, 15.11.2023 - The British government has lost a Supreme Court fight over its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, dealing a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and emboldening Conservative critics on his right, according to Politico. The UK’s final court of appeal on Wednesday dismissed a challenge by the…

Romania adopts National Strategy for Africa

10:40, 13.11.2023 - Romania’s new strategy for Africa is designed to revive the country’s ties with Africa, leveraging a promising basis for collaboration, ahead of President Klaus Iohannis’ upcoming tour in Africa, which starts on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. This visit marks the first high-level political and diplomatic…

European Commission adopts 6 bln euro-backed Western Balkans growth plan

15:55, 08.11.2023 - The European Commission said on Wednesday it adopted a new growth plan for the Western Balkans, supported by a proposed 6 billion euro reform and growth facility, aiming to advance membership benefits, spur economic growth, and help the enlargement process, according to See News. The proposed financial…

G7 ministers unified in call for humanitarian pause to Gaza conflict, Japan says

13:20, 08.11.2023 - G7 foreign ministers on Wednesday issued a “unified message” on the Israel–Hamas war, including a call for a humanitarian pause in the fighting and a “peace process,” Japan‘s top diplomat said, even as Israeli forces continue to strike the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters. Winding up a two-day meeting…

Oil rises as Middle East conflict rages

12:05, 01.11.2023 - Oil prices edged up in Asian trade on Wednesday ahead of key meetings of global central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, while the market closely watched the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to Reuters. Brent January crude futures rose 0.8%, or 66 cents,…

Europe’s central bank is set to halt rate hikes as the Mideast war casts a shadow over the economy

10:40, 26.10.2023 - The European Central Bank is ready to leave interest rates unchanged Thursday for the first time in over a year as the Israel-Hamas war spreads even more gloom over already downbeat prospects for Europe’s economy, according to AP News.  It would be the bank’s first meeting with no change after a torrid…

Putin and Kim Jong Un begin talks as Russia seeks weapons

13:45, 13.09.2023 - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning, with the two leaders set to discuss the supply of ammunition for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and the provision of satellite technology to Pyongyang, according to Politico.  “Our friendship has deep…

Polish parliament approves resolution to hold referendum on election day

12:00, 18.08.2023 - Polish lawmakers passed a resolution on Thursday to hold a referendum on migration and three other issues on the same day as parliamentary elections on 15 October, in what some analysts say is a government bid to mobilize its base, according to Euractiv. Ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) say…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 15 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.5782
EUR 4.9701
CHF 5.1538
GBP 5.7046
CAD 3.3441
XAU 290.383
JPY 3.0428
CNY 0.632
AED 1.2465
AUD 2.9833
MDL 0.2579
BGN 2.5411

Urmareste stirile pe: