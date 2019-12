Euro trades at 4.7786 lei

Bucharest, Dec 13 /Agerpres/ - The exchange rate of the national leu currency resulting from the quotations announced on Friday by the banks authorised to operate on the currency market is as follows: CURRENCY SYMBOL RON 1 Euro EUR 4.7786 1 US dollar USD 4.2746 1 Swiss franc CHF 4.3448 1 British pound GBP 5.7198 100 Japanese yen JPY 3.8968 1 Moldovan… [citeste mai departe]