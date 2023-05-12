Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

Stiri Recomandate

Ludovic Orban depune plângere la poliție împotriva protestatarilor care l-au agresat

Ludovic Orban depune plângere la poliție împotriva protestatarilor care l-au agresat

Ludovic Orban a fost agresat verbal și huiduit de mai multe persoane, care au protestat pe 10 mai în fața Palatului Parlamentului. Jandarmii l-au protejat, l-au dus într-o zonă de siguranță și au decis ca Orban să intre pe o altă… [citeste mai departe]

IGSU: Începe plata sumelor restante pentru cazarea cetăţenilor ucraineni

IGSU: Începe plata sumelor restante pentru cazarea cetăţenilor ucraineni

Inspectoratul General pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă a anunţat că, de vineri, începe plata sumelor pentru acoperirea cheltuielilor restante cu hrana şi cazarea cetăţenilor ucraineni, aferente lunilor ianuarie, februarie şi martie, fondurile alocate fiind… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiști aflați în patrulare au ajutat un șofer de camion să schimbe o roată, în trafic pe DN7

Polițiști aflați în patrulare au ajutat un șofer de camion să schimbe o roată, în trafic pe DN7

Trei polițiști aflați în patrulare au ajutat un șofer de tir, care se chinuia să schimbe o roată pe DN 7, între localitățile Simeria și Deva. Din acest motiv s-au creat coloane de mașini pe ambele… [citeste mai departe]

Un moldovean, prins la vama română cu un permis de conducere fals: Acesta l-ar fi cumpărat cu 300 de euro

Un moldovean, prins la vama română cu un permis de conducere fals: Acesta l-ar fi cumpărat cu 300 de euro

Un moldovean de 40 de ani a fost prins de poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Stânca cu un permis de conducere cu însemnele autorităţilor din R. Moldova,… [citeste mai departe]

18-21 mai: Programul evenimentelor dedicate aniversării a 635 de ani de la prima Atestare Documentară a Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea

18-21 mai: Programul evenimentelor dedicate aniversării a 635 de ani de la prima Atestare Documentară a Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea

Programul evenimentelor dedicate aniversării a 635 de ani de la prima Atestare Documentară a Municipiului Râmnicu Vâlcea: Joi, 18… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanța Austerității, pe înțelesul tuturor: Adrian Câciu explică ce privilegii pe bani publici li se taie bugetarilor

Ordonanța Austerității, pe înțelesul tuturor: Adrian Câciu explică ce privilegii pe bani publici li se taie bugetarilor

Ministrul Adrian Câciu a prezentat, vineri, după şedinţa de Guvern, prevederile din Ordonanţa de reducere a cheltuielilor, el arătând că faţă de varianta… [citeste mai departe]

BREAKING. Membrii CEC din Găgăuzia ar putea fi cercetați penal, după ce au sabotat ședința în cadrul căreia urma să fie examinată sesizarea Poliției privind „coruperea alegătorilor, falsificarea rapoartelor financiare" de către reprezentanții Partidului „

BREAKING. Membrii CEC din Găgăuzia ar putea fi cercetați penal, după ce au sabotat ședința în cadrul căreia urma să fie examinată sesizarea Poliției privind „coruperea alegătorilor, falsificarea rapoartelor financiare” de către reprezentanții Partidului „

Membrii… [citeste mai departe]

"Invictus" organizează duminică, în Parcul Natural Comana, "Cupa Bujorului"

”Invictus” organizează duminică, în Parcul Natural Comana, ”Cupa Bujorului”

Competiția este una de ciclism, adresându-se, deopotrivă, adulților, seniorilor și persoanelor ci dizabilități. Asociația ”Invictus” organizează concursul în colaborare cu Consiliul Județean, iar competiţia se va desfăşura pe trasee… [citeste mai departe]

4 piețari prinși cu nereguli de inspectorii sanitari veterinari

4 piețari prinși cu nereguli de inspectorii sanitari veterinari

Inspectorii  Direcției  Sanitare  Veterinare  și  pentru  Siguranța Alimentelor (DSVSA) Satu-Mare au realizat, în perioada menționată, 94 acțiuni de control. Verificările au vizat: unități de abatorizare, unități de procesare carne și lapte, unități catering depozite alimentare,… [citeste mai departe]

Opera Națională București, eveniment de amploare în data de 18 mai

Opera Națională București, eveniment de amploare în data de 18 mai

Cea de-a treia săptămână a lunii mai aduce la Opera Naţională Bucureşti (ONB) titlurile de operă şi balet din repertoriul clasic universal - "La Traviata" de Giuseppe Verdi, "La Boheme" de Giacomo Puccini, "Giselle" de Adolphe Charles Adam şi "Elixirul dragostei"… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

Publicat:
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said he had approved a plan to reform criminal and law enforcement systems, a key element in plans to secure quick membership of the , according to Reuters. Ukraine, fighting to repulse Russia’s invasion, has formally applied for membership of the 27-nation bloc. The EU sees an end […] The post Ukraine’s Zelenskyy promises legal overhaul to aid EU entry bid appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

EU ministers braced for Ukrainian frustration over ammunition plan

11:15, 24.04.2023 - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba gets a chance on Monday to vent Kyiv‘s frustration to European Union foreign ministers over wrangling that is holding up an EU plan to buy ammunition to help Ukraine fight Russia’s invasion, according to Reuters. Kuleba expressed frustration in a tweet last week…

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

King Charles lauds unity on Ukraine war in bilingual Bundestag speech

11:20, 31.03.2023 - King Charles hailed the historic ties between Britain and Germany while lauding their current unity in the face of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine in an address to the Bundestag on Thursday on his first state trip overseas as monarch, according to Reuters. The king, on the second day of a three-day trip…

Scholz warns China not to supply Russia with weapons

11:11, 02.03.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China not to arm Russia in its war on Ukraine and expressed disappointment that the government in Beijing has dialled down its condemnation of the Kremlin’s aggression, Bloomberg reports. In a speech to the lower house of parliament in Berlin on Thursday, Scholz…

Romania eyes energy projects that diversify supply, says deputy minister

16:15, 21.02.2023 - Energy diversification projects, such as a plan to build an electric cable under the Black Sea to carry Azeri power to the European Union, have more chance to materialize in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine, a Romanian deputy energy minister said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. EU state Romania…

Biden makes unannounced trip to Kyiv ahead of war's anniversary

12:55, 20.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday in a show of support ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion, promising President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Washington would stand with Ukraine as long as it takes, according to Reuters. Air raid sirens blared across…

Cyprus rallies EU partners to get shipping sector support

13:51, 17.02.2023 - Cyprus is speaking to other European Union member states to shore up support for the shipping industry hit by sanctions on Russia, its shipping minister said on Friday, according to Reuters. Cyprus has the third-largest shipping fleet in the EU after Malta and Greece. It has seen defections, or itself…

Russia launches fresh missile strikes as West pledges more aid for Ukraine

11:51, 16.02.2023 - Russia battered Ukraine with multiple missile strikes on Thursday as its troops sought to advance in the east, Kyiv said, but Western allies pledged even more military aid for an intended Ukrainian spring counter-offensive, according to Reuters. Following a pattern of heavy aerial bombardment at times…


