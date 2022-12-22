Ukraine’s Zelensky tells U.S. Congress aid is ‘not charity’, urges more support

Stiri Recomandate

În perioada sărbătorilor de iarnă, autobuzele Publitrans vor circula după orarul de vacanță!

PUBLITRANS 2000 S.A. informează beneficiarii serviciului de transport public local de călători că, în perioada 23 decembrie 2022 – 06 ianuarie 2023, programul de circulaţie al autobuzelor se va desfăşura… [citeste mai departe]

Medicul Tudor Ciuhodaru: Crăciun în familie, nu în spitale. Nu dăm startul la supraalimentare de la primele ore ale dimineții

Medicul Tudor Ciuhodaru: Crăciun în familie, nu în spitale. Nu dăm startul la supraalimentare de la primele ore ale dimineții Medicul Tudor… [citeste mai departe]

Spania: Senatul aprobă taxarea suplimentară a băncilor şi marilor companii energetice

Senatul Spaniei a dat aprobarea finală pentru taxarea suplimentară a băncilor şi marilor companii energetice pentru profiturile excesive, o măsură menită să atenueze criza costului de trai, deşi în mare măsură nu sunt incluşi… [citeste mai departe]

Comercianții de petarde și a brazilor de Crăciun, în vizorul polițiștilor

Polițiștii hunedoreni vor verifica legalitatea comercializării articolelor pirotehnice şi a brazilor de Crăciun, precum şi a produselor alimentare specifice acestei perioade În scopul prevenirii şi a combaterii evaziunii fiscale, poliţiştii structurilor… [citeste mai departe]

Lovitură pentru proprietarii de centrale de apartament! Anunțul făcut de ministrul Mediului

Proprietarii de centrale de apartament dar și firmele mici și mijlocii vor fi nevoiți să plătească o taxă de poluare care ar urma să intre în vigoare din 2027. Anunțul a fost făcut de ministrul Mediului, Tanczos… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO/VIDEO – Accident mortal în Bunești: Un bistrițean a murit în urma unui impact frontal între două mașini

Un accident mortal a avut loc azi-dimineață în Bunești. Din nefericire, un bitrițean și-a pierdut viața în urma impactului frontal dintre autoturisme. Un apel la 112… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia încearcă să oprească atacurile pe teritoriul său cu pedepse pe viață împotriva „sabotorilor” și „grupurilor de sabotaj”

Rusia a adoptat o nouă lege pentru a-i pedepsi pe cei pe care-i găsește vinovați de atacurile care au loc pe teritoriul… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria ar putea intra în Schengen înaintea României - Promisiunea făcută în cadrul reuniunii Consiliului European

„A fost luat un angajament clar pentru admiterea Bulgariei la Schengen în octombrie 2023”, a declarat ministrul bulgar al justiției, Krum Zarkov, miercuri, la… [citeste mai departe]

Saci de gunoi lăsați ”cadou” la intrare în Primăria Târgu Mureș

Consilierul local Sergiu Claudiu Maior din Consiliul Local Târgu Mureş i-a oferit marţi, 20 decembrie, primarului municipiului, Soos Zoltan, şase saci de gunoi drept "cadou de Crăciun" şi 6.000 de fotografii cu mormanele de deşeuri din oraş, în semn de protest… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO VIDEO| Moș Crăciun a venit cu girofaruri pentru Tudor, un băiat din Alba: Polițiștii din județ au continuat tradiția campaniei umanitare

FOTO VIDEO| Moș Crăciun a venit cu girofaruri pentru Tudor, un băiat din Alba: Polițiștii din județ au continuat… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine’s Zelensky tells U.S. Congress aid is ‘not charity’, urges more support

Publicat:
Ukraine’s Zelensky tells U.S. Congress aid is ‘not charity’, urges more support

told the U.S. Congress that aid to Ukraine was an investment in democracy and “not charity” as he invoked American battles against the Nazis in to press for more assistance for his country’s war effort, according to Reuters. Zelensky’s comments on Wednesday come as Republicans – some of whom […] The post Ukraine’s Zelensky tells U.S. Congress aid is ‘not charity’, urges more support appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Putin says no limit on financial support for Russia’s armed forces

16:01, 21.12.2022 - President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the Russian army had to learn from and fix the problems it had suffered in Ukraine, promising to give the military whatever it needed to prosecute a war nearing the end of its 10th month, according to Reuters. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin…

Belarus restricts access to parts of region bordering Ukraine, Russia

12:50, 21.12.2022 - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia, according to Reuters. The government said on its website it would „temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky,…

Western powers meet to pledge urgent support for Republic of Moldova as winter nears

10:20, 21.11.2022 - Some 45 countries and institutions meet in Paris on Monday to pledge millions of euros of aid for the Republic of Moldova, as fears mount that it could be further destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, according to Reuters. Republic of Moldova which lies between Ukraine and Romania has felt the effects…

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

15:55, 26.10.2022 - The European Union urged the bloc’s defence ministers on Wednesday to coordinate purchases of weapons, to obtain better terms from suppliers as they seek to replenish supplies depleted by shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Western countries have been rushing to restock weapons and ammunition…

NATO allies, partners aim to boost Kyiv’s air defence after Russian air raids

11:15, 12.10.2022 - More than 50 countries will gather on the sidelines of a NATO meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss bolstering Ukraine‘s air defence, two days after Russian missiles targeted cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, according to Reuters.  Advanced air defence systems are designed…

Ukraine leader to make case to G7 for more arms after deadly Russia strikes

11:20, 11.10.2022 - President Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to ask the leaders of the G7 group of nations to urgently supply Ukraine with weapons to defend itself from Russian missiles, a day after Moscow launched retaliatory strikes that killed 19 people, according to Reuters.  U.S. President Joe Biden and other Group…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…


