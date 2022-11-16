Ukraine seeks access to site of blast in Poland

Stiri Recomandate

FC Argeș – Rapid București, duminică, 4 decembrie, de la ora 19.00

Liga Profesionistă de Fotbal a anunțat programul etapei cu numărul 19 din Superliga. Runda este programată să se dispute în perioada 2-5 decembrie, FC Argeș urmând să întâlnească duminică, 4 decembrie, de la ora 19.00, pe propriul teren, pe Rapid București.… [citeste mai departe]

Dispută pe bebelușul nr. 8 miliarde. Două țări își revendică nașterea lui

Populația lumii a depășit 8 miliarde de oameni, iar țara în care s-a născut bebelușul numărul 8 miliarde este Republica Dominicană, reatează CBS, citând o proiecție a ONU. Totuși, și Filipine revendică acest statut pentru o fetiță născută… [citeste mai departe]

Patru călugăriţe, arestate în Italia pentru violenţă împotriva copiilor

Poliţia italiană a anunţat miercuri arestarea a patru călugăriţe de la o instituţie pentru minori administrată de biserică pe insula Ischia, sudul Italiei, sub acuzaţia de violenţă împotriva copiilor, relatează dpa. [citeste mai departe]

GEO DA SILVA NE DEZVĂLUIE NOUA SA PIESĂ DE DANS! ASCULTĂ “WONDERLAND”!

Astăzi, dj-iul Geo Da Silva revine cu noul single “Wonderland”. Noua piesă de dans prezintă un stil clasic pentru el, legând piesa de rădăcinile muzicii timpurii ale lui Geo Da Silva și captând esența anilor ’90 , melodia fiind destinată să aibă… [citeste mai departe]

Theo Rose este însărcinată. Cum a reacționat iubitul artistei, Anghel Damian, când a aflat vestea cea mare

Theo Rose a anunțat pe contul ei de Instagram că este însărcinată. Iubitul ei, Anghel Damian, a oferit și el primele declarații despre noul rol pe care îl va avea, cel de tătic.„E… [citeste mai departe]

Fostul fotbalist John Carew, condamnat la închisoare în Norvegia pentru fraudă fiscală

Tribunalul Districtual din Oslo l-a condamnat, miercuri, pe John Carew la 14 luni de închisoare pentru evaziune fiscală, după ce fostul internațional norvegian nu și-a dezvăluit, în mod neintenționat, toate veniturile, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Guvern: Noi reglementări de organizare a concursurilor pentru funcţiile vacante de la serviciile publice de permise de conducere

Guvernul a aprobat, miercuri, reglementări care vizează simplificarea procesului de organizare a concursurilor privind ocuparea funcţiilor vacante… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă a discutat cu reprezentanţii Consiliul Naţional Tripartit pentru Dialog Social despre stabilirea salariului minim garantat în plată pentru anul 2023

Reprezentanţii Guvernului au analizat, împreună cu partenerii… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Dezvoltării: Bază de date pentru atestarea mai transparentă şi profesională a experţilor în construcţii şi a verificatorilor de proiecte

Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice şi Administraţiei creează o bază de date cu subiecte… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine seeks access to site of blast in Poland

Publicat:
Ukraine wants access to the site of an explosion in eastern Poland which Western officials say was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a senior Ukrainian defence official said on Wednesday, according to Reuters. , Secretary of the and of Ukraine, said Ukraine wanted a joint study of […] The post Ukraine seeks access to site of blast in Poland appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Russia orders retreat from Kherson in major setback; Ukraine still wary

11:30, 10.11.2022 - Moscow ordered troops to withdraw from near the strategic southern Ukrainian city of Kherson in one of its biggest setbacks of the war so far, although Ukraine said it was still doubtful that the Russian troops would leave without a fight, according to Reuters. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday…

EU urges members to coordinate arms purchases

15:55, 26.10.2022 - The European Union urged the bloc’s defence ministers on Wednesday to coordinate purchases of weapons, to obtain better terms from suppliers as they seek to replenish supplies depleted by shipments to Ukraine, according to Reuters. Western countries have been rushing to restock weapons and ammunition…

Russia bombs Ukrainian cities at rush hour in apparent revenge strikes

11:10, 10.10.2022 - Russia bombed cities across Ukraine during rush hour on Monday morning in apparent revenge strikes after President Vladimir Putin declared an explosion on the bridge to Crimea to be a terrorist attack, according to Reuters. Missiles tore into Kyiv, the most intense strikes on the capital since Russia…

Putin formally annexes more than 15% of Ukraine

11:21, 05.10.2022 - President Vladimir Putin completed the formal annexation of more than 15% of Ukraine on Wednesday just as Russian forces battled to halt a Ukrainian counter-offensive across swathes of the territories, according to Reuters. In the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least half a century, Putin…

Ukraine says it will never agree to Russian ultimatums

13:36, 28.09.2022 - Ukraine stated on Wednesday that Russian-staged votes in four Ukrainian regions on becoming part of Russia were “null and worthless”, and that Kyiv would press on with efforts to liberate Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces, according to Reuters.  Urging its international partners to impose…

Poland distributes iodine pills as fears grow over Ukraine nuclear plant

16:51, 22.09.2022 - Poland concerned about fighting around Ukraine‘s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, has distributed iodine tablets to regional fire departments to give to people in the event of radioactive exposure, a deputy minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters.  Iodine is considered a way of protecting the…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…

EU foreign policy chief eyes green light for Ukraine training mission

10:16, 30.08.2022 - European Union defence ministers might agree in principle on Tuesday on setting up an EU military training mission for Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign policy chief said, according to Reuters.  Several EU countries have been training Ukrainian troops for a while individually, mainly enabling them to operate…


