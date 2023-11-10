Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

Stiri Recomandate

Bărbat din Sărata, lovit de o mașină condusă de un tunisian, în Bistrița

Un bărbat din Sărata a ajuns vineri dimineața la spital, după ce a fost accidentat de un autoturism condus de un cetățean tunisian, pe o stradă din Bistrița. Polițiștii Biroului Rutier Bistrița au intervenit pentru efectuarea de verificări ca… [citeste mai departe]

Gliga Dorin Petru si Gliga Claudia, socrii primarului Catalin Chereches, cer sa fie eliberati!

Gliga Dorin Petru si Gliga Claudia, socrii primarului din Baia Mare, Catalin Chereches, arestati preventiv, la solicitarea DNA, cer sa fie pusi in libertate Soacra edilului este suspectata, potrivit unor surse, ca… [citeste mai departe]

Modernizare și dotare de vârf pentru Laboratorul de Recuperare, Medicină Fizică și Balneologie din Spitalul Buhuși

Într-un efort susținut de modernizare a infrastructurii medicale, Spitalul “Prof. Dr. Eduard Apetrei” din Buhuși a finalizat proiectul de reabilitare și dotare… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: Urs filmat pe un drum din zona orașului Cugir. A alergat pe șosea, în fața unei mașini

VIDEO ȘTIREA TA: Urs filmat pe un drum din zona orașului Cugir. A alergat pe șosea, în fața unei mașini Un urs a fost surprins, joi noaptea, pe un drum din zona orașului Cugir.  Animalul… [citeste mai departe]

Ordonanța de Urgență numărul 90 replanifică evenimentele culturale

Două evenimente ale Centrului de Cultură și Artă al Județului Sălaj se amână pentru luna martie, la baza acestei decizii aflându-se prevederile Ordonanței de Urgență nr. 90/2023. Prin urmare, festivalurile-concurs județene „Mândru cântec sălăjean” și „Teatru… [citeste mai departe]

Prețul motorinei scade cu încă 18 bani: Cât vor scoate șoferii din buzunare pentru benzină în weekend

Sfârșit de săptămână cu ieftiniri la carburanți. Astfel, potrivit prețurilor afișate de ANRE, în următoarele trei zile, un litru de benzină va costa 23,84 de lei, iar cel de motorină -… [citeste mai departe]

Reguli noi pentru utilizarea de trotinete electrice sunt discutate la Camera Deputaţilor

Reguli noi pentru utilizarea de trotinete electrice sunt discutate la Camera Deputaţilor. În comisia juridică se introduce obligativitatea pentru proprietarii acestui mijloc de transport de a încheia o asigurare. Pe de altă… [citeste mai departe]

Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha şi Major Lazer, primii artişti confirmaţi la UNTOLD Dubai

Ellie Goulding, Bebe Rexha, Major Lazer Soundsystem, G-Eazy şi cei mai apreciaţi DJ ai lumii: Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, Don Diablo, Paul Kalkbrenner şi Timmy Trumpet sunt primii artişti confrimaţi pentru UNTOLD Dubai, care va… [citeste mai departe]

Fifor: Boloș să se ocupe de combaterea evaziunii fiscale, de creșterea colectării și de digitalizare

Dacă vrea să găsească banii necesari pentru majorarea pensiilor, așa cum ne-am asumat, ministrul Boloș să se ocupe de combaterea evaziunii fiscale, de creșterea colectării și de digitalizarea… [citeste mai departe]


Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

Publicat:
Ukraine raises grain deliveries to Black Sea ports

The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. , deputy director of the commercial department at , said […] The post Ukraine raises grain deliveries to ports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

