UK to further increase military support to Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bulgaria has categorically rejected the request to accept more migrants on its territory in exchange for Austria lifting its veto on Schengen accession, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. News broke out over the weekend that Austria is reportedly proposing to ‘partially’…

- The Czech Republic is proposing to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen Area, announced Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. To ensure spies are not hiding among Russian diplomatic passport holders, The Financial Times reported earlier that the…

- The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, which places greater emphasis on the green transition and reduces funding for certain hospital construction projects, according to Euractiv. The adjusted plan sees a decrease of approximately E2 billion in recovery…

- Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…

- Romania kept borrowing costs unchanged at its final monetary-policy meeting this year as concerns over persistently high inflation outweigh warnings of an economic slowdown, according to Bloomberg. The central bank in Bucharest left the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Wednesday for a seventh straight…

- Bucharest intends to ask the European Commission to revise the proposed legislation to reduce methane emissions because Romania would face high costs compared to other member states, as Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. The new proposal will result in over E1…

- Romania’s decision to limit cash payment for individuals and businesses, which will come into effect on Saturday, has sparked controversy from within the governing coalition, with leaders criticising their fiscal measures, according to Euractiv. The new rules impose daily cash payment limits of 10,000…

- Romania will set the retirement age for men and women at the same level of 65 years from 2035, according to the pension laws proposed by the Labour Ministry and adopted as part of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced after a ruling coalition meeting on Tuesday…