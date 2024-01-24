UK to further increase military support to Romania

Stiri Recomandate

24 ianuarie 2024: Clubul Sportiv Marea Neagra, 34 de ani de existenta

Astazi, 24 ianuarie 2024, se implinesc 34 de ani de la infiintarea, pe litoral, a Clubului Sportiv "Marea Neagra". Pe pagina de Facebook a structurii sportive este facut un istoric al gruparii, al carei punct de plecare a fost pe 24 ianuarie 1990, la Casa Tineretului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Unirea Principatelor Române sub conducerea lui Alexandru Ioan Cuza, marcată la Timișoara

Moment festiv în Piața Unirii din Timișoara. Zeci de oameni au luat parte la ceremonia organizată cu ocazia marcării momentului în care s-au unit principatele Române. Programul a cuprins un serviciu religios… [citeste mai departe]

Actul Unirii Principatelor evocat la Cercul Militar din Bacău

În organizarea Filialei Județene Cultul Eroilor și a filialelor din Bacău ale Asociației Naționale a Cadrelor Militare în Retragere și în Rezervă (ANCMRR) și Asociației Naționale a Veteranilor de Război (ANVR), la Cercul Militar din Bacău a avut loc, marți, 23 februarie, un simpozion… [citeste mai departe]

Marți, o zi de iarnă atipică. Cel mai cald din țară a fost la munte, la peste 1.500 de metri altitudine

Fapt foarte rar întâlnit la noi în țară. ​Marți a fost o zi cu totul specială din punct de vedere meteo, fiindcă cea mai ridicată temperatură din țară s-a înregistrat la o stație de mare… [citeste mai departe]

Politia de Frontiera: Detalii despre activitatile politiei de frontiera in ultimele 24 de ore!

Traficul la frontiera in data de 23 ianuarie 2024 In data de 23.1.2024, prin punctele de froshy;ntiera de la nivelul intregii tari au efectuat formalitatile de control atat pe sensul de intrare, cat si pe cel de… [citeste mai departe]

e-Factura / Recomandare ANAF: Introduceți facturile în sistem până la 31 martie / Care sunt sancțiunile

e-Factura / Recomandare ANAF: Introduceți facturile în sistem până la 31 martie / Care sunt sancțiunile Reprezentanții ANAF atrag atenția că raportarea în sistemul e-Factura pe anul contabil… [citeste mai departe]

Cum te pot ajuta procedurile de volumetrie facială să obții un contur definitoriu?

Cum te pot ajuta procedurile de volumetrie facială să obții un contur definitoriu? Te-ai întrebat vreodată cum își păstrează vedetele acel contur facial definitoriu și proaspăt? Secretul constă cel mai [citeste mai departe]

Foști șefi ai Loteriei Române rămân fără jumătate de milion de euro. Au luat mită un Cadillac, un Hummer și aproape 200 de alte mașini.

Foști șefi ai Loteriei Române au fost acuzați că au primit mită mașini de lux și aproape 200 de mașini second-hand.… [citeste mai departe]

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present… [citeste mai departe]

Limitatorul de înălțime din Olt care s-a prăbușit peste o mașină și a omorât o femeie a căzut și anul trecut. Ce spun oamenii din zonă

Apar informații noi despre accidentul tragic din județul Olt. Limitatorul de înălțime care s-a prăbușit peste… [citeste mai departe]


UK to further increase military support to Romania

Publicat:
UK to further increase military support to Romania

The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new to Bucharest, , said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the ’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing mission, according to Euractiv.  […] The post UK to further increase military support to Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

