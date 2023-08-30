Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

Stiri Recomandate

Componența Comitetului de supraveghere a auditului – modificată

Modificarea s-a efectuat la solicitarea Comisiei Naționale a Pieței Financiare și a Curții de Conturi privind substituirea membrilor Comitetului. Decizia a fost luată miercuri, 30 august, în cadrul ședinței Guvernului. Astfel, potrivit documentului, noua componență… [citeste mai departe]

Petrolul Ploieşti anunţă transferul lui Georgi Abuashvili de la FC Porto

Fotbalistul georgian Georgi Abuashvili este noul jucător al echipei Petrolul Ploieşti, el fiind transferat definitiv de la FC Porto, potrivit news.ro.În vârstă de 20 de ani, Abuashvili, jucător de bandă stângă, a început fotbalul în ţara natală, la Dinamo… [citeste mai departe]

Incendii de padure pe coasta Marii Negre in Rusia. Ce a dus la producerea incidentului

Sute de pompieri incearca sa stinga mai multe incendii de vegetatie izbucnite in apropierea orasului Gelendjik de la Marea Neagra, una dintre cele mai populare statiuni din Rusia, a anuntat miercuri primarul local, transmite agerpres.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr din Parincea, arestat preventiv după ce a furat acumulatorii de la mai multe mașini din Bacău

Un tânăr din Parincea a ajuns în arestul poliției, după ce ar fi furat acumulatorii de la mai multe mașini din municipiul Bacău. Polițiștii din cadrul Secției 1 Poliție Bacău au fost sesizați… [citeste mai departe]

Alba: Mama in varsta din Vintu de Jos, batuta de propriul fiu. Iata motivul pentru care baiatul a recurs la violenta

O femeie de 65 de ani din Vintu de Jos, judetul Alba, ar fi fost agresata de fiul ei de 25 de ani pe fondul unor discutii contradictorii pe care le ar fi avut cei doi,… [citeste mai departe]

Previziuni sumbre făcute de Nostradamus pentru 2024. Omenirea, în pragul unui nou război

Cine este Nostradamus? Michel de Nostredame, mai cunoscut sub numele de Nostradamus este un astrolog și fizician francez născut în secolul al XVI-lea și cunoscut pentru cartea sa „Les prophéties”. S-a născut la 14 decembrie… [citeste mai departe]

Imagini incredibile de pe podul de la Brăila – șuruburile se scot cu mâna

„Golden Gate de România” se deșurubează sub ochii oamenilor Podul de la Brăila, numit și „Golden Gate de România”, a fost inaugurat în urmă cu aproximativ două luni. Astfel, la scurt timp de la inaugurare, oamenii au găsit deja nereguli. Se pare… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de testări pentru droguri și alcool, în Alba. Oamenii legii au dat amenzi de peste 23.000 de lei, în urma unei acțiuni

Ieri, 29 august 2023, polițiștii și jandarmii din județul Alba au continuat acțiunile, în sistem integrat, pentru combaterea faptelor de natură… [citeste mai departe]

Sindicatul Național Finanțe Publice a declanșat conflictul de muncă

Sindicatul Național Finanțe Publice aunță într-un comunicat declanșarea conflictul de muncă la nivelul grupului de unități constituit din Ministerul Finanțelor și instituțiile din subordinea acestuia. Conflictul a fost declașat de sindicaliști ca urmare a faptului… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban preia retorica Rusiei și spune din nou că nu vrea Ucraina în NATO: „Al treilea război mondial ar putea bate la uşă”

Premierul maghiar Viktor Orban susține că există pericolul izbucnirii unui al treilea război mondial şi a făcut un apel la instaurarea… [citeste mai departe]


Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months

Publicat:
Russia’s largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine’s capital, and combat drones attacked infrastructure in the central region of […] The post Two killed in Russia’s biggest air strike on Ukraine’s capital in months appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

