Two killed in Russia's biggest air strike on Ukraine's capital in months Russia's largest air strike on Kyiv since spring killed two people early on Wednesday, with the debris of downed missiles falling on buildings, a park and a school, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. Three others were hurt in the overnight strike on Ukraine's capital, and combat drones attacked infrastructure in the central region of […]

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

