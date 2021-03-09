Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Minister of National Defence Nicolae Ciuca received on Tuesday, at the Ministry of National Defence's headquarters, his counterpart from the Republic of Turkey, Hulusi Akar, during his official visit to Romania. According to a release from the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), the meeting, rescheduled…

- Russian authorities are suing five social media platforms for allegedly failing to delete posts urging children to take part in illegal protests, said a Moscow court on Tuesday, according to Interfax and Reuters. Twitter, Google, Facebook each have three cases against them, with each violation punishable…

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…

- Marian Preda, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, announced on Tuesday that 45 first-year law students who cheated in the winter exams have been expelled from the Faculty of Law. “The Council of the Faculty of Law, comprised of the best-reputed law experts nationally, voted by a large majority,…

- The low-cost airline Flydubai will start offering flights to Cluj-Napoca in Romania, twice a week, starting on March 20. It already operates a double daily service between Dubai and the Henri Coanda International Airport (OTP) in Bucharest. With the start of these new flights to Avram Iancu International…

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will hold on Tuesday political consultations with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs. "The visit represents a new opportunity to reconfirm the excellent…

- Oficialii de la București explica de ce Romania primește vaccin doar pentru cinci milioane de persoane. Primele 10.000 de doze de vaccin anti-COVID au ajuns, sambata la ora 8.00, la Institutul Cantacuzino din București, iar de aici vor fi trimise centrelor regionale de vaccinare. Premierul Florin Cițu,…

- Premierul interimar Nicolae Ciuca a declarat, luni, ca nu a avut o discutie cu presedintele Klaus Iohannis sau cu liderul PNL, Ludovic Orban, despre o eventuala a propunere a sa pentru mandatul de prim-ministru al noului Guvern. El a subliniat ca seful statului nu i-a propus acest lucru. “Nu comentam…