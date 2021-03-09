Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in RomaniaPublicat:
Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went to Romania’s Ministry of National Defense, where he was welcomed by a […] The post Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
