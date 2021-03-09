Stiri Recomandate

INSP: Prezența tulpinei britanice - RIDICATĂ, inclusiv la COPII. Anunț ALARMANT despre mutațiile sud-africană și braziliană în România

 Anunțurile au fost făcute în conferința de presă de marți pe tema evoluției epidemiei de COVID-19 și a vaccinării,… [citeste mai departe]

Bebeluş bolnav de COVID-19 intubat la Terapie Intensivă. Mama acestuia era pozitivă la SARS-COV 2

Un bebeluş născut la Maternitatea Botoşani a fost diagnosticat cu COVID-19. Dealtfel mama acestuia era infectată cu SARS COV 2. Micuţul se află la Terapie Intensivă şi suferă de insuficienţă respiratorie… [citeste mai departe]

Kelemen Hunor susține că la Cluj nu este conflict UDMR-PNL: Ei au un conflict intern

Kelemen Hunor a declarat că nu există un conflict UDMR - PNL la Cluj pe tema prefectului. ”Nu este un conflict între noi. Le-am spus: ”Haideţi, dacă vă deranjează, schimbăm cu Bihorul sau schimb eu cu USR-ul”. ”Nu, nu, nu”. Aşa,… [citeste mai departe]

Cazul profesorului francez, decapitat într-un atac terorist: Eleva care a declanșat o campanie online împotriva lui recunoaște că a mințit

Eleva în vârstă de 13 ani din Franța, care a declarat că profesorul Samuel Paty, decapitat anul trecut de un extremist… [citeste mai departe]

DOCUMENT De ce a fost CLASAT dosarul 10 august: Fosta șefă a DIICOT nu a transmis instanței analiza argumentelor persoanelor vătămate

Motivele invocate de fosta şefă a DIICOT, Giorgiana Hosu, în ordonanţa de redeschidere a anchetei împotriva foştilor şefi ai… [citeste mai departe]

RECORD. Un singur clujean nu și-a demolat benevol garajul de tablă. Va plăti primăriei circa 1.000 de euro

Primăria Cluj-Napoca a trimis, în luna noiembrie 2020, 794 de somații de eliberare a spațiului public proprietarilor de garaje din cartierele Între Lacuri (182 garaje)… [citeste mai departe]

Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to Anadolu Agency. After visiting the Turkish Embassy in Bucharest, Hulusi Akar went… [citeste mai departe]

Delta Dunării, atracția turistică preferată de români pentru vacanța de Paște. Gradul de rezervare în pensiuni este de până la 60%

Pensiunile din Deltă sunt deschise pentru sărbătorile pascale. Dacă aveți de gând să vă petreceți Paștele în Deltă, ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

FRF, băgată în corzi pe tema VAR! „Vor profit la grătare? Un nou salariu pentru Vassaras?”

Cristi Balaj, actual șef al Agenției Naționale Anti-Doping consideră că sumele propuse de Federația Română de Fotbal pentru instruirea arbitrilor români sunt exagerat de mari.”Este ruşinos şi îi regăsesc… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu în subsolul Colegiului Liviu Rebreanu din Bistrița! De la ce a pornit totul

Potrivit Agerpres , flăcările au afectat o suprafaţă de aproximativ 40 de metri pătraţi din fosta cameră a cazanelor, fiind degajat un fum dens. Nu s-au înregistrat victime, clădirea nefiind folosită de elevi pe perioada lucrărilor… [citeste mai departe]


Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania

Turkish Defence Minister on Tuesday paid a visit to Bucharest, where he met with his Romanian counterpart to discuss regional, bilateral defence and security issues, according to . After visiting the in Bucharest, went to Romania’s Ministry of , where he was welcomed by a […] The post Turkish Defence Minister visits his counterpart in Romania appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

