Turkish approval for Sweden's NATO bid draws closer Turkey's parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden's bid to join the NATO military alliance, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to a notice on parliament's website.

