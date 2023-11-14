Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

Stiri Recomandate

Bestjobs anunță că introduce „interviuri live” pe platforma sa de recrutări / 3 din 5 români au participat la un interviu de angajare în 2023

Trei din cinci angajaţi români au participat la un interviu pentru job în acest an, iar printre cele… [citeste mai departe]

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică şi ING Bank avertizează utilizatorii de carduri privind o nouă campanie de phishing care vizează platformele de rezervări online

Potrivit DNSC, în primă etapă,… [citeste mai departe]

Un bărbat din Munții Apuseni a fost amenințat de fiul care consumase alcool

La data de 13 noiembrie 2023, polițiștii din cadrul Secției 9 Poliție Rurală Câmpeni au fost sesizați, de către un bărbat, de 48 de ani, din comuna Horea, județul Alba, cu privire la faptul că a fost amenințat de către fiul său. Din primele cercetări… [citeste mai departe]

Diabetul, boala secolului 21, ne va influența speranța de viață în următorii 80 de ani

În contextul Zilei Mondiale a Diabetului, noi cercetări atrag atenția asupra necesității unor măsuri imediate și eficiente pentru a contracara diabetul zaharat tip 2, boala secolului 21, care în absența intervențiilor… [citeste mai departe]

IPJ Sibiu:Furt calificat, sibian retinut

Nr. 306 din 14 noiembrie 2023 BULETIN DE PRESA Cercetat penal pentru infractiuni la regimul rutier, a fost retinutLa data de 13 noiembrie a.c., politistii Biroului Rutier Medias au retinut un barbat in varsta de 23 de ani, din Ighisu Nou, cercetat penal pentru savarsirea mai multor infractiuni la regimul circulatiei.In… [citeste mai departe]

Casă cuprinsă de flăcări la Gura Humorului - Un bărbat a suferit arsuri în zona capului

Un bărbat din Gura Humorului, în vârstă de 62 de ani, a ajuns la spital cu arsuri de gradele I şi II la nivelul capului, în urma unui incendiu care i-a cuprins marţi locuinţa, potrivit Agerpres.''Pompierii militari… [citeste mai departe]

Alerta dată de ING Bank pentru clienți. Noua escrocherie care te poate lăsa fără bani

Directoratul Naţional pentru Securitate Cibernetică (DNSC) şi ING Bank atrag atenţia asupra unei campanii de phishing care vizează conturile proprietarilor de pe platformele de rezervări online la hoteluri şi unităţi de… [citeste mai departe]

Țara care a interzis TikTok. Decizia se pune în aplicare chiar din acest moment

În iunie anul acesta, o propunere de interzicere a TikTok în SUA a obținut sprijin bipartizan și a ridicat întrebări mai mari cu privire la legile privind accesul la date. Efectul a fost că mai multe state se gândesc serios la interzicerea… [citeste mai departe]

Organizaţia Medici fără Frontiere: Sute de oameni sunt blocaţi în spitalul Al-Shifa în condiţii inumane. Printre pacienți se află și peste 35 de bebeluși născuți prematur

Aseară, armata israeliană a distribuit,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Renato Usatîi a rămas fără Rolss Royce. Un bărbat a furat mașina, lăsată în parcarea aeroportului din Viena: Îmi scria mesaje

Liderul Partidului Nostru, Renato Usatîi, a avut parte, recent, de un incident care pare a fi desprins din filme.… [citeste mai departe]


Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

Publicat:
Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer

Turkey’s parliament is set to hold a debate this week over Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, as seeks to improve defense relations with US-led allies, according to Bloomberg. The foreign affairs committee will discuss the matter on Thursday according to a notice on parliament’s website. The debate will […] The post Turkish approval for Sweden’s NATO bid draws closer appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

