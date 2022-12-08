Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

Stiri Recomandate

Lucian Bode, înaintea Consiliului JAI: ”România va solicita un singur lucru, respect. Ne comportăm ca un stat Schengen de 11 ani”

Ministrul Afacerilor Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat joi dimineață, înaintea reuniunii Consiliul Miniștrilor de Justiție și Afaceri… [citeste mai departe]

Bode, înainte de JAI: Ne dorim să intrăm cu Bulgaria, dar interesul nostru e mai presus. Acceptăm orice compromis în interesul României

Ministrul de Interne, Lucian Bode, a declarat joi dimineață, înaintea participării la Consiliului JAI, că  mandatul său… [citeste mai departe]

Ucraina anunță că toate pachetele suspecte trimise la ambasadele sale vin de la un dealer Tesla din Germania!

Ministrul de externe ucrainean, Dmitro Kuleba, a declarat că toate pachetele suspecte primite de ambasadele ţării sale în ultima săptămână au fost trimise de la adresa unui dealer… [citeste mai departe]

”Jupâni și hoție – metastaze care sufocă România”. Situația halucinantă în care a fost pus un profesor universitar din Alba când a cerut un extras de carte funciară pentru casa părintească

”Jupâni… [citeste mai departe]

Când începe „America Express – Drumul Aurului”. Antena 1 a anunțat data oficială

Așteptarea a luat sfârșit! Antena 1 a anunțat data oficială când începe „America Express - Drumul Aurului”. Nouă perechi de vedete au plecat în aventura vieții lor prin Mexic, Guatemala și Columbia, pe o rută de peste 7000… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Bădălau află dacă va rămâne în închisoare! Fostul senator a depus o constestație care se discută astăzi la ÎCCJ

Fostul senator PSD Niculae Bădălău se află, joi dimineaţă, la Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie unde se va lua în discuţie contestaţia depusă… [citeste mai departe]

Ecuația politică internă se complică în România. Cu 2 ani înaintea crucialului an electoral 2024 se marșează puternic pe un naționalism agresiv

Marea coaliție nu se rupe, dar nici nu duce țara înainte. Trei sferturi dintre români consideră… [citeste mai departe]

„UE trebuie să frâneze unele importuri de alimente din Ucraina”. Polonia cere restricții pentru Kiev

UE ar trebui să limiteze unele importuri de alimente din Ucraina, spune comisarul pentru agricultură Janusz Wojciechowski, preocupat de aprovizionarea pieței din Polonia, țara sa natală.… [citeste mai departe]

Care sunt ingredinetele feliilor de brânză topită din magazine precum Lidl sau Kaufland. Ce s-a descoperit

Care sunt ingredinetele feliilor de brânză topită din magazine precum Lidl sau Kaufland. Ce s-a descoperit Care sunt ingredinetele feliilor de brânză topită din magazine precum Lidl… [citeste mai departe]


Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

Publicat:
Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports

Turkey will host talks with a Russian delegation in Ankara on Friday to seek a discount of more than 25% for the price of its gas imports from Russia, senior Turkish officials said, according to Bloomberg. A deal with Russia could ease the pressure on the lira, one of the world’s worst-performing currencies over the […] The post Turkey plans talks with Russia to seek discount on gas imports appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

